ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023: Team India got their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign off to a winning start, with a six wicket win over five-time champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. KL Rahul (97 not out) and Virat Kohli (85) resurrected the Indian innings after they had slippe for 2 for 3 in the second over, chasing 200 to win.

Then, Kohli and Rahul formed a partnership that showcased their collective experience and ability to thrive under pressure. Although Kohli got a lifeline when Marsh dropped him at 12 off Hazlewood, the rest of their partnership was virtually flawless. They weathered the initial storm from the pacers, deftly handled Maxwell's spin, and built their innings from there. Both batsmen reached their respective fifties, ultimately establishing India's highest partnership against Australia in World Cup history. While they came close to sealing the deal, Kohli's departure while attempting to challenge Australia's top bowler, Hazlewood, added a twist. However, Rahul remained composed until the end, delivering the winning runs and securing India's victory.

