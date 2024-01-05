Highlights | IND-W VS AUS-W, 1st T20I Cricket Score and Updates: India Beat Australia By 9 Wickets
India Women Vs Australia Women (IND-W VS AUS-W), 1st T20I Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India take 1-0 lead in 3-match series.
India Women dominated the 1st T20I against Australia Women, securing a convincing 9-wicket victory at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Australia Women posted a total of 141 runs in 19.2 overs, with Phoebe Litchfield top-scoring with 49. Titas Sadhu was the standout bowler for India, claiming 4 wickets for 17 runs. In response, India chased down the target with ease, reaching 145-1 in 17.4 overs. Smriti Mandhana anchored the innings with 54 runs, while Shafali Verma remained unbeaten at 64. The partnership between Mandhana and Verma contributed significantly to India's comprehensive win, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.
Follow Highlights Score and Updates from 1st T20I between India women and Australia women below
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: India Take 1-0 Lead
India Women dominated Australia in the 1st T20I, restricting them to 141. Phoebe Litchfield top-scored with 49. India chased down the target comfortably, with Smriti Mandhana's 54 and Shafali Verma's unbeaten 64 leading to a comprehensive 9-wicket victory, securing a 1-0 series lead at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: India Win By 9 Wickets
Rodrigues sweeps emphatically square on the leg-side, securing a commanding 9-wicket victory for India and taking a 1-0 lead in the series.
AUSW 141 (19.2)
INDW 145/1 (17.4)
India Women won by 9 wkts
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Mandhana Departs
Smriti Mandhana's well-timed slogsweep appeared destined for a maximum, but a spectacular leaping catch by McGrath at wide long-on results in her dismissal for 54 runs, including seven boundaries and one six.
LIVE Score INDW 137/1 (15.2) CRR: 8.93 REQ: 1.07
India Women need 5 runs in 28 balls
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: 50 For Verma
McGrath's over sees Smriti Mandhana creaming a drive for four, Shafali Verma reaching a fifty with a thumping drive for one, and additional runs coming through a wide, a full toss for four, a six over the bowler's head, and singles, accumulating 24 runs in total.
LIVE Score INDW 119/0 (13) CRR: 9.15 REQ: 3.29
India Women need 23 runs in 42 balls
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: India Cruising Towards Win
In Wareham's over, Shafali Verma drives wide of cover and punches one down to long-on, while Smriti Mandhana contributes with singles, driving to the right of extra cover and pulling to the left of deep mid-wicket.
LIVE Score INDW 91/0 (11) CRR: 8.27 REQ: 5.67
India Women need 51 runs in 54 balls
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: India Need Less Than Run A Ball
In Gardner's over, Shafali Verma drives a full delivery to deep extra cover for a single, Smriti Mandhana contributes with a well-executed paddle sweep for four, and then both batters add singles with Shafali drilling one down to long-on and blocking a floated delivery wide of off.
LIVE Score INDW 77/0 (9) CRR: 8.56 REQ: 5.91
India Women need 65 runs in 66 balls
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: India Finish Powerplay On High
Sutherland delivers a varied over, including a bumper, a low full toss, a mistimed cut by Shafali, a powerful six over the bowler's head, and Smriti Mandhana contributing with a boundary, cutting a delivery behind point, adding to the flurry of runs in Navi Mumbai.
LIVE Score INDW 63/0 (7) CRR: 9 REQ: 6.08
India Women need 79 runs in 78 balls
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: India Scoring Quick Runs
In Darcie Brown's over, Shafali Verma manages no run off a slower ball yorker, then gets a fortunate boundary with a thick inside edge past the keeper, while Mandhana contributes with a single and a boundary, slashing a wide delivery past backward point.
LIVE Score INDW 48/0 (5) CRR: 9.6 REQ: 6.27
India Women need 94 runs in 90 balls
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Indian Openers Dominate
In Sutherland's over, Mandhana hits a six to deep mid-wicket, followed by Shafali Verma finding square leg for a single, Smriti slapping a drive to sweeper cover, Shafali flicking to fine leg, and Smriti hitting over covers for a single.
LIVE Score INDW 29/0 (3) CRR: 9.67 REQ: 6.65
India Women need 113 runs
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: India Starts On High
Darcie Brown opens the attack, with Mandhana facing, as Smriti misses a flick, scoring leg byes and boundaries off thigh pad and pads in the first over against Australia Women.
