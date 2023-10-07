Highlights | IND Vs AUS ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Highlights: India End Australia's 27-Year-Old Record
India Vs Australia (IND Vs AUS), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Highlights: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja Were The Heros Of The Match For Team India.
ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023: Team India got their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign off to a winning start, with a six wicket win over five-time champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. KL Rahul (97 not out) and Virat Kohli (85) resurrected the Indian innings after they had slippe for 2 for 3 in the second over, chasing 200 to win.
Then, Kohli and Rahul formed a partnership that showcased their collective experience and ability to thrive under pressure. Although Kohli got a lifeline when Marsh dropped him at 12 off Hazlewood, the rest of their partnership was virtually flawless. They weathered the initial storm from the pacers, deftly handled Maxwell's spin, and built their innings from there. Both batsmen reached their respective fifties, ultimately establishing India's highest partnership against Australia in World Cup history. While they came close to sealing the deal, Kohli's departure while attempting to challenge Australia's top bowler, Hazlewood, added a twist. However, Rahul remained composed until the end, delivering the winning runs and securing India's victory.
Check Highlights of India vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 match HERE.
That's all we have from our coverage of India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match No. 5. Thanks for joining in.
India vs Australia, CWC 2023: India end Australia's 27-year old record
India have become the first team to beat Australia in the opening match of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup in 27 years. Australia have not lost the opening match of the World Cup since forfeiting the first game of the 1996 World Cup.
Australia in the first match of the World Cup from 1999:
1999 - Won
2003 - Won
2007 - Won
2011 - Won
2015 - Won
2019 - Won
2023 - Lost to India. pic.twitter.com/y7FnkBymvb
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 8, 2023
IND vs AUS, Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli breaks Kumar Sangakkara's record
Former India captain Virat Kohli broke the record of former Sri Lanka batter Kumar Sangakkara by scoring his 113th fifty-plus score in ODI cricket. Kohli scored 85 in India's six-wicket win over Australia in their opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Chennai on Sunday.
Kohli surpassed Sangakkara's record of 113 fifty-plus scores as a non-opener in ODI cricket.
IND vs AUS, Cricket World Cup 2023: Josh Hazlewood speaks on Virat Kohli's dropped catch
Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood doesn't believe Virat Kohli's dropped catch when he was batting on 12 in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Chennai ended Australia's chances.
"No, I don't think so, it was quite early obviously when that catch was dropped but we still felt that new ball was doing enough, whether it was in the air or off the wicket. We knew that spin was going to be tough to play, maybe not as tough as during the day, but still enough to play it. And we certainly felt in the game for quite a while until obviously the partnership grew and grew and they sort of batted us out of it obviously. And yeah, I thought we did a reasonable job early in particular trying to defend 200," Hazlewood, who claimed 3 wickets vs India, said after the match.
India vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2023: KL Rahul breaks MS Dhoni's record
KL Rahul posted the 2nd highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper in an ICC ODI World Cup match. Rahul scored 97 not out, surpassing MS Dhoni's 91 not out in World Cup 2011 final vs Sri Lanka. India head coach Rahul Dravid holds the record for highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper in World Cup - 145 vs Sri Lanka in Taunton in 1999 World Cup.
IND vs AUS, Cricket World Cup 2023: Steve Smith's wicket was turning point, says Ravindra Jadeja
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja turned the match around for Team India with three quick wickets in the middle of the innings. However, the left-arm spinner said that Steve Smith's wicket was the 'turning point' in the match.
