Highlights | IND Vs SA, 1st T20I Cricket Match Live Score: Match Called Off Due To Rain

Match called off due to rain. India left with only 5 T20Is ahead of T20 World Cup 2024. India are playing South Africa in the 1st T20I on Sunday at Kingsmead ground in Durban. The challenge of playing in overseas conditions and winning is quite exciting for the captain for this series Suryakumar Yadav. He has asked his teammates to relish being out of comfort zone and play fearlessly. This is a young Indian side without the likes of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami. The Indian team is looking to make history by winning the T20Is.

South Africa are being led by new white-ball captain Aiden Markram. SA will miss the services of Quinton de Kock who has retired from international cricket. At the same time, Lungi Ngidi was ruled out due to an ankle sprain. It will be interesting to see how Proteas Men play under the new leadership and in absence of some key players.