LIVE Score INDW 14/0 (1) CRR: 14 REQ: 6.74
India Women need 128 runs
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Australia All Out
Wareham departs, caught by Amanjot Kaur off Shreyanka Patil's delivery. Australia falls short of completing their 20 overs. The ball, full and slightly outside off, arrived a bit quicker, catching Wareham deep in her crease as she aimed towards long-off. Unfortunately, she couldn't time it well, and the ball found its way into the safe hands of Amanjot Kaur, stationed confidently in the deep. Wareham's brief stay concludes with a score of 5 runs from 5 balls, including one boundary.
LIVE Score AUSW 141 (19.2) CRR: 7.29
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Deepti Sharma On Fire
Deepti Sharma dismisses Perry! A full delivery on the middle, Perry attempts a downtown shot but doesn't connect fully. Amanjot Kaur, positioned at long-on, makes a commendable effort, running to her left along the ropes to take the catch over her head. Perry departs after scoring 37 runs off 30 balls, including 2 fours and 2 sixes. The Australian team continues to lose wickets.
LIVE Score AUSW 137/8 (18.4) CRR: 7.34
India Women opt to bowl
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: AUS 7 Down
Sutherland departs after a valiant effort! Titas Sadhu claims her fourth wicket with a full delivery on off-stump. Sutherland aimed for mid-off but found Harmanpreet Kaur, who secured yet another catch. Sutherland scored 12 runs off 11 balls, including a six.
LIVE Score AUSW 135/7 (17.5) CRR: 7.57
India Women opt to bowl
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: AUS 6 Down
Shreyanka Patil strikes gold against Grace Harris! A well-pitched length delivery outside off tempts Harris into a bold reverse-hack, missing completely. LBW, as Hawkeye confirms three-reds. Harris departs for just 1 run off 2 balls.
AUSW 119/6 (15.2) CRR: 7.76
India Women opt to bowl
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Kaur Strikes
Amanjot Kaur dismisses Phoebe Litchfield as she attempts to hit a full delivery over mid-off, failing to get enough elevation, and the catch is safely taken by Kaur, breaking the partnership. Phoebe Litchfield departs for 49 runs, including 4 boundaries and 3 sixes.
LIVE Score AUSW 113/5 (14.5) CRR: 7.62
India Women opt to bowl
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: 100 Up For AUS
Amanjot Kaur bowls a mix of deliveries, including a slower one, as Phoebe Litchfield showcases her batting skills with two well-timed sixes over deep square leg, despite a close call with a nearly chipped shot, while Ellyse Perry adds a single with a slap to deep cover.
LIVE Score AUSW 109/4 (14.1) CRR: 7.69
India Women opt to bowl
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Partnership For AUS
Phoebe Litchfield adds insult to injury for India with a boundary through a reverse-sweep, while Ellyse Perry contributes with powerful shots, including a four through deep mid-wicket, and the pair's 50-run partnership is marked by a dropped catch in a mix-up at short third man.
LIVE Score AUSW 92/4 (12) CRR: 7.67
India Women opt to bowl
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Australia Bounce Back
Vastrakar struggles with short deliveries as Ellyse Perry effortlessly pulls one for a six over deep backward square leg, while Phoebe Litchfield contributes with a boundary and a six, guiding Australia Women's innings.
LIVE Score AUSW 71/4 (10) CRR: 7.1
India Women opt to bowl
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: India On Top With 4 Wickets
Australia Women, opting to bowl, face a challenging situation at 48/4 in 8.3 overs against India Women, with Titas Sadhu making a significant impact, taking 3 wickets for 8 runs. Key moments include Ashleigh Gardner's early dismissal, a dropped catch, and Alyssa Healy falling to Renuka Singh. The current partnership between Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry is crucial for Australia's recovery.
AUSW 48/4 (8.3) CRR: 5.65
India Women opt to bowl
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Australia Off To A Great Start
Renuka Singh delivers a mix of wide and swinging deliveries, creating challenges for the batters, with Mooney surviving some close calls and Healy scoring off a leg bye and a clipped shot to deep square leg.
LIVE Score AUSW 11/0 (1.2) CRR: 8.25
India Women opt to bowl
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Alyssa Healy | Australia captain: We're not too fussed, probably looking to bowl first too. We've got a strong batting line-up. We have a lot of experience in the group so everyone knows what they're doing.