"I think that was the turning moment, you know, when you get a wicket like Steve Smith from there onwards it was not easy to just come in and rotate the strike for the new batter. So, I think that I would say that wicket was the turning point. From there onwards, they were 119 – 3 and 199 all out. I think, yeah, I would say that was the turning point. And yeah, it helped me, because I knew the conditions in Chennai. I've been playing here for like 10-11 years so I know the how conditions in this ground. So, I think I enjoyed and whatever I contribute to the team I always feel happy," Jadeja said after India's win over Australia
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: India Captain Rohit Sharma
"Pretty exciting. Good feeling to come out on top. It was a good game to start the tournament for us. I thought it was magnificent, especially the fielding and we saw the effort from everyone today, conditions like this it would be tough. Our bowlers used the conditions perfectly and we knew there would be assistance for everyone, even the seamers got some reverse, the spinners bowled in the nice areas and all in all it was a great effort. I was (nervous), you don't want to start your innings like that, credit to the Aussies bowlers as they bowled in good areas but some loose shots as well, when you have that kind of target you want to score as much as possible in the powerplay, but credit to Virat and KL on how they went about the chase. That is going to be the challenge for us as a team, moving to different conditions and adapting, whoever suits the conditions will have to come and do the job. Chennai never disappoints, they love their cricket and for them to sit in that heat and come out and cheer for the team says a lot."
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Australia Captain Pat Cummins
"At least 50 odd. It was tough, trying to defend anything under 200.. It was a really good bowling attack and their spinners made it tough work out there. I wasn't too upset, we had 20 overs of spin but some more runs on the board would have made the difference. I have already forgotten about it, it happens, 4/10 would have been a dream start. He is a class bowler and posses a lot of questions, stays in that area and was fantastic today. We have to review this one, absolutely a tough surface, but what if we are up against it then what to do we do differently. Just one game out of nine, not too much to ponder about but there are some areas we need to get better."
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: KL Rahul After Winning Player of the Match
"Quite honestly not a lot of conversation, I thought I’d get a good shower and get a break. I was just trying to get my breath back. Virat said there’s a bit in the wicket, so play like Test cricket for a while. There was a bit of help for the pacers with the new ball, and then the spinners also. In the last 15-20 overs, dew played a part and that helped quite a bit. The ball also skidded on better. However, it was a bit two-paced, it wasn’t the easiest of wickets to bat on and it wasn’t flat as well. It was a good cricket wicket, bit for the batters and the bowlers. That’s what you get in the south of India, especially Chennai. (On the last six) I hit it too well, I just calculated how to get to a 100 in the end. The only way for four and a six, but no qualms on not getting to that hundred."
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Thumping Win
Although the scoreboard may suggest an easy win, India's journey was far from a walk in the park. With early wickets falling, Kohli and Rahul's partnership proved crucial. Despite Kohli's escape, they displayed remarkable composure, steadying India. Kohli's departure added suspense, but Rahul guided the team to victory.
LIVE Score IND 201/4 (41.2) CRR: 4.86
India won by 6 wkts
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: India Beat Australia
Rahul smashes a six off Cummins, sealing India's victory by six wickets. Rahul, initially aiming for a four to set up a century with a six, is stunned as his perfectly timed shot sails for six, narrowly missing his chance at a hundred.
India won by 6 wkts
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Can KL Get To Ton?
Maxwell bowled to Rahul and Hardik Pandya. Rahul punched a short-of-length delivery to long-on for one run, retaining the strike. He mistimed a quicker ball to cover. Hardik knocked a delivery wide of cover for a single. Rahul then hit a low full toss for four down the ground and followed it up with a six over long-off.
LIVE Score IND 195/4 (41) CRR: 4.76 REQ: 0.56
India need 5 runs in 54 balls
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Hardik Pandya In The Middle
Maxwell bowled to Rahul and Hardik Pandya. Rahul and Hardik each scored a single by driving to long-on. Kohli's highest ODI World Cup scores were noted, and the over ended with Rahul and Hardik taking singles.
LIVE Score IND 172/4 (39) CRR: 4.41 REQ: 2.55
India need 28 runs in 66 balls
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Virat Falls
Hazlewood dismisses Kohli, caught by Labuschagne! The vital partnership ends, though Australia's chances may have slipped away. Kohli departs to a standing ovation after steering India's dominance. Hazlewood's short delivery was attacked by Kohli with a pull shot, unfortunately, he picked out mid-wicket, and Marnus Labuschagne took a brilliant catch. Hazlewood claims his third wicket, being the standout bowler. Kohli departs for 85 from 116 balls, including 6 fours.
