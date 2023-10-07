Highlights | SA Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score and Updates: South Africa Beat Sri Lanka By 102 Runs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka (SA vs SL), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Thumping Win For Proteas, This Will Boost Their NRR By +2.040.
Trending Photos
The game's fate appeared to be sealed during the first half as South Africa achieved a historic feat by posting the highest score ever in World Cup history. Notably, three South African batters recorded centuries, with Markram securing the fastest ODI century in World Cup cricket. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, faced a daunting task. To contend, they needed at least two of their top five batters to contribute significantly to the score.
Initially, Sri Lanka showed promise, thanks to Kusal Mendis' explosive 42-ball 76, featuring four boundaries and eight sixes. After 12 overs, they were at 107/2. However, their momentum took a hit with the loss of two quick wickets in successive overs. While Asalanka and Shanaka both notched fifties, their efforts only managed to reduce the margin of defeat. Despite displaying moments of brilliance, Sri Lanka struggled to seize key opportunities throughout the match due to the mounting pressure of the required run rate. In the end, South Africa's dominance prevailed, leaving Sri Lanka to rue missed chances.
Check LIVE Score and Updates From South Africa Vs Sri Lanka World Cup Match Here
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Thumping Win
The game seemed sealed in the first half as South Africa set a World Cup record for the highest score. While Sri Lanka got off to a strong start, losing two quick wickets derailed their chase. Despite some brilliance, they struggled to win crucial moments due to pressure.
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: SA Win By 102
Pathirana attempts an aggressive slog, but Rabada cleverly varies the pace, deceiving him. The ball hits the good length and dislodges the off-stump. South Africa begins their campaign with a resounding 102-run victory over the 2011 World Cup finalists. Pathirana is bowled for 5 runs, including 1 boundary.
LIVE Score RSA 428/5 (50)
SL 326 (44.5)
South Africa won by 102 runs
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: SL 9 Down
Rajitha falls to a slower length delivery angling into his hitting area, caught by Markram. He scored 33 runs with 4 boundaries and 1 six.
LIVE Score SL 322/9 (43.4) CRR: 7.37 REQ: 16.89
Sri Lanka need 107 runs in 38 balls
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: SL Fighting
Gerald Coetzee bowled a mix of deliveries to Pathirana. He started with a leg-side ball, then a quick delivery outside off that beat Pathirana. Pathirana managed to hit a boundary with a thick outside edge, but was beaten again by late swing outside off. Coetzee ended with a short ball that was blocked by Pathirana.
LIVE Score SL 307/8 (42) CRR: 7.31 REQ: 15.25
Sri Lanka need 122 runs in 48 balls
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: SL 8 Down
Maharaj delivers to Shanaka, and he's bowled out! The ball strikes the pad and crashes into the stumps, bringing Shanaka's entertaining innings to a close. The delivery came in fiercely from around the wicket, leaving Shanaka with little room to manoeuvre. It evades the inside edge, makes contact with the pad, and ultimately finds the stumps. Shanaka departs, having scored a well-played 68 off 62 balls, featuring 6 fours and 3 sixes.
LIVE Score SL 291/8 (39.4) CRR: 7.34 REQ: 13.35
Sri Lanka need 138 runs in 62 balls
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Fifty For Dasun Shanaka
Maharaj bowled a challenging delivery that spun past Rajitha's bat. An LBW appeal against Rajitha was reviewed but deemed to miss leg stump. Shanaka managed a single to deep point, Rajitha drove to long-off, and a wide followed. Shanaka cut to sweeper cover, and a thick edge to point resulted from a cramped shot. Keshav Maharaj returned to bowl.
LIVE Score SL 273/7 (38) CRR: 7.18 REQ: 13
Sri Lanka need 156 runs in 72 balls
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Dasun Shanaka In The Middle
Ngidi bowled a variety of slower deliveries. Rajitha managed to steer one to point but struggled with timing on lofted shots. Shanaka took a single through midwicket, and there was a run-out chance missed as a mix-up occurred. Rajitha attempted a lofted shot but was early, beaten comprehensively, and the ball bounced to Klaasen.
LIVE Score SL 246/7 (36) CRR: 6.83 REQ: 13.07
Sri Lanka need 183 runs in 84 balls
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: SL Playing For NRR
Ngidi bowled a mix of deliveries. Rajitha attempted a pull but missed. Shanaka managed to steer one to third man and then pulled to deep square leg for singles. Ngidi's slower deliveries troubled Shanaka, who couldn't connect cleanly, steering one to backward point.
LIVE Score SL 238/7 (34) CRR: 7 REQ: 11.94
Sri Lanka need 191 runs
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: SA On Top
Gerald Coetzee dismisses Wellalage, caught by Klaasen. A caught-behind appeal is upheld. Coetzee delivered a good length ball outside the off stump, and Wellalage attempted to defend but edged it to the wicketkeeper. Wellalage departs without scoring, a golden duck for him, and Sri Lanka loses their seventh wicket. Wellalage is out for 0 runs from 1 delivery.
LIVE Score SL 233/7 (32.2) CRR: 7.21 REQ: 11.09
Sri Lanka need 196 runs
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: SL 6 Down
Asalanka departs, caught by (sub)R Hendricks in the deep. There's a question about whether the ball touched the ground during the catch, but Asalanka accepts his fate and walks off. Ngidi bowled a slower ball wide outside off, prompting Asalanka to attempt a lofted shot. Unfortunately, he couldn't connect cleanly, resulting in a slice off the outside half. Hendricks, stationed at sweeper cover, managed to secure the catch while moving. Asalanka is dismissed for a well-played 79 runs from 65 balls, comprising 8 fours and 4 sixes.
LIVE Score SL 232/6 (32) CRR: 7.25 REQ: 10.94
Sri Lanka need 197 runs
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Charith Asalanka Keep SL In Chase
Marco Jansen bowled a mix of lengths to Shanaka and Asalanka. Shanaka hit a six with a top-edge, while Asalanka managed a single and hit a six over long-on.
LIVE Score SL 214/5 (30) CRR: 7.13 REQ: 10.75
Sri Lanka need 215 runs
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Fifty For Asalanka
Maharaj bowled a full delivery for a solid block by Shanaka, followed by Asalanka getting a single with a leg-side pull. Shanaka then took a run with a full delivery to long-on. Asalanka reached his fifty with a steer to third man for one run, and he followed it up with a boundary down leg side. The over ended with Asalanka slapping a low full toss to extra cover for no run.
LIVE Score SL 186/5 (27.1) CRR: 6.85 REQ: 10.64
Sri Lanka need 243 runs
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Tight Over By Maharaj
Maharaj bowled tightly, conceding no runs on three deliveries to Shanaka, who managed a single on the fourth ball, and Asalanka added one run off the fifth ball. The final delivery was also played back to the bowler for no run.
LIVE Score SL 176/5 (25) CRR: 7.04 REQ: 10.12
Sri Lanka need 253 runs
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: SL 5 Down
Dhananjaya is dismissed, caught by substitute fielder Phehlukwayo. The ball was short and wide outside off, Dhananjaya tried to cut it square, but Phehlukwayo, stationed at backward point, dived to his right and took a fantastic catch just above the ground. Dhananjaya departs after scoring 11 runs with one boundary.
LIVE Score SL 155/5 (21.3) CRR: 7.21 REQ: 9.61
Sri Lanka need 274 runs
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: SL Take On Gerald Coetzee
Gerald Coetzee bowled to Asalanka and Dhananjaya. Asalanka hit a six off a half-volley, followed by a four with a flick off his pads. He then drove to cover for no run. Dhananjaya got a single with a fine stab and missed a short ball outside off.
LIVE Score SL 150/4 (20) CRR: 7.5 REQ: 9.3
Sri Lanka need 279 runs
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Small Partnership For SL
Maharaj bowled a variety of deliveries to Asalanka and Dhananjaya. Asalanka defended a full delivery, mistimed a drive, and punched a short ball. Dhananjaya hit a boundary with an inside edge and struggled to connect with a spinning delivery, managing to stay inside the crease.
LIVE Score SL 139/4 (19.1) CRR: 7.25 REQ: 9.41
Sri Lanka need 290 runs
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Keshav Maharaj Into The Attack
Keshav Maharaj returns to the bowling attack. He concedes just one run as Dhananjaya punches a short delivery to long-off. Asalanka also manages a single off a flat delivery aimed at the stumps.
LIVE Score SL 123/4 (17) CRR: 7.24 REQ: 9.27
Sri Lanka need 306 runs
LIVE SA vs SL World Cup: Lanka need 309 more
Sri Lanka need 309 runs more to win this one but the problem is that they have lost four wickets at the moment. South Africa with a massive total on board.
SL: 120/4 (15.3 Overs)
LIVE SA vs SL World Cup: South Africa bounce back
Sri Lanka suffer from a massive blow as they lose two wickets in no time. First Mendis is caught behind and then Samarawickrama is caught by Jansen.
SL: 112/4 (13.4 Overs)
LIVE SA vs SL World Cup: Lanka on fire
Just one word of what we are witnessing at the moment - carnage. Sri Lanka are in no mood to giveup at the moment. Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis are in dangerous rhythm at the moment.
SL: 107/2 (12 Overs)
LIVE SL vs SA World Cup Score: Sri Lanka in the mood
Sri Lanka are giving no chance to South Africa at the moment, they are keeping the opposition on their toes at the moment. Some explosive shots from Mendis and Samarawickrama.
SL: 94/2 (10 Overs)
LIVE SL vs SA World Cup Score: Gone!
Kusal Perera out bowled by Marco Jansen. South Africa with a stunning reply to Kusal Mendis' charge. Sri Lanka suffer another blow but they will keep attacking.
SL: 71/2 (8 Overs)
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Quick-Fire Fifty
Marco Jansen delivers a massive six as Kusal Mendis completes a rapid fifty in just 25 balls. The crowd applauds the entertaining performance. A full delivery on middle, Mendis elegantly swats it over square leg, showcasing his exceptional form.
LIVE Score SL 54/1 (6) CRR: 9 REQ: 8.52
Sri Lanka need 375 runs
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Kusal Mendis On Attack
Kusal Mendis displayed superb batting form, hitting two impressive sixes and a boundary. However, he lost his wicket early on, while the opposing team bowled well.
LIVE Score SL 38/1 (5.2) CRR: 7.12 REQ: 8.75
Sri Lanka need 391 runs
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: SL Look To Bounce Back
Ngidi bowls a mix of deliveries to Kusal Mendis. Mendis hits a boundary off a half-volley, but also faces some challenging balls that swing away.
LIVE Score SL 12/1 (3) CRR: 4 REQ: 8.87
Sri Lanka need 417 runs
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Poor Start For Sri Lanka
Marco Jansen delivers a stunning first ball in World Cup cricket to dismiss Nissanka! What a fantastic start! Jansen bowls a perfectly pitched delivery just outside off, generating significant inswing. Nissanka is left perplexed and stands still in a defensive stance, but the ball sneaks through the defenses and crashes into the off stump. Nissanka departs without scoring, bowled by the brilliance of Marco Jansen after facing just three deliveries.
LIVE Score SL 1/1 (1.1) CRR: 0.86 REQ: 8.76
Sri Lanka need 428 runs
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: SA Finish On High
Madushanka delivers a low full toss angling across, which is powerfully driven down to long-off by Marco Jansen. South Africa concludes their innings with an impressive 428/5 on the scoreboard.
LIVE Score RSA 428/5 (50) CRR: 8.56
Innings Break
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Highest WC Total Ever
Marco Jansen smashes a massive six over long-off, showcasing his batting prowess. Miller contributes with a six and a driven single. Rajitha bowls wide deliveries and a yorker.
LIVE Score RSA 419/5 (49) CRR: 8.55
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Markram Out
Markram's incredible innings comes to an end as he's caught by Rajitha off Madushanka's delivery. It was a low full toss, and Markram tried to launch it, but he only managed to get a toe-end on the ball this time. Rajitha, stationed at long-off, made no mistake with the catch. Sri Lanka seems too fatigued to even celebrate this crucial wicket. Markram's outstanding performance, which will be etched in the World Cup history, concludes with him scoring 106 runs from 54 balls, including 14 boundaries and 3 sixes.
LIVE Score RSA 384/5 (47.2) CRR: 8.11
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Markram Hits Century
Madushanka bowled a wide yorker, resulting in a single to long-off. Markram reached his century with a six. He then skillfully placed a wide yorker for a four. A sliced shot led to two runs, helped by a wayward throw. Miller got a single off a full toss, and a cut shot ended the over with no run.
LIVE Score RSA 376/4 (46) CRR: 8.17
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Klaasen Departs
Klaasen departs with a caught by Shanaka. It was a slower, full, and wide delivery. Klaasen shuffled, tried to get under it, but lacked the power. He hoisted it high, but it didn't have the distance, and Shanaka at long-off completed the catch. Klaasen's innings ends at 32 runs from 20 balls, including one four and three sixes.
LIVE Score RSA 343/4 (43.2) CRR: 7.92
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: 26-Run Over
Aiden Markram showcased his brilliance with four boundaries, including a six. He skillfully played a slower delivery for two runs and then effortlessly drove a wide yorker for a four. However, Pathirana's attempted yorker slid down leg, resulting in five wides. Klaasen managed a single off a wide yorker. Markram's exceptional batting was highlighted in this over.
LIVE Score RSA 342/3 (43) CRR: 7.95
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Klaasen Show
Rajitha bowled a slower delivery, Klaasen hit it for one run. The next ball was a cutter, narrowly missed Klaasen's pull shot. Then, Klaasen smashed a full-paced delivery for a six. The following ball was a back-of-length cutter, resulting in a powerful four. Rajitha almost caught a return catch on the next ball. Finally, a low full toss was hit for a single by Markram.
LIVE Score RSA 303/3 (41) CRR: 7.39
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Klaase In The Middle
In Rajitha's over, Klaasen drove a low full toss to long-on for one run, while Markram drove a yorker-length delivery to the square for another run. Rajitha followed with a full delivery driven to extra cover. Klaasen pulled a back-of-length delivery to deep mid-wicket and Markram pushed a loopy full toss to long-off. Another low full toss was pushed to long-off by Klaasen for one run. Kasun Rajitha returned to the attack.
LIVE Score RSA 272/3 (39) CRR: 6.97
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: SA 3 Down
Wellalage dismisses van der Dussen, caught by Samarawickrama! The milestone led to the wicket once again. Wellalage delivered a fuller and straighter ball, prompting van der Dussen to step forward and launch it high into the sky. Although he thought he had enough power, Samarawickrama at long-on took a well-judged high catch. Van der Dussen departs after scoring 108 runs from 110 balls, including 13 fours and 2 sixes.
LIVE Score RSA 264/3 (37.1) CRR: 7.1
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: SA Look For Solid Finish
Pathirana's over saw a wide yorker driven to extra cover for a single. Markram effortlessly chipped a full delivery for a boundary. A short ball was pulled to mid-wicket for no runs. Van der Dussen managed a single to extra cover, and his attempted heave resulted in no runs.
LIVE Score RSA 264/2 (37) CRR: 7.14
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Century for Rassie van der Dussen
Shanaka bowled a mix of deliveries. Markram managed a single to mid-on and drove a full delivery to extra cover for no runs. Rassie van der Dussen reached his century with a single to long-off, celebrated enthusiastically, and continued to accumulate runs. Markram contributed a single to sweeper cover and two runs to deep mid-wicket in the over.
LIVE Score RSA 245/2 (35) CRR: 7
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: SL Look To Bounce Back
Markram plays a glorious shot for four off Shanaka's slot ball. The following deliveries include a fuller one, a single, and a defensive push, adding minimal runs.
LIVE Score RSA 225/2 (33) CRR: 6.82
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: De Kock Departs After 100
Pathirana delivers to de Kock, and he's caught by Dhananjaya!! He reaches a century but falls immediately! It was another short ball, and de Kock seemed a bit too casual as he attempted a pull shot. His bat twisted in his hand, sending the ball skewing towards the left of mid-on. The fielder ran back and executed a superb catch. Sri Lanka was in desperate need of that breakthrough, but de Kock has already done significant damage with his brilliant century. de Kock is out, caught by Dhananjaya off Pathirana after scoring 100 runs from 84 balls, including 12 fours and 3 sixes.
LIVE Score RSA 215/2 (30.5) CRR: 6.97
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Drink Break
A brief interruption occurred a couple of overs ago, but it likely wasn't the scheduled drinks break. It's just another scorching and humid day in Delhi. Sri Lanka is definitely feeling the heat, and they must disrupt this partnership soon, or South Africa's potential could soar uncontrollably.
LIVE Score RSA 196/1 (29) CRR: 6.76
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Dropped!!!
Van der Dussen gets a single off Wellalage after facing five consecutive dot balls. Feeling the pressure, he attempts a reverse sweep as Wellalage changes the angle, and it results in a dropped catch. Nissanka at backward point dives right but can only deflect the ball to his side. A challenging opportunity indeed.
LIVE Score RSA 168/1 (27) CRR: 6.22
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: De Kock Dominate SL
Rajitha bowled a mix of deliveries. De Kock hit two fours, one with a flick off his pads and another lofted over mid-on. Van der Dussen got a boundary through extra cover, and singles were rotated.
LIVE Score RSA 158/1 (25) CRR: 6.32
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Fifty Fo De Kock
Dhananjaya bowled a mix of deliveries. De Kock hit a six over long-on, followed by a classy inside-out four. Both batsmen rotated the strike with singles.
LIVE Score RSA 143/1 (23.1) CRR: 6.17
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Wellalage Into The Attack
Wellalage bowled a mix of lengths and variations. Van der Dussen managed a boundary with a powerful pull shot. De Kock and van der Dussen rotated the strike with singles.
LIVE Score RSA 118/1 (20) CRR: 5.9
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: SL Search For Wickets
Pathirana bowled slower deliveries and full-length balls. De Kock and van der Dussen managed singles and boundaries with precise shots.
LIVE Score RSA 107/1 (18.1) CRR: 5.89
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Tight Over By Pathirana
Pathirana conceded a single to third man off van der Dussen's bat. He then bowled a slower bouncer that van der Dussen ducked, followed by a slower length delivery that was cut to cover. Another delivery was drilled to mid-off. De Kock managed a single and then hit a boundary with a well-timed drive. Pathirana also bowled a wide delivery outside off.
LIVE Score RSA 91/1 (16) CRR: 5.69
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: SA Back On Top
Pathirana delivered a sharp bouncer that de Kock left alone, followed by another short delivery which he ducked. Van der Dussen managed a single with a cut shot. Then, he conceded a boundary with a leg-side delivery. The over ended with a leg-before-wicket appeal, but it was missing the leg stump.
LIVE Score RSA 80/1 (14) CRR: 5.71
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Pathirana Into The Attack
Pathirana bowled a mix of deliveries - a short ball left alone, a mistimed punch from van der Dussen, a well-driven ball to cover, a squeezed yorker for a single by de Kock, a tuck through square leg by van der Dussen, and a loose shot resulting in a single by de Kock. Matheesha Pathirana entered as a right-arm fast bowler.
LIVE Score RSA 67/1 (12) CRR: 5.58
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Good Partnership For SA
Madushanka bowled a mixed bag. Van der Dussen took a single with a knock to mid-off and then drove straight to short cover. De Kock managed a single with a shot to mid-on. A bouncer was called wide. De Kock blocked a back-of-a-length delivery and missed a flick, getting hit on the pad, but it was missing leg stump.
LIVE Score RSA 48/1 (10) CRR: 4.8
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: SL On Top
Madushanka bowled a good length delivery to de Kock, who defended it to short midwicket. De Kock got an inside edge onto his pad in the following delivery, and then he defended another good length ball. Van der Dussen managed 3 runs with a well-driven shot through the covers on a full delivery. The remaining balls were a short ball left alone and a good length delivery defended to backward point.
LIVE Score RSA 37/1 (8) CRR: 4.62
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Madushanka's Tight Over
Madushanka bowled a mix of lengths. De Kock was struck on the thigh pad but survived, while van der Dussen got a single with a pull shot. De Kock managed a single too, and the rest were dot balls as he punched to the fielders.
LIVE Score RSA 31/1 (6) CRR: 5.17
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: SA Need Partnership
Madushanka bowled well, swinging the ball. De Kock drove to cover, left one outside off, and got an edge for a single. Van der Dussen defended and got a leg-side pad. No runs in the over.
LIVE Score RSA 29/1 (4) CRR: 7.25
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Big Blow For SA
Madushanka delivers to Bavuma, and he's given out LBW! There's a massive appeal, and Bavuma decides to review. Did the ball pitch inside the line or did it pitch outside leg? It seamed in sharply from a good length, leaving Bavuma trapped in his crease, and narrowly missing the inside edge. The ball-tracking confirms it just pitched inside the line. It's a matter of millimeters, but as long as more than half the ball is inside the line, it's out. What a fantastic delivery by Madushanka!
LIVE Score RSA 10/1 (1.4) CRR: 6
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE SA vs SL World Cup: Match begin
Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma open the batting for South Africa. Kasun Rajitha attacks the stumps for Sri Lanka in Delhi.
SA: 1/0 (0.5 Overs)
SL vs SA World Cup: Playing 11s
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha.
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada.
LIVE SA vs SL World Cup: Toss Report
Dasun Shanaka wins the toss and elects to bowl first against South Africa. Temba Bavuma's side will look to put up a big total on board.
LIVE SSA vs SL World Cup: Toss coming up
Toss will take place at 1:30 PM (IST) between Sri Lanka captain and the South Africa skipper. Both teams are playing their first game of the 2023 World Cup.
LIVE South Africa Vs Sri Lanka: Check Probable 11 of SL
Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana
SA Vs SL LIVE: Check South Africa's Probable 11
SA Probable XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi
SA Vs SL LIVE: South Africa's Batting Vs Sri Lanka's Bowling
A look at the two squads tell us that we have an exciting match in front of us. Sri Lanka's strength is their bowling while SA have some explosive batters in the lineup. Needless to say, the battle will be between SA batters and SL bowlers.
SL Vs SA LIVE Score: Watch out for Nissanka
Big game for young Pathum Nissanka, who has been in tremendous form this year. Of the players at the World Cup, only Shubman Gill has scored more runs in ODIs this year than Pathum Nissanka.
SA Vs SL LIVE Updates: No Hasaranga In Sri Lanka Squad
In case you did now know, there is no Wanindu Hasaranga in the Sri Lanka squad for the World Cup. The mystery spinner has been healing an injury and had previously missed out on the Asia Cup squad too.
SA Vs SL ODI WC LIVE: South Africa likes batting vs Lankan bowling
South Africa have totalled 300 or more a dozen times in their 80 ODIs against the Lankans, including four times in Sri Lanka.
SA Vs SL World Cup LIVE: Head to head record
South Africa and Sri Lanka have played each other six times in the ODI World Cups. SA have an edge over them in WCs, winning five matches out of six. However, none of those wins came playing in Asia.
South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: Theekshana Unavailable For This Match
One of Sri Lanka's most special bowlers in white-ball cricket Maheesh Theekshana is unavailable because of a hamstring issue. This will give an opportunity for Dunith Wellalage, who has never played against South Africa. Watch out for him.
South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: Check Probable Playing 11s
SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana
SA Probable XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi
Sri Lanka Vs South Africa LIVE: Check Squads
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi
South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Shanaka vs Bavuma
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the South Africa vs Sri Lanka live blog. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the match.