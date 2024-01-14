Highlights | NZ Vs PAK, 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 21 Runs
New Zealand Vs Pakistan (NZ Vs PAK), 2nd T20I Highlights Cricket Scorecard & Updates: New Zealand Take 2-0 Lead In The 5-Match T20I.
Trending Photos
In the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand posted a commanding total of 194-8 in 20 overs, with Finn Allen top-scoring with 74 runs. Pakistan's chase fell short at 173 all out in 19.3 overs, despite Babar Azam's impressive 66. Adam Milne was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, claiming 4 wickets for 33 runs. New Zealand won the match by 21 runs, taking a 2-0 lead in the series. Kane Williamson retired hurt after scoring 26, and Tim Southee and Adam Milne contributed crucial wickets. Haris Rauf took 3 wickets for Pakistan, but it wasn't enough to stop New Zealand's victory. The match took place on Sunday, January 14, 2024, and the toss was won by Pakistan, who chose to bowl first.
Follow Highlights Score and Updates from NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I Here
NZ vs PAK LIVE: Tim Southee After 2nd T20I
"A good surface, Finn Allen and Kane set it up at the top. Milne was outstanding, Sears is a young guy showing a lot of character. And Ish shouldn’t be understated, going for 20 in his first over but coming back strong with those wickets to win us the game. He’s always a livewire in the field. The wickets kept flowing in our innings towards the end, but the guys at the top had done enough for a win."
NZ vs PAK Live: Pakistan Captain Shaheen Afridi After 2nd T20I
"To be honest, bowling first is always tricky. You can try to go for swing to get wickets, but we didn’t get any. Had we got early wickets, we could have kept them down to around 170. I think we came back strong with the ball, Haris and Abbas bowled really well, even Usama Mir."
NZ vs PAK Live: Finn Allen After Winning Player of the Match
"Feel like I have to be adaptable and have different gears to my game, glad it came through today. I thought 200 would be a good score, and we were going good when Daryl came out to bat. (On Williamson) Hes a calming figure, we always try to bounce off each other and help each other."
NZ vs PAK Live: New Zealand Take 2-0 Lead
Despite a strong start, Pakistan faltered in their chase, losing to New Zealand by 21 runs. Fakhar Zaman's dismissal shifted the momentum. Despite Babar's fifty, the team couldn't close the gap. Milne's impressive bowling and Sears' consistent performance contributed to New Zealand's victory.
PAK vs NZ LIVE: New Zealand Win
Abbas Afridi attempts a ramp shot off Southee, caught by Ish Sodhi at short fine leg as New Zealand secures a 2-0 lead, marking another loss for Pakistan.
Live Score NZ 194/8 (20)
PAK 173 (19.3)
New Zealand won by 21 runs
PAK vs NZ LIVE: Pakistan 9 Down
Usama Mir falls prey to Milne, caught by Conway! Milne bowls a good-length delivery just outside off, prompting Mir to go for a hefty swing across the line. The ball angles away, catching the edge and landing safely in the hands of the keeper. Usama Mir departs without scoring, caught by Conway off Milne's bowling.
Live Score PAK 165/9 (18.3) CRR: 8.92 REQ: 20
Pakistan need 30 runs in 9 balls
PAK vs NZ LIVE: Pakistan In Deep Trouble
Ben Sears delivers a mix of full and quick deliveries, with Shaheen Afridi hitting a six in the over, while Abbas Afridi manages a single and Shaheen Afridi misses a slower delivery in the same over.
Live Score PAK 161/7 (18) CRR: 8.94 REQ: 17
Pakistan need 34 runs in 12 balls
PAK vs NZ LIVE: Babar Azam Out
Ben Sears dismisses Babar Azam with a caught-and-bowled as he attempts a big shot, sealing the game for his team.
Live Score PAK 160/7 (17.4) CRR: 9.06 REQ: 15
Pakistan need 35 runs in 14 balls
PAK vs NZ: All Eyes On Babar Azam
Babar Azam hits fifty and Pakistan will want him to go all the way and get the win. Jamal meanwhile got stumped. Shaheen Afridi joins Babar in the middle.