LIVE Score IND 167/4 (37.4) CRR: 4.43 REQ: 2.68
India need 33 runs in 74 balls
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Rahul Dominate AUS
Zampa bowled to Kohli and Rahul. Kohli knocked a full toss to long-on for one run, while Rahul drove another ball to long-on. Kohli whipped a full delivery to long-on for a single. Rahul hit a lofted shot, and Australia fumbled in the field, allowing them to take three runs.
LIVE Score IND 167/3 (37) CRR: 4.51 REQ: 2.54
India need 33 runs in 78 balls
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: KL Rahul March Forward
Hazlewood bowled to Rahul and Kohli. Rahul managed a single, then hit a four with a chip shot. He took two more runs with a spliced pull. Kohli flicked for a single, bringing up a 150-run partnership.
LIVE Score IND 159/3 (36) CRR: 4.42 REQ: 2.93
India need 41 runs in 84 balls
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: No Luck For Zampa
Zampa bowled to Kohli and Rahul. Kohli directed a ball for a single and survived an LBW appeal with an inside edge. Rahul hit a full toss, which deflected off Kohli's pad. Kohli and Rahul took singles from the remaining deliveries.
LIVE Score IND 151/3 (35) CRR: 4.31 REQ: 3.27
India need 49 runs in 90 balls
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Virat Kohli Hit On Helmate
Starc bowled to Kohli. Kohli flicked for a single and then hit a four with a drive. He got hit on the helmet but smiled, no injury. Other deliveries resulted in a single and a dot ball.
LIVE Score IND 146/3 (34) CRR: 4.29 REQ: 3.38
India need 54 runs
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Can Kohli Hit Century?
Zampa bowled to Kohli and Rahul. Kohli managed a boundary with a powerful shot square of the wicket. The rest of the over saw singles and a defensive shot. Zampa struggled to find the right length throughout.
LIVE Score IND 140/3 (33.1) CRR: 4.22 REQ: 3.56
India need 60 runs
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Kohli, Rahul Dominate
Maxwell bowled a series of deliveries. Rahul and Kohli managed singles on the off-side, while a change of the ball due to dew seemed advantageous for Indian batters. Earlier, Maxi's removal was questioned as he posed a threat, but the subsequent bowling change proved costly.
LIVE Score IND 124/3 (31) CRR: 4 REQ: 4
India need 76 runs
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Drinks Break
Cummins bowled to Kohli and Rahul. Kohli turned a short of length delivery to the right of Cummins but didn't score. He then played a back-of-length delivery close to off in front of backward point but was denied a single by Rahul, a wise decision as Smith was quick in the field. Kohli dropped a 134.3ks delivery onto the pitch. Rahul back cut a fraction short delivery to third man for one run and pushed a full delivery to cover without scoring. Cummins surprised Rahul with extra bounce, and the ball went over the edge as he attempted to steer it to third man.
LIVE Score IND 120/3 (30) CRR: 4 REQ: 4
India need 80 runs
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Maxwell Into The Attack
Maxwell bowled to Kohli and Rahul. Kohli worked a flighted delivery to the right of Maxwell without scoring. Rahul drove a tossed-up delivery to the right of a diving Maxwell for one run. He was beaten on the outside edge by a delivery that didn't turn. Kohli pulled a short ball to long leg for one run, and Rahul nudged a slower, flighted delivery to long-on. Maxwell received a return knock from Rahul to end the over.
LIVE Score IND 119/3 (29) CRR: 4.1 REQ: 3.86
India need 81 runs
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Virat Hits Free Hit For 4
In the 27th over, Cummins bowled to Rahul and Kohli. Rahul took a single with a good-length delivery. Kohli drove one to sweeper cover for a single, then hit a top-edge boundary on a pull. Cummins bowled a wide and a no-ball, setting up a free-hit, creating crowd excitement. Kohli and Rahul both took singles, with Rahul's performance steadying India after an early collapse.
