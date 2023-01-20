IND: 111-2 (20.1) | IND VS NZ, 2nd ODI Highlights and scorecard: Dominant India win by 8 wickets to take 2-0 lead in series
India Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow LIVE action from Raipur as Rohit Sharma's Team India eye to seal series
Trending Photos
After a thrilling contest in the first ODI, the focus now shifts toward the second game of the 3-match series. Team India will face New Zealand on Saturday (January 21) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur. The match in Hyderabad had everything for the cricket fans. Mohammed Siraj was breathing fire at his hometown after Shubman Gill created history by becoming the youngest player to score a double century in the ODI format. All looked set for India after they posted 350 runs as target for New Zealand. However, Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner had other plans.
The two all-rounders of New Zealand stitched up a 162-run partnership to put the pressure back on India in Hyderabad. However, the Men in Blue kept their cool until the end and clinched 12-run win over the Kiwis. A message was sent to Rohit Sharma and his troops that New Zealand are not to be taken lightly. The Black Caps gave the Indian bowlers plenty to think with some explosive batting shots from Bracewell and Santner. It will be interesting to see whether Shardul Thakur will play or not in this game after an average show in Hyderabad. Check LIVE Score and Updates of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI here.
LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India win by 8 wickets
And there it is! India win the second ODI against New Zealand by 8 wickets. What a performance from the Men in Blue. New Zealand left with a lot to think about their gameplan and batting lineup. Dominant performance from Rohit Sharma and company.
IND vs NZ LIVE 2nd ODI Score: Kohli departs
Virat Kohli 11 (9) stumped by Latham bowled by Santner. Virat Kohli outfoxed by the left-arm spinner of New Zealand. Kohli would be disappointed he could not finish the job chasing such an easy target.
IND - 98/2 (18.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Score: India inch close to victory
Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill taking their time to finish the job after Rohit Sharma's wicket. Rohit's wicket has already shown everyone how unpredictable this pitch actually is.
IND - 79/1 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Score: India on top
Rohit Sharma completes his fifty in 47 balls. Partnership of runs so far between Shubman Gill and Rohit. They are showing the New Zealand batters how to get the job done without panic.
IND - 71/0 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Score: Too easy for India
New Zealand in need of a miracle at the moment as Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill are making it look very easy to bat on this Raipur pitch. Kiwis desperate for a wicket but India openers in a mood to chase this target without giving away any wickets.
IND - 36/0 (8.2 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Score: India take their time
Team India openers are in no hurry to get things going as they take ample amount of time to get a good look at the conditions. New Zealand desperate for a wicket which could give them a glimmer of hope at the moment.
IND - 18/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Score: India begin chase
Lockie Ferguson and Henry Shipley attack the stumps for New Zealand in their defence of 109 runs. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will look to get the job done early in their chase of 109.
IND - 1/0 (1.1 Overs)
India vs New Zealand LIVE Score: NZ all out for 108
Tickner 2 (7) LBW by Kuldeep Yadav and that is it for New Zealand. What a brilliant performance by the Indian bowling attack. They have made the job very easy for the Men in Blue batters. 'Bad day at the office' for New Zealand.
LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Score: Bad day at office
Phillips 36 (52) caught by Suryakumar Yadav bowled by Washington Sundar. Another wicket, first Santner and now its Glenn Phillips. Bad day at the office for the Kiwis batters. India all over New Zealand.
NZ - 103/8 (31.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand 2nd Score: Phillips and Santner in middle
Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips have a big responsibility up their sleeves as they have to guide their team to a competitive total. Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur are attacking the stumps for India at the moment.
NZ - 73/6 (25 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India all over New Zealand
Team India bowlers are all over the New Zealand batters Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner. Kiwis are 6 down and they cannot afford to lose any more wickets at the moment.
NZ - 65/6 (22.3 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Score: GONE!
Michael Bracewell 22 (30) caught behind by Ishan Kishan bowled by Mohammed Shami. Great setup by the Indian pacer. First he bowls two full-length deliveries and then a bouncer to surprise the batter. New Zealand in all sorts of trouble now.