NZ 194/8 (20)
PAK 134/6 (15.4)
Pakistan need 61 runs in 26 balls
PAK vs NZ LIVE Score: Babar nears fifty
Jamala was not connecting at all against spinners before he did and cleared the ropes for a six. Babar Azam is nearing fifty but what Pakistan need right now is from him is to finish the game.
NZ 194/8 (20)
PAK 125/6 (14.3)
Pakistan need 70 runs in 33 balls
LIVE Updates NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I: Azam Khan goes
Azam Khan tries to go big against Sodhi but ends up finding the fielder at long on. Mitchell takes a good catch as he remains calm to grab it right at the ropes.
NZ 194/8 (20)
PAK 111/5 (13.2)
Pakistan need 84 runs in 40 balls
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Iftikhar Ahmed walks back
Sears back into the attack and he dismisses Iftikhar Ahmed. Pakistan lose their fourth wicket and more importantly the aggressor. Azam Khan comes in at No 6.
NZ 194/8 (20)
PAK 106/4 (12)
Pakistan need 89 runs in 48 balls
LIVE Score NZ vs PAK: Iftikhar Ahmed is in
Iftikhar Ahmed walks in after fall of Fakhar Zaman. As soon as Fakhar is back, Ish Sodhi comes into the attack and bowls a tidy over. Just 5 off it.
NZ 194/8 (20)
PAK 104/3 (11.3)
Pakistan need 91 runs in 51 balls
New Zealand Vs Pakistan LIVE: Fakhar Zaman Departs
Huge wicket for New Zealand as Milne sends dangerous Fakhar Zaman back after the Pakistan batter got his fifty. He attempted a pull and ends up chopping it on to the stumps. Pakistan lose their third wicket.
NZ 194/8 (20)
PAK 99/3 (10.3)
Pakistan need 96 runs in 57 balls
LIVE Pakistan Vs New Zealand: Santner with a good over
Top over from one of the finest T20 bowlers in the game Mitchell Santner. Just 6 off it as he keeps Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam quiet. Pakistan have had slow overs and now need a big one.
NZ 194/8 (20)
PAK 97/3 (9.4)
Pakistan need 98 runs in 62 balls
Pak vs NZ LIVE: Good over from Sears
After two expensive overs, New Zealand bring things back a little Sears bowling well and giving away just 3.
NZ 194/8 (20)
PAK 87/2 (8.3)
Pakistan need 108 runs in 69 balls
PAK vs NZ LIVE Updates: Fakhar Zaman goes big
This is some hitting from Fakhar Zaman. Ish Sodhi, the leggie, comes into the attack and he has been taken the cleaners. One four and two towering sixes. Don't think Sodhi is coming back to bowl again here till Fakhar is there at the crease.
NZ 194/8 (20)
PAK 81/2 (7.2)
Pakistan need 114 runs in 76 balls
New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Paksitan on the charge
Another good over for Pakistan as they collect 13 off it. But Mark Chapman drops a catch of Babar. Huge miss. One boundary for Babar and then Fakhar hits a big six. Out of the ground and a fan picks it up a and runs away with it.
NZ 194/8 (20)
PAK 68/2 (6.2)
Pakistan need 127 runs in 82 balls
Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE: Fakhar Zaman vs Santner
Amazing battle between bat and ball as Fakhar and Santner engage in an intense battle. Santner beats the bat of Fakhar a couple of times before the Pakistani hits two back to back sixes. Santner beats the bat again on the last ball.
NZ 194/8 (20)
PAK 50/2 (5.2)
Pakistan need 145 runs in 88 balls
NZ Vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE: Babar in attacking mode
Good over for Pakistan as they launch a counter attack. Milne goes for 13 runs in an over. Babar hit two fours and Fakhar finished the over with a boundary on the leg side.
NZ 194/8 (20)
PAK 35/2 (4)
Pakistan need 160 runs
PAK vs NZ LIVE 2nd T20I: NZ on top
Two boundaries for Babar Azam in the third over as he hits Tim Southee for fours. Babar is looking to do a counter-attack on New Zealand here. 11 off the over.