LIVE Score IND 116/3 (28) CRR: 4.14 REQ: 3.82
India need 84 runs
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Fifty For Kohli
Cummins to Kohli, 2 runs, Kohli reaches his half-century, capitalizing on a fortunate escape after an early drop by Marsh. He raises his bat, acknowledging the Chepauk crowd's applause. The short delivery is expertly pulled along the ground behind square leg, where Green slides to stop it.
LIVE Score IND 100/3 (26) CRR: 3.85 REQ: 4.17
India need 100 runs
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Kohli, Rahul Near Fifty
Kohli faced a variety of deliveries, including a full one he stabs leg side, a driven shot to extra cover, and one turned past Warner at mid-wicket for two runs. Rahul cut a flat delivery towards sweeper cover for one run. Bhanu Vivek noted KL Rahul's significant contribution in the partnership. Kohli also drove one towards long-off and cut another towards short third for singles.
LIVE Score IND 97/3 (25) CRR: 3.88 REQ: 4.12
India need 103 runs
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Tight Over
Hazlewood bowled full and straight deliveries to Rahul, who managed a single by tucking one towards deep square leg. Kohli faced a mix of deliveries, including a short one that he pulled for a single, and a good length delivery that he pushed to point.
LIVE Score IND 92/3 (24) CRR: 3.83 REQ: 4.15
India need 108 runs
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Steady India Move Forward
Zampa bowled a googly to Rahul, resulting in an inside edge onto the pads. Kohli then played an on-drive for a single off a full delivery. Rahul pulled a short delivery for one run and blocked a googly. Kohli also tucked one behind square for a single. Zampa returned to the attack.
LIVE Score IND 90/3 (23) CRR: 3.91 REQ: 4.07
India need 110 runs
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Hazlewood Back In The Attack
Kohli and Rahul collected singles by playing shots to various parts of the field. Kohli guided the ball to third man, Rahul to backward square leg, and then Kohli punched a fuller delivery square of the wicket. Additionally, Hazlewood bowled a good length delivery that was defended by Kohli. The crowd's support at Chepauk was acknowledged.
LIVE Score IND 87/3 (22) CRR: 3.95 REQ: 4.04
India need 113 runs
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Starc Back In The Attack
Starc bowled a series of deliveries to Rahul, including a full one on middle stump, a quick one on off, and a good length delivery on off. Rahul defended all of them. Kohli managed a single with a pull shot to deep backward square leg, and Rahul drove one to the left of Warner at covers for a single as well.
LIVE Score IND 82/3 (21) CRR: 3.9 REQ: 4.07
India need 118 runs
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: KL Rahul Vs Adam Zampa
Zampa bowled flat deliveries to Rahul and Kohli, resulting in singles to long-on and deep extra cover. Rahul got another run by punching the ball to long-off, and a fumble by Marnus allowed them to take a single towards point.
LIVE Score IND 80/3 (20) CRR: 4 REQ: 4
India need 120 runs
LIVE India vs Australia Score: 127 runs more
India need 127 runs more with Kohli and Rahul. What a performance from this duo, they have guided their team back into this contest in style.
IND: 73/3 (19 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: India on top
India in a fine position at the moment with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in the middle. Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa in the middle attacking the stumps now.
IND: 69/3 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Zampa comes in
Adam Zampa comes into the attack now, he will surely look to dismiss Kohli and Rahul as soon as possible. Australia are keen on getting the duo in the middle out.
IND: 56/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS: India need 148 runs
India now need 148 runs with Kohli and Rahul. Mitchell Starc is back into the attack with Glenn Maxwell. When is will Adam Zampa come into the attack?
IND: 53/3 (16.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: India near fifty
India now in a comfortable spot with Kohli and Rahul in the middle. Maxwell is attacking the stumps for Australia with Cameron Green.
IND: 49/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Australia desperate
Australia desperate for a wicket at the moment with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in the middle. India will now face Cameron Green and and Glenn Maxwell.
IND: 41/3 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS: Maxwell comes in
Glenn Maxwell brought into the attack now, strange choice really from Pat Cummins, many would have expected Adam Zampa coming in now with two right handers in the middle.
IND: 35/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE INd vs AUS Score: India in a tricky spot
India are in tricky spot at the moment but Kohli and Rahul are looking in fine rhythm. Australia keen on getting a wicket and putting pressure on the opposition.
IND: 35/3 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Rahul with some brilliant strokes
KL Rahul with some brilliant shots in the middle. Virat Kohli's dropped catch can be very costly for Australia. Australia coming in hard for wickets at the moment.
IND: 33/3 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Pressure on India
India are in tricky spot right now but Kohli and Rahul have to get them through atleast 30 overs of this contest now. Those three dismissals in blink of an eye had done serious damage.
IND: 27/3 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Cummins into the attackK
Pat Cummins into the attack for Australia now. Kohli is on 15 off 31 balls with a four and Rahul on 7 off 11 at the moment. \
IND: 24/3 (8.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Australia coming in hard
Australia desperate to get a wicket at the moment. Virat Kohli is dropped on 12 off 27 balls. India need to take care of their batting at the moment, they cannot afford to lose wickets at the moment.
IND: 20/3 (7.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Kohli looking fine
Virat Kohli is looking in fine rhythm at the moment.KL Rahul on the other end is taking a slow and steady approach as needed at the moment.
IND: 18/3 (6 Over)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: All eyes on Rahul
KL Rahul has been influential in the recent games but this is the World Cup. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will look to get things done now for Australia.
IND: 12/3 (5 Over)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: India 3 down
India 3 down with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in the middle. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc continue the attack for Australia.
IND: 5/3 (3.3 Over)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: India in deep trouble
Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, they are gone and back to the pavilion. India with tremendous pressure at the moment. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in the middle.
IND: 4/3 (2.2 Over)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Gone!
Ishan Kishan 0 (1) caught by Cameron Green by Mitchell Starc. India off to a horror start as Kishan departs early. Australia get the start they were looking for.
IND: 2/1 (1 Over)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: India need 200 runs to win
"I play for CSK so I know the conditions here, when I saw the pitch I thought I should get 2-3 wickets, luckily I got 3 wickets and am very happy," said Ravindra Jadeja after his performance.
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Score: Australia bowled out
That's it! Australia are bowled out for 199 runs in 49.3 overs. Mitchell Starc 28 (35) is caught by Shreyas Iyer bowled by Mohammed Siraj. India now need 200 runs to win.
AUS: 199 (49.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC 2023 Score: Last over
Last over left for Australia with Mitchell Starc on strike. Mohammed Siraj will bowl the last one.
AUS: 195/9 (49 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Starc on 18
Mitchell Starc is on 18 off 28 balls with a maximum so far. Zampa alongside him in the middle is on 6 off 19 balls.
AUS: 183/8 (48 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: All eyes on Starc
Mitchell Starc is in the middle and he is Australia's last hope at the moment to get to 200 runs on the board. Mohammed Siraj attacks the stumps for India now.
AUS: 183/8 (47 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: 4 overs left
Australia have four overs left with 175 runs on the board at the moment. Jasprit Bumrah is bowling is last over now.
AUS: 175/8 (46 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Australia eye 200
Australia eye a total of 200 runs on the board as Jasprit Bumrah strikes. He is coming in with some serious pace at the moment.
AUS: 170/8 (44.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Australia 8 down
Australia are 8 down now as India display a dominant bowling performance. Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa in the middle at the moment aiming to play full 50 overs.
AUS: 168/8 (43.5 Overs)
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: AUS 8 Down
Cummins departs, caught by Shreyas Iyer at long-on. Bumrah delivers a full ball on the stumps. Cummins attempts a lofted shot, but it lacks the necessary elevation. Cummins falls for 15 runs from 24 balls, including 1 four and 1 six.
LIVE Score AUS 165/8 (42.2) CRR: 3.9
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Jadeja Here To Bowl His Last 2
Jadeja's over sees Cummins earn four leg byes off the last ball. Cummins tries to go for big shots but ends up with defensive strokes. Jadeja beats Cummins' outside edge with a turning delivery.