NZ - 56/6 (18.3 Overs)
India vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE: Drinks Break
The catching has been outstanding. Phillips and Bracewell can still get them out of trouble, and Santner will bat next, but New Zealand will be hoping that this two bats for a long time given how relentless the Indian pacers have been and the wayward shots they have caused from the visitors.
LIVE Score NZ 28/5 (13)
India vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE: Shardul also chip in with a wicket
____. _. _____! _
Talk about a stunning grab! _ _@hardikpandya7 took a BEAUT of a catch on his own bowling _ #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/saJB6FcurA
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2023
LIVE Score NZ 28/5 (13)
India vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE: Shardul also chips in with a wicket
Latham puts his bat out to air, gets a thick edge, and Gill completes the catch at first slip after the captain's nothing shot that was short of a good length and angled across the left-hander. The situation is getting worse for the tourists, however, India is not protesting.
LIVE Score NZ 15/5 (11)
India vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE: Hardik Pandya takes a stunner
What a catch! If Shami can take a blinder, then so can Hardik; that is a one-handed beauty, and Conway can not believe what he has just witnessed. Nobody belive it, and when they notice the Indian fielders clapping along with the bowler, the crowd starts to respond.
LIVE Score NZ 15/4 (9.3)
India vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE: India on Top
Caught & bowled! _@MdShami11 is on a roll here in Raipur! _ _
Watch how he dismissed Daryl Mitchell _
Follow the match __ https://t.co/tdhWDoSwrZ #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/iKk04Ma746
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2023
LIVE Score NZ 15/3 (9)
India vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE: Caught and bowled
Shami is on song today! Second wicket for him today. Daryl Mitchell closes the bat face too early to give a leading edge straight in the hands of the bowler. Shami stretches a bit to take a great catch. India on top.
LIVE Score NZ 9/3 (6.1)
India vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE: Siraj gets his first
The length that led to Nicholls' end was a good length with a faint hint of seam away from off, drawing Nicholls into the push. He failed to compensate for the movement while doing so, played with a slightly closed bat face, and the edge carried well into Gill's hands at slip.
LIVE Score NZ 8/2 (5.3)
India vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE: Shami draws first blood
A wicket-maiden to kick things off in style _
What a start that from @MdShami11 who gets Finn Allen in the very first over!
Follow the match __ https://t.co/V5v4ZINCCL_ #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/I9LDZUSJhU
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2023
LIVE Score NZ 5/1 (3)
India vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE: Shami draws first blood
Tidied up! The inswinger, which nicked the back pad and smacked into the top of the middle stump after nipping back in late and bursting through Allen's inside edge, was a fantastic delivery that thoroughly defeated Allen. Excellent delivery and India is off to a great start.
LIVE Score NZ 0/1 (1)
India vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE: Here we go then!
Live Action coming up in Raipur ___
Follow the match __ https://t.co/V5v4ZINCCL_ #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/KgflcP6txi
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2023
India vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE: What happend in series opener?
In Hyderabad, there were tonnes of runs and Michael Bracewell almost threatened to surpass Shubham Gill's double hundred. India received a reality check from Bracewell after the left-hander nearly pulled off an incredible victory and put the visitors on the ropes. A total of 686 runs were made, including a double hundred, a hundred, and a fifty, leaving the bowlers helpless, with the exception of Mohammed Siraj, who claimed back-to-back 4-wicket hauls. Now that the series has moved to Raipur, where it will be played in its first-ever One Day International, India will be seeking to win the series, while the visitors will be hoping to keep it alive.
Live Action coming up in Raipur ___
Follow the match __ https://t.co/V5v4ZINCCL_ #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/KgflcP6txi
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2023
India vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE: Both team captains at the toss
Tom Latham - We would have bowled first as well, 1st international game here, so not sure how this wicket will play. Great last game, executed well in the bat and hoping to do the same here. Looking to take back the experience, it's important to win games, but the experience of playing in these conditions will be handy as well. Ish (Sodhi) hasn't still pulled up well, so we're playing the same team.
Rohit Sharma - I forgot what we wanted to do, had plenty of discussions with the team about the toss decision, just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions, but we'll bowl first. Was a good test for us, knowing that the wicket will get better to bat on and that was the challenge in front of us. Bracewell batted well, but we bowled well in the end and won the game. There was a bit of dew during the practice sessions, but we've heard from the curator that it will not play a role on game days. We batted first in Hyderabad, we wanted to bowl first here, same team.
India vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE: Playing XIs
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
India vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE: Toss Report
India captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bat first against New Zealand in the 2nd ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Saturday.
India vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE: Pitch Report by Murali Kartik and Grant Elliot
'The 50th venue to host an ODI in India, it has huge boundaries on all sides of the ground. The pitch itself has an even covering of grass and there are some cracks on it. It's hard, there is some bounce on offer and should help the pacers. Dew could be a factor and the captain winning the toss could choose to field first. It is an excellent batting surface though'
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live: Raipur Stadium
The second One-Day International between India and New Zealand will be played in Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium on January 21. This will be the stadium's maiden international match. Although it has held games from competitions like the IPL, Champions League T20 matches, and the Road Safety World Series since its opening in 2008, the stadium has yet to stage an international match. The Naya Raipur International Cricket Stadium, also known as this one, is the third-largest cricket stadium in India and the fourth-largest stadium in the entire world.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live: Toss at 1 pm IST
Captains Rohit Sharma and Tom Latham will come for the toss at 1 pm IST. The match starts at 1.30 pm IST as it is another day-night affair. India lead the three-match series 1-0. This match is to be played Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur which is hosting its first international game. The game can be watched on Star Spors Network and live streamed on Hotstar.
India vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE: Raipur's first international match
The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand is to take place at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. This is the first international match that the stadium is hosting and the local fans will be hoping that the match is as good as the first ODI at Hyderabad.
Warm welcome for #TeamIndia here in Raipur ahead of the 2_nd #INDvNZ ODI _ _ pic.twitter.com/wwZBNjrn0W
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2023
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE: Rohit Sharma need one ton to get to 30
Rohit Sharma has been stuck at 29 ODI centuries for quite some time now. His last ODI ton was scored vs Australia on January 19 in Bengaluru. It is about time, Rohit finishes the century drought in this format today. He needs one century to come at par with Ricky Ponting, who had smashed 30 tons.
India vs New Zealand LIVE: Check Dream 11 prediction
Some wonderful players are taking part in the game and making the perfect fantasy team could be a challenge. Rohit, Virat, Hardik, Bracewell, Latham, who to pick and who to drop, that's the big question. Why not take our suggestions for it?
Read our Dream 11fantasy team prediction for 2nd IND vs NZ ODI here
IND vs NZ LIVE Updates: Check LIVE Streaming details here
New Zealand showed in 1st ODI that they are here to not just make formalities but to win. The 2nd ODI is expected to be a close contest again. The match will start at 1.30 pm with toss at 1 pm IST.
India vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE: India's playing 11?
Expect India to stick with the same playing 11 as 1st ODI and not tinker too much.
India XI for 2nd ODI vs NZ: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
IND vs NZ LIVE: India to seal series
It is going to be one amazing match today to be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. India won the first ODI and would be aiming today as well and seal the three-match series. Pressure on Kiwis to ensure they take the series to the decider three days later.
Watch this space for more update from the match.
LIVE India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Score and updates: Will Rohit Sharma make changes?
The first match got way too close than the Men in Blue expected in the end. The Indian bowling attack was taken to the cleaners after New Zealand lost 6 wickets in their chase of 350 runs.
LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Santner on Gill
New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner was all praise for 'double-ton man' Shubman Gill ahead the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match.
LIVE India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Score: Tough test for Rohit and co
It will be a tought test for Team India as New Zealand will look to level the 3-match series 1-1 tomorrow in Raipur. The first game was a nail-biting contest as the Men in Blue somehow clinched the victory by 12 runs after posting a mammoth 349 runs on the board in the first innings.
LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Score: Weather report
The weather at the Raipur venue is expected to be humid. As per Accuweather, there is no possibility of rain during the second ODI match between India and New Zealand.
IND vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Predicted XI
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohd Shami.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd SCORE: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs New Zealand second ODI match. Team India will surely look to seal the 3-match series. Tom Latham's side will look to bounce back from their defeat and get the job done this time.
More Stories