NZ 194/8 (20)
PAK 26/2 (3.2)
Pakistan need 169 runs
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE: Rizwan, Ayub Fall Early
Milne gets a wicket, removes Rizwan. Found the outside edge and keeper does the rest. Milne could have had one more but Sears dropped Fakhar at short fine leg. New Zealand on top here as Pakistan stutter in chase.
NZ 194/8 (20)
PAK 17/2 (2.3)
Pakistan need 178 runs
PAK vs NZ LIVE Updates: Saim Ayub departs
Bad start for Pakistan as they lose young Saim Ayub early on in the game. Ayub gets one high up in the bat and he pulls but finds the fielder in the deep. Pakistan lose their first wicket.
NZ 194/8 (20)
PAK 8/1 (0.5)
Pakistan need 187 runs
PAK vs NZ LIVE: Rauf happy with his effort
Haris Rauf: The start wasn't well, but we assessed the conditions at the end. Tried to bowl with variations and hit the wicket. I think the conditions in Australia and New Zealand are the same, nothing different. I have played there so I am used to it. The pitch is good for batting, so we should chase it as our batters are in good form. The conditions are different everywhere, so we got to manage it.
New Zealand Vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: Pak need 195 to win
Haris Rauff and Co manage to stop New Zealand below the score of 200 as Kiwis put up 194 for 8 in 20 overs. They looked set for more than 200 but somewhere in the middle lost the plot and the injury to Williamson also did not help.
NZ 194/8 (20)
LIVE Score NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I: 3 wickets for Haris Rauf in 1 over
Haris Rauf picks three in just one over and is happy to finally be among wickets. Phillips, Milne and Sodhi out in just one over for just 1 run. Just five off the over. Top stuff from Rauf.
NZ 187/7 (19)
NZ vs PAK LIVE: Phillips goes
Back to back wickets for Rauf as he removes Phillips and Milne. Slower balls doing the work. Pakistan have brought things back nicely here after NZ got off to a flying start.
NZ 183/6 (18.3)
New Zealand Vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Santner comes in
Abbas Afridi was good in this over but he missed the hattrick. 11 off that over as Phillips and Santner look to finish the innings with a bang.
NZ 168/4 (17)
Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE: Chapman departs
That's the end of Mark Chapman as Pakistan continue to make a comeback in this last part of the innings. Abbas gets the wicket as Chapman is held in the deep by Rizwan. Fourth wicket falls for Black Caps.
NZ 157/4 (16.1)
New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE: Chapman comes in
Mark Chapman is the new man in. Usama Mir finishes spell. 39 runs from 4 overs. One wicket. He has done a good job here.
NZ 154/3 (15.1)
LIVE Updates NZ vs PAK: Mitchell walks back too
Daryl Mitchell walks back after scoring 17 off 10 balls as Abbas Afridi cleans him up. New Zealand lose two wickets in quick succession.
NZ 151/3 (14.4)
NZ Vs PAK LIVE: Finn Allen Departs For 74
That's the end of Finn Allen's fine innings. Usama Mir bowls a google and Allen fails to read the line. Pulls but misses the connection and the ball hits the timber. Glenn Phillips comes to the crease.
NZ 142/2 (13.2)
NZ vs PAK LIVE: Williamsos has hamstring injury
Kane Williamson has pulled up his hamstring and may not take part further in the match. Let's see what happens and who captains New Zealand in 2nd innings. Usama Mir comes back into the attack.
NZ 137/1 (12.4)
LIVE NZ Vs PAK, 2nd: Mitchell Joins Allen In Middle
Daryl Mitchell in the middle. Hits a six to Abbas Afridi down the ground and the ball hit the camera. The cameraperson walks away before laughing out loud. Babar Azam apologises to him as both of them have a laugh on it.
NZ 126/1 (11.3)
NZ vs PAK: Williamson walks back
Williamson has walked off. Is he retired hurt? On paper, yes. But we don't know if there is any injury concern. Mitchell walks into the middle.