Harmanpreet Kaur | India captain: We're going to bowl first. We're going in with 4 seamers and 2 spinners, want to use this opportunity and bowl first. This is the right opportunity for us to try some things.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Playing XIs
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu
Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Toss Report
India women won the toss and opted to field first against Australia women at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai On Friday in the first T20 match of the series.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: What To Expect?
At the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in T20 Internationals, a total of two matches have been played. Teams bowling first have won one match, indicating a slight advantage for the chasing side. The average first innings score is 179, while the average second innings score slightly edges higher at 180. The record for the highest total recorded is 187/1 in 20 overs, achieved by Australia Women against India Women. Notably, the highest successful chase at this venue is 173/1 in 18.1 overs, accomplished by Australia Women against India Women. These statistics reflect the competitive and dynamic nature of T20 cricket at this venue.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Weather Report
Anticipated at 49%, the humidity level promises comfortable playing conditions. A gentle breeze at 13 km/hr is expected, contributing a pleasant touch to the atmosphere. The forecast indicates favorable weather, promising an exciting and uninterrupted cricket match.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: AUS Tour So Far
Following a defeat in the one-off Test, Alyssa Healy and her team rebounded to sweep India in the three-match ODI series. Although the Australians enter the T20Is as favorites, India possesses the quality to challenge the reigning world champions.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: How Will Deepti Sharma Perform?
Deepti showcased considerable effectiveness with her off-spin bowling during the ODIs, maintaining an average of 20.86 across three games and securing seven wickets. Notably, she achieved a five-for in the second ODI at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The strategic usage of the Uttar Pradesh-born player by Harmanpreet Kaur in the upcoming clash adds an intriguing element.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: All Eyes On Phoebe Litchfield
The 20-year-old has made an outstanding beginning to her international career, accumulating 99 runs in five T20Is and three innings, boasting an impressive average of 49.50. With a striking strike-rate of 220 in T20 internationals, she poses a significant threat, requiring the opposition to execute well-laid plans to contain her impact.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Probable Playing XIs
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Probable Playing XI
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Elkyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Alana King
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Head To Head Stats
In the head-to-head record between IND-W and AUS-W, they have played 31 matches. India Women emerged victorious in 7, while Australia Women secured 23 wins, with 1 match ending in a no result.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Pitch Report
So far, only two Women's T20 Internationals (T20Is) have taken place at this venue. The pitch is anticipated to be favorable for batsmen, presenting a challenging situation for bowlers. In the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023, Navi Mumbai witnessed some impressive high scores. The captain winning the toss might choose to bowl first to assess the pitch conditions and strategize their game based on the target.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 1st T20: Full Squad
India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani, Yastika Bhatia, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu
Australia Women Squad: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Heather Graham, Darcie Brown, Jess Jonassen
IND-W Vs AUS-W LIVE: Check Dream11 Prediction
The India women vs Australia women 1st T20I starts today at Navi Mumbai. There are plenty of match-winners taking part in this game. In case you have not made your Dream11 team, take our help.
LIVE Score IND-W Vs AUS-W: Key Players For India
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has not been in best of form in the series vs Australia but she will aim to have a good T20Is. Smriti Mandhana will love consistency to be part of her game in the T20Is as she has been on and off in the last couple of tournaments.
IND-W Vs AUS-W 1st T20I LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The 1st T20I between India women and Australia women will be played at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil stadium today and the match begins at 7 pm IST. The live streaming of the match will be on Jio Cinema app and website while the TV broadcast will be on Sports 18 Network.
LIVE 1st T20I IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur Says Team Is Looking To Win Series
Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur spoke to the press on eve of he match and said that the whole team is looking excited for the 1st T20I.
IND-W vs AUS-W LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
IND Probable 11: S Mandhana, Shafali Verma, JI Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), H Kaur (C), DB Sharma, P Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, S Ishaque, Renuka Singh
AUS Probable 11: Alyssa Healy (C), BL Mooney (wk), GM Harris, A Sutherland, EA Perry, A Gardner, TM McGrath, Phoebe Litchfield, G Wareham, ML Schutt, A King
IND-W Vs AUS-W LIVE: Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.
Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.
LIVE Score IND-W Vs AUS-W: Harman vs Healy
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20I between Harmanpreet Kaur's India and Alyssa Healy-led Australia. India aim for a strong comeback after being whitewashed in the ODIs. Keep watching this space for all latest updates and development from the game.