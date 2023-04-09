Highlights | SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: SRH Beat PBKS By 8 Wickets
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) thrashed Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 8 wickets to claim their first win of the season.
Overwriting the innings by Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan where he scored 99 runs, Mayank Markande and Rahul Tripathi shined in Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) 8-wicket win in their second home clash of IPL 2023. PBKS posted 143 runs on the board courtesy Shikhar Dhawan's stellar knock of 99 runs off just 66 balls. The Aiden Markram-led side have lost both of their games so far in the tournament and will be looking to open their account tonight. On the other hand, PBKS are playing excellent cricket at the moment with two wins from same number of matches. Shikhar Dhawan is leading from the front as he has smashed 126 runs in 2 games.
SRH will pin hopes on Harry Brook, Umran Malik, Markram and Adil Rashid to come good tonight. At the same time, all eyes will be on Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh in the Punjab Kings lineup. If PBKS beat SRH, they will jump to top of points table with 3 back-to-back wins and eclipse current toppers Rajasthan Royals.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 match HERE.
This is it from SRH vs PBKS game in IPL 2023. For more cricket-related updates stay tuned.
SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 Live: That is it!
SRH clinched a comfortable victory, winning by 8 wickets with 17 balls to spare, after winning the toss and choosing to bowl first. The SRH bowlers proved their captain's faith in them by delivering an excellent performance, constantly taking wickets and putting pressure on PBKS. Dhawan's exceptional batting display was crucial for PBKS to reach a respectable score, as they were struggling at the halfway stage. Although he missed out on scoring a century by just one run, his knock was one of the finest seen in recent times. The visitors began well with the ball, restricting Brook and Mayank from making any significant contribution. Despite this, the spinners failed to make an impact on the pitch, unlike Markande who had done so in the first innings.
SRH vs PBK IPL 2023 Live: Tripathi Hits Fifty
The 13th over is being bowled by Mohit Rathee, and Tripathi hits a six, bringing up his half-century and helping Hyderabad move closer to the target. The batting performance is impressive. The score for SRH stands at 94/2 after 13 overs.
SRH vs PBK IPL 2023 Live: Tripathi Going Strong
The 11th over is being bowled by Rahul Chahar. Tripathi has hit a four after facing two balls, showcasing excellent batting skills. However, a review is now being taken for a possible caught-behind dismissal, which doesn't seem convincing except to Jitesh Sharma, who is behind the stumps. The review results in Punjab losing its review. Tripathi finishes the over by sweeping for another four, and the score for SRH stands at 78/2 after 11 overs.
SRH vs PBK IPL 2023 Live: Harry Brook Departs
Harry Brook is dismissed bowled by Arshdeep Singh! Arshdeep raises his arms triumphantly and gazes at the batsman. The ball was delivered at a speed of 117.6kph, a knuckleball that Harry Brook failed to read and was too hasty in his shot. As a result, the ball passed through the gap between his bat and pad, and dislodged the leg stump from the ground. Punjab has gotten the crucial wicket they were hoping for, and once again it's Arshdeep who has delivered it. Harry Brook departs after scoring 13 runs off 14 balls, including 3 fours.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs PBKS score: Punjab post 143
Shikhar Dhawan has saved the day for his team. He has single-handed got his side to a respectable total. He has smashed 12 boundaries and 5 maximums in his stellar knock of 99 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad now need 144 runs to win.
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs SRH score: Dhawan the lone warrior
Shikhar Dhawan is leading the Punjab Kings to a respectable total at the moment. He is batting on 64 off 46 balls with 9 boundaries and 2 maximums. PBKS looking to play the full 20 overs against SRH.
PBKS: 105/9 (16.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs SRH score: Dhawan to carry
Captain Shikhar Dhawan is the only batter left for the Punjab Kings, surely, his team needs a miracle at the moment. Rinku Singh has already shown how a cricket match can turn around today, can Dhawan do it too?
PBKS: 83/8 (14.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs PBKS score and updates: Gone!
Sikandar Raza 5 (6) caught by Mayank Agarwal bowled by Umran Malik. Disappointing from Raza as he is trapped by the Sunrisers Hyderabad field. PBKS 5 down at the moment, they desperately need a partnership now.
PBKS: 73/5 (10 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs SRH: Punjab steady themselves
Punjab Kings steady themselves after 3 wickets in the powerplay. Sam Curran and Shikhar Dhawan keep their cool to get their side back in this contest. Washington Sundar brought into the attack by Sunrisers Hyderabad.
