Highlights | NZ Vs PAK, 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 21 Runs

In the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand posted a commanding total of 194-8 in 20 overs, with Finn Allen top-scoring with 74 runs. Pakistan's chase fell short at 173 all out in 19.3 overs, despite Babar Azam's impressive 66. Adam Milne was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, claiming 4 wickets for 33 runs. New Zealand won the match by 21 runs, taking a 2-0 lead in the series. Kane Williamson retired hurt after scoring 26, and Tim Southee and Adam Milne contributed crucial wickets. Haris Rauf took 3 wickets for Pakistan, but it wasn't enough to stop New Zealand's victory. The match took place on Sunday, January 14, 2024, and the toss was won by Pakistan, who chose to bowl first.