LIVE Score AUS 164/7 (42) CRR: 3.9
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Bumrah Back Into The Attack
In Bumrah's over, Cummins scores 1 run with a shot to deep mid-wicket and adds 2 runs with a lofted shot just over mid-wicket's outstretched hand. He survives an lbw appeal, and Starc scores 1 run with a thick outside-edge.
LIVE Score AUS 160/7 (41) CRR: 3.9
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Big Over For AUS
Kuldeep Yadav's over sees a boundary by Cummins to third man and a spectacular six with a powerful pull shot over mid-wicket. Starc adds singles, and Rohit at slip gets hit on the left foot by a tough chance.
LIVE Score AUS 156/7 (40) CRR: 3.9
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: India Dominate Australia
Ashwin maintains the pressure. Cummins and Starc manage to add singles, with Cummins playing a premeditated lap shot. Starc's drive off a tossed-up delivery goes off the thick outer half of the bat, and Kohli cuts it off.
LIVE Score AUS 145/7 (39) CRR: 3.72
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Tight Over By Kuldeep
Kuldeep Yadav bowls a tight over. Starc gets 1 run with a risky aerial drive. Cummins adds 1 run with a pull shot. Cummins faces a few challenging deliveries, including a close call for an edge.
LIVE Score AUS 142/7 (38) CRR: 3.74
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: R Ashwin Strikes
Ashwin claims the wicket of Green, caught by Hardik Pandya! Australia faces significant trouble as Green departs. Ashwin delivers a nondescript delivery, a flat delivery with good length and outside off. Green fails to control his cut shot, and it goes straight to Pandya at backward point. Green is out for 8 runs from 20 balls.
LIVE Score AUS 140/7 (36.2) CRR: 3.85
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Kuldeep Yadav Strikes Again
Kuldeep Yadav strikes, dismissing Maxwell bowled! The decision to reintroduce Kuldeep proves fruitful. A speedy leg-break catches Maxwell off guard, and he attempts an ill-advised pull shot. Unfortunately, he misses, and the ball crashes into the leg-stump. Maxwell departs for 15 runs from 25 balls with one boundary, leaving Rohit Sharma to celebrate with a smile.
LIVE Score AUS 140/6 (35.5) CRR: 3.91
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Ashwin Back Into The Attack
Ashwin bowls a mix of deliveries. Maxwell gets a run driving to long-on and changes his bat. Green adds 2 runs with an inside-edge to mid-wicket and a defensive stroke.
LIVE Score AUS 138/5 (35) CRR: 3.94
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Quick Over By Jadeja
Jadeja bowls a tight over. Maxwell misses a flick, then gets a single driving to sweeper cover. Green adds two runs with a drive and a punch to sweeper cover. Jadeja keeps it tight.
LIVE Score AUS 134/5 (34) CRR: 3.94
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Tight Over By Bumrah
Bumrah produces a superb delivery that leaves Maxwell frustrated as he attempts to run it down but misses. The following ball is defended by Maxwell. Green gains a single despite a fumble from Shreyas at mid-off. Bumrah maintains pressure with short of length deliveries, and one keeps low and beats Green's bat.
LIVE Score AUS 131/5 (33) CRR: 3.97
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Maxwell Vs Jadeja
Jadeja delivers a no-run ball to Maxwell, who then breaks free with a boundary, making room to flat-bat it wide of sweeper cover. Green adds 1 run each to long-off and backward square leg, while Maxwell flicks for another run. Green drives for a run with an open face to backward point.
LIVE Score AUS 130/5 (32) CRR: 4.06
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Bumrah Back Into The Attack
Bumrah returns to the attack. Maxwell gets 2 runs with a flick. He misses a low full-toss, then defends an off-cutter. There's a wide down leg-side. Maxwell drives to cover, and another wide is called for a short delivery. Maxwell blocks a good length ball.