PBKS: 47/3 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs SRH score: Punjab in trouble
Punjab Kings have lost two important wickets in the first two overs as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers keep the pressure on their opposition. Marco Jansen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are on a roll at the moment.
PBKS: 22/2 (3.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs PBKS score: Gone!
Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes! Prabhsimran Singh lbw for a duck. Punjab Kings are off to a horror start in the contest against Sunriser Hyderabad. PBKS need to calm the momentum down now.
PBKS: 9/1 (0.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs PBKS score: Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs PBKS score: Punjabs Kings Playing 11
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs PBKS score: Toss report
Aiden Markram wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Punjab Kings.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs PBKS score: Predicted XIs
SRH predicted XI (batting first): Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
SRH predicted XI (bowling first): Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (capt.), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
PBKS predicted XI (batting first): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS predicted XI (bowling first): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs PBKS score: Toss at 7
The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST) for the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. Captains Shikhar Dhawan and Aiden Markram will be coming out shortly.
SRH vs PBKS Live IPL 2023 Score: All eyes on Harry Brook
Harry Brook has not made the explosive start that was expected of him in the IPL. He has scored 16 runs off 25 balls in his two appearances so far.
SRH vs PBKS Live IPL 2023 Score: Rabada to replace Ellis?
Rabada is available, the question remains whether Ellis will be left out for him.
SRH vs PBKS Live IPL 2023 Score: Bhanuka Rajapaksa's Injury
Kings have received positive news as Bhanuka Rajapaksa's injury from the last match, caused by a hit from Dhawan, did not result in any fractures.
SRH vs PBKS Live IPL 2023 Score: When Will Liam Livingstone Be Avilable For IPL 2023?
Regarding team news, Livingstone's clearance from the ECB is still pending. He suffered a knee injury during his Test debut in Pakistan back in December and has not played any competitive cricket since then.
SRH vs PBKS Live IPL 2023 Score: All eyes on Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal seems to have moved past his golden phase that lasted from 2019 to 2021. His recent form has seen him average 16.5 with a strike-rate of 121.57. In contrast, his numbers between 2019 and 2021 were an impressive average of 34.2 and a strike-rate of 146.15.
SRH vs PBKS Live IPL 2023 Score: Poor start for SRH
Sunrisers have now suffered two consecutive defeats at the start of their fourth season in a row. Interestingly, both of the franchise's T20 title victories in the IPL 2016 and the inaugural SA20 came after losing their first two matches.
SRH vs PBKS Live IPL 2023 Score: Head To Head
Over the past five years, the two teams have engaged in a closely contested rivalry, with each side securing five victories. However, in Hyderabad, the Sunrisers have emerged victorious in six out of the seven matches against the Kings.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs PBKS score: Pitch report
The venue is known for its advantage of batters. The captain winning the toss should look to chase at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Shikhar Dhawan's side have a very strong batting lineup compared to the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs PBKS: Probable playing 11 of SRH
SRH predicted XI (batting first): Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
SRH predicted XI (bowling first): Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (capt.), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs PBKS score: Impact player options
Impact Player options: Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Marco Jansen, Mayank Dagar, Kartik Tyagi.
Impact Player options: Rishi Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Harpreet Bhatia, Mohit Rathee, Atharva Taide.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs PBKS score: Hyderabad eye first win
Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to win their first game of the IPL 2023 season, they are currently at the bottom of the points table with two losses from the two games played. SRH will eye to win this contest against Punjab.
SRH vs PBKS LIVE Updates: All eyes on Bhuvi
As per Cricbuzz, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 26 wickets from 18 games vs Punjab Kings. He enjoys bowling to the Kings from Punjab and SRH will pin hopes on him again tonight.
SRH vs PBKS LIVE Updates: Live Streaming Details
IPL's Match 14 between SRG and PBKS will be played at Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Hyderabad. The match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and on TV, fans can watch the game on Star Sports Network.
SRH vs PBKS LIVE: Take a look at Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Heinrich Klaasen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mayank Markande, Mayank Dagar, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Samarth Vyas
Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Raj Bawa, Shivam Singh
SRH vs PBKS LIVE Updates: Hyderabad's 2nd home game
Hello and welcome to coverage of Match 14 of Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. Big game for SRH as they are yet to open their account in the competition. PBKS are in good form. They have won both their games in the season so far. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game.
