IND: 111-2 (20.1) | IND VS NZ, 2nd ODI Highlights and scorecard: Dominant India win by 8 wickets to take 2-0 lead in series

After a thrilling contest in the first ODI, the focus now shifts toward the second game of the 3-match series. Team India will face New Zealand on Saturday (January 21) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur. The match in Hyderabad had everything for the cricket fans. Mohammed Siraj was breathing fire at his hometown after Shubman Gill created history by becoming the youngest player to score a double century in the ODI format. All looked set for India after they posted 350 runs as target for New Zealand. However, Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner had other plans.

The two all-rounders of New Zealand stitched up a 162-run partnership to put the pressure back on India in Hyderabad. However, the Men in Blue kept their cool until the end and clinched 12-run win over the Kiwis. A message was sent to Rohit Sharma and his troops that New Zealand are not to be taken lightly. The Black Caps gave the Indian bowlers plenty to think with some explosive batting shots from Bracewell and Santner. It will be interesting to see whether Shardul Thakur will play or not in this game after an average show in Hyderabad. Check LIVE Score and Updates of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI here.