New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: 100 up for Black Caps
Kane Williamson is playing with the same finesse as he does. He scores a boundary to bring up 100 for New Zealand as Pakistan have begun to field terrible. Babar Azam fielder poorly in the outfield, giving a four to Allen.
NZ 111/1 (10)
LIVE NZ vs PAK: Top over from Jamal
Top-class over from Aamer Jamal. Just 9 off the over and consider it as a good over knowing the short size of the ground.
In the next over, Allen brings up his fifty with a big six.
NZ 95/1 (8.2)
New Zealand Vs Pakistan LIVE: Usama Mir into the attack
Leg-spinner Usama Mir comes into the attack. Huge appeal for caught behind on the first ball as Allen tried to hit the ball down the leg stump line for four. Missed it and Azam collected it and appealed. Umprie turned it down but Shaheen went upstairs but there was no sound there. Allen moves to 46 with four off the last ball.
NZ 76/1 (7)
NZ vs PAK LIVE: End of powerplay
That's the end of over number 6 and with that the powerplay. New Zealand scored 65 after losing a wicket. Kane Williamson joins Allen in the middle and is off the mark.
NZ 65/1 (6)
LIVE NZ Vs PAK: Jamal Dismisses Devon Conway
OUT! Aamer Jamal strikes on the first ball of his spel and gets rid of Devon Conway. Length ball and Conway wanted to play it to the leg side but ended up hitting the ball on the leading edge and it flew high, Fakhar Zaman took a good catch.
NZ 60/1 (5.3)
LIVE Score NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I: Pressure on Abbas Afridi
Abbas Afridi, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. Starts off with a dot but the second ball smashed for four runs. His slower one is a wayward, down the leg side, could have gone for four. And another wide, even wide down leg. Good work by Azam Khan behind the stumps. Next ball, pulled for four runs. Abbas under pressure now. 11 off the over.
NZ 59/0 (5)
NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Allen is going well
Finn Allen is a big wicket here as he is going after every ball right now. Conway hit one four and then Allen finished the over with one boundary and six off the last ball straight down the ground. Rauf and Shaheen facing the heat in Hamilton. 18 off the over.
NZ 48/0 (4)
NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I LIVE: Shaheen starts off
Shahee bowls at Conway's legs and he flicks it away for four runs. Another big over for New Zealand as 15 come off it. Pakistan yet again leaking runs with the ball. Allen smashes last ball for a six.
NZ 30/0 (3)
LIVE PAK vs NZ: Haris Rauf is expensive
Haris Rauf is expensive at the start a she leaks 12 off the over. Gets hit for four off the first ball and then smashed for a six. He needs to raise his game from the next over.
NZ 22/0 (2.2)
NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I LIVE: Shaheen starts off
The first ball by Shaheen is far from the right-handed Allen and he flashes the blade but no connection. Azam Khan collects it safely. Great yorker on the third ball and Allen manages to save himself by bringing the bat down in time and then a run out chance at non-striker's end. It was tight and had the throw hit the stumps, Allen was gone. Bowls another peach next ball. Just 3 off the over.
NZ 3/0 (1)
Pakistan opt to bowl
NZ vs PAK LIVE Updates: Allen, Conway begin innings
Finn Allen and Devon Conway open innings for New Zealand after Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first. Shaheen Shah Afridi with the ball in hand. Here we go.
LIVE NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I: Playing 11s
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears
Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan(w), Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi(c), Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf
PAK vs NZ LIVE: Toss News
Shaheen Afridi wins toss and Pakistan will field first in the 2nd T20I vs New Zealnd. Playing 11s coming up soon.
LIVE Score NZ Vs PAK 2nd T20I: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan is coming up soon. The toss will be done in next 15 minutes. Keep watching this space for latest updates.
NZ Vs PAK LIVE Updates: Squads
Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan(w), Shaheen Afridi(c), Aamer Jamal, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haseebullah Khan, Zaman Khan
New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner
New Zealand Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Shaheen Vs Williamson
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan. Pakistan look to win the 2nd T20I and make it 1-1 in the five-match series. Keep watching this space for latest updates.