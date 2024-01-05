Highlights | IND-W VS AUS-W, 1st T20I Cricket Score and Updates: India Beat Australia By 9 Wickets

India Women dominated the 1st T20I against Australia Women, securing a convincing 9-wicket victory at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Australia Women posted a total of 141 runs in 19.2 overs, with Phoebe Litchfield top-scoring with 49. Titas Sadhu was the standout bowler for India, claiming 4 wickets for 17 runs. In response, India chased down the target with ease, reaching 145-1 in 17.4 overs. Smriti Mandhana anchored the innings with 54 runs, while Shafali Verma remained unbeaten at 64. The partnership between Mandhana and Verma contributed significantly to India's comprehensive win, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

