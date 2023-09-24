Highlights | IND-W VS SL-W, Gold Medal Match Asian Games 2023 Final Cricket Match Live Score: India Women Cricket Team Win Gold

Despite the challenging pitch conditions, India emerged victorious after opting to bat first. Shafali Verma fell early, but a partnership between Mandhana and Jemimah helped India achieve a respectable total, despite losing wickets in the closing stages. Both Mandhana and Jemimah fell in their 40s, missing a chance to post a larger score. Sri Lanka started their run chase with a strong 12-run first over, featuring a meaty six by Chamari Athapaththu against Deepti Sharma. However, Indian bowlers took control from there. Titas Sadhu shone, securing three wickets and disrupting the Sri Lankan batting lineup. Her impressive 4-1-6-3 spell stifled the Lankan batters, leaving them 19 runs short of the target. India's victory on a challenging pitch showcased their adaptability and solid team performance.

