India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs NZ 2nd ODI match online and on TV?

Team India will take on New Zealand in the 2nd ODI with an aim to win the three- match series at Raipur on Saturday, January 21. India won the first match by a margin of just 12 runs despite scoring 349/8 in 50 overs after winning toss and opting to bat. The Player of the Match was Shubman Gill and rightly so. He smashed 208 runs in the game, registering his first double hundred in ODIs and was the best batter for India by miles. The second best score on the day was of Rohit Sharma who had made 34. New Zealand started off on the worst way possible in the chase, losing 6 wickets for just 131 on the board. But Michael Bracewell did not give up and his innings of 140 off just 78 balls did give India a big scare.

In the last over, Shardul Thakur bowled really well and with just one qicket required, he bowled the perfect yorker to clean Bracewell and won the match for India from jaws of defeat. Gill was really the difference between the two sides.

India will now aim to win the Raipur ODI and seal the series 2-0. On the other hand, Tom Latham-led Black Caps will hope to bounce back strongly. Despite no Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson, they have India tough competition in the first ODI and that must inspire them to do well in the Raipur match. India are expected to field the same playing 11 and NZ too should play the same team.

When will the India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match will be played on Saturday, January 21.

Where will the India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

At what time will the India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match?

The India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match?

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India Predicted XI - Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj



New Zealand Predicted XI - Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley/Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner