Highlights | SA Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score and Updates: South Africa Beat Sri Lanka By 102 Runs

The game's fate appeared to be sealed during the first half as South Africa achieved a historic feat by posting the highest score ever in World Cup history. Notably, three South African batters recorded centuries, with Markram securing the fastest ODI century in World Cup cricket. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, faced a daunting task. To contend, they needed at least two of their top five batters to contribute significantly to the score.

Initially, Sri Lanka showed promise, thanks to Kusal Mendis' explosive 42-ball 76, featuring four boundaries and eight sixes. After 12 overs, they were at 107/2. However, their momentum took a hit with the loss of two quick wickets in successive overs. While Asalanka and Shanaka both notched fifties, their efforts only managed to reduce the margin of defeat. Despite displaying moments of brilliance, Sri Lanka struggled to seize key opportunities throughout the match due to the mounting pressure of the required run rate. In the end, South Africa's dominance prevailed, leaving Sri Lanka to rue missed chances.

Check LIVE Score and Updates From South Africa Vs Sri Lanka World Cup Match Here