LIVE Score AUS 123/5 (31) CRR: 3.97
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Jadeja Takes 2nd Wicket of The Over
Jadeja claims another wicket, Carey dismissed lbw! Australia faces a crisis with two quick wickets. Carey hesitated on the review, and time elapsed, forcing him to depart. The delivery is stump-to-stump, full on middle and leg. Carey's bat gets tangled awkwardly with the front pad while attempting to work it around the corner. The ball hits the pad and turns in to strike the pad, sending Carey back to the pavilion for a duck (0 off 2 balls).
LIVE Score AUS 119/5 (29.4) CRR: 4.01
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Jadeja Claim Another Wicket
Jadeja dismisses Labuschagne, caught by Rahul! A clear edge, and the review goes in vain. The ball is full, just outside off, tempting Labuschagne into a big slogsweep as he kneels down. Labuschagne departs for 27 (41) with one boundary.
LIVE Score AUS 119/4 (29.2) CRR: 4.06
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: 10 Overs Since AUS Hit A Boundary
Labuschagne takes a risky shot, gaining 2 runs. Hardik is the acting captain and sets the field slowly. Kuldeep Yadav bowls, Maxwell gets 1 run, and Labuschagne 1 run.
LIVE Score AUS 118/3 (29) CRR: 4.07
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Smith Departs
Jadeja makes a stunning comeback after a break with an unplayable delivery that beats Smith's forward defence. The ball drifts in towards the leg-stump, then sharply turns to clip the off-stump's top. Smith is out for 46 off 71 balls.
LIVE Score AUS 110/3 (27.1) CRR: 4.05
Australia opt to bat
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Jadeja comes in
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack for India now. Australia will eye 250 runs plus on the board for sure on this pitch.
AUS: 110/2 (27 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2023 WC Score: 24 overs left
It is difficult wicket to bat on by the looks of precaution shown by the Australian batters so far. Hopefully, the chase will be easy for India with the due factor playing a part.
AUS: 104/2 (26 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Score: Australia cross 100 runs mark
Australia have crossed the 100 runs mark at Chepauk with Smith and Labuschagne in the middle. This contest will go right down to the wire today.
AUS: 102/2 (25 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Score: Siraj eyes wicket
Mohammed Siraj has bowled four overs so far and has not got any wicket until now. He is looking for his first one today at Chepauk.
AUS: 98/2 (24 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Score: Smith nears fifty
Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith batting with safety in the middle. Australia will eye at least 280 runs on the board.
AUS: 93/2 (23 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Score: Siraj replaces Kuldeep
Rohit Sharma brings back pace in the middle in Chepauk as Mohammed Siraj replaces Kuldeep Yadav. It will be interesting to see whether Smith takes charge against the pacer or not.
AUS: 89/2 (22 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Score: Jadeja comes in
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack for India now with Kuldeep Yadav in the middle. Smith looks in good rhythm today, he can surely score big.
AUS: 88/2 (21 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 Score: India eye wickets
India eye wickets with spin twins Ashwin and Kuldeep. Meanwhile, Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne in the middle taking the safe approach.
AUS: 77/2 (19 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: Labuschagne comes in
Marnus Labuschagne comes in at number 4 for Australia. India still search for wickets with Ashwin and Kuldeep.
AUS: 76/2 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: Gone!
David Warner 41 (52) caught & bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. Australia lose their second wicket as India gain some momentum now.
AUS: 74/2 (17 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia World Cup Score: Australia in control
Australia are in control of this contest with Steve Smith and David Warner batting brilliantly in the middle. Kuldeep and Ashwin continue attack for India.
AUS: 73/1 (16 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia World Cup Score: Drinks break
Drinks break for both teams, it is hot out there at the Chepauk Stadium. Hardik Pandya has got some treatment to his finger, hopefully he will bowl again.
AUS: 71/1 (15 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia World Cup Score: IND desperate for wickets
India are desperate for wickets at the moment as Australia batters look in terrific rhythm in the middle.
AUS: 66/1 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Spin twins
R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav into the attack now for India. Australia