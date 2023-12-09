Highlights | IND Vs SA, 1st T20I Cricket Match Live Score: Match Called Off Due To Rain
India Vs South Africa (IND Vs SA), 1st T20I Highlights Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Suryakumar Yadav and his team will be aiming for a winning start in three-match series.
Trending Photos
Match called off due to rain. India left with only 5 T20Is ahead of T20 World Cup 2024. India are playing South Africa in the 1st T20I on Sunday at Kingsmead ground in Durban. The challenge of playing in overseas conditions and winning is quite exciting for the captain for this series Suryakumar Yadav. He has asked his teammates to relish being out of comfort zone and play fearlessly. This is a young Indian side without the likes of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami. The Indian team is looking to make history by winning the T20Is.
South Africa are being led by new white-ball captain Aiden Markram. SA will miss the services of Quinton de Kock who has retired from international cricket. At the same time, Lungi Ngidi was ruled out due to an ankle sprain. It will be interesting to see how Proteas Men play under the new leadership and in absence of some key players.
Follow Highlights Updates And Score From 1st T20I Between India vs South Africa Below.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: It's official! Match Called Off
So out of 6 matches remaining before the T20 World Cup next year, India lost one game to the rain. To prepare well for the World Cup they need more match practice. Let's see how BCCI plan about it.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: It is still raining
At this moment, Kingsmead remains devoid of any noteworthy updates; all that's left for us is patient observation. The rain persists, sustaining a rhythm at Kingsmead, as we maintain optimism in anticipation.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: It's Not Looking Nice
The live images don't look good. It's currently drizzling steadily. Let's hope for the best!
LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: Waiting Game On
The anticipation persists! The drizzle lingers, signalling an ongoing waiting game. A gentle reminder: the clock is ticking, and we might begin losing overs in just another half-hour.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: Team India Waiting For Match To Start
Ishan Kishan having fun with the cameraman. pic.twitter.com/XMzULNIPLa
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 10, 2023
LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: Toss Delayed
It appears to be raining, and the covers are currently deployed. The commencement of the toss has been postponed.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: Rain threat in Durban
Rain can delay the toss in Durban. The covers are on the pitch just as precaution if the rain arrives. The Kingsmead is currently under covers.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the three-match T20I series in South Africa. The Kingsmead is currently under covers. #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/5uolod2qYZ
BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2023
LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20I: Weather Update
Bad news, the covers have been put on in Durban on the pitch before the toss. We can expect rain to play a part in this contest.
Covers on for the first T20I between India vs South Africa. pic.twitter.com/l7pmCXSwtQ
Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 10, 2023
LIVE IND vs SA 1st t20I: Who will open for India?
We have Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad as openers for Team India today available. It will be interesting to see who opens the batting today.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20I: Toss timing
The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST) for the first match between India and South Africa. We can expect to have a high scoring thriller in Durban today.
LIVE IND vs SA: Proteas on SKY's batting
The South Africa cricket team players were asked about Suryakumar Yadav and they had nothing but respect for the number 1 T20I batter.
South Africa's players talking about on Suryakumar Yadav and praising him.
The No.1 T20I Batter in the World.. pic.twitter.com/rZNNhrQDOg
CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 10, 2023
LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20I: Proteas eye win
A winning start for the hosts will set the right tone in this series as India are always a tricky customer whether playing in their yard or they are playing away from home.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20I: What Time Will Match Begin?
The match between India and South Africa will begin at 7:30 PM (IST) in Durban. The 3-match T20I series will take place in South Africa.
LIVE India vs South Africa 1st T20: Will rain play spoilsport?
The clash between India and South Africa will take place in Durban. Check out the weather report of the venue by clicking on the link below.
IND vs SA Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Durban During India vs South Africa 1st T20I?
LIVE IND vs SA: Surya on playing in South Africa
"The boys have prepared well. We are coming from a good T20I series win and have played on all fast tracks and all batters have played on such wickets. They will enjoy playing here in South Africa," said SKY before the first game.
LIVE India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Tough test for India
South Africa are a quality side and beating them at home will be a difficult task for India. However, the Men in Blue have been a formidable side when we talk about T20 cricket.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st: Big additions in India squad
Team India will have Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja available for the T20I series against South Africa. Siraj has also joined the team now.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20I: Probable 11s
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20I: Livestreaming details
Team India will lock horns against South Africa in Kingsmead, Durban. Checkout the livestreaming details by clicking below.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20I: Weather Report
Today, there is a 20% probability of rain during India vs. South Africa's first T20I. Rain is predicted to cause delays or disruptions for Sunday's first Twenty20 international match between South Africa and India at Kingsmead, Durban. Cloudy weather are forecast during the game, with a 20% probability of rain in Durban. It is predicted that the temperature will be around 20 degrees Celsius, with high humidity in the 80s.
IND vs SA LIVE Updates: When Does The Match Start?
The India Vs South Africa T20I is to be played in Durban from 4 pm local time. The match starts in India from 7.30 pm IST. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the match.
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE: Ngidi ruled out
Big blow to South Africa as a key pacer in form of Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out due to injury. Ngidi has a sprained ankle and will miss the T20I series. SA's medical team is assessing his condition right now.
India Vs SA 1st T20 LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav on playing fearless cricket
"The young players in T20 cricket I'm observing are incredibly expressive. They exhibit a fearless attitude towards failure. Their demeanor, whether they perform exceptionally or have an off day, remains consistently composed both on and off the field. This equilibrium is crucial in the game." - Suryakumar Yadav highlighting the compelling fearlessness of emerging T20 players.
India Vs South Africa LIVE Updates: T20I squads
South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav
LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: Weather Update
As per AccuWeather, Durban is anticipated to experience a 60 percent chance of rain on December 10. The forecast indicates the likelihood of a thunderstorm clearing before the commencement of the match, only to return later as showers by the conclusion of the game.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: Aiden Markram Ahead Of Series Opener
"You'd like to know them on a deeper level before going into the series with them. We've had a few good days together trying to get to know them and understanding what makes them tick. The nature of cricket is that series come thick and fast and there'll be times when new guys are in and they are going to have to find their feet quickly, and we are going to do our best to help them settle down and be as relaxed as they can be in the environment. It's a tricky one but the group we have here is a great bunch of guys." -
LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of Series Opener
"The guys I'm watching in T20 cricket right now are very expressive. They don't have a lot of fear of failure. Whatever happens - if they do well or if they don't get runs on that given day - their attitude remains the same on and off the field. That balance is really important when you play this sport."
LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: Probable Playing XIs
SA Possible XI: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi
IND Possible XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: Full Squads
South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav
India Vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Suryakumar Yadav vs Aiden Markram
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I. Suryakumar Yadav captains India for the first abroad and it will be interesting to watch how the team does under him in this key series. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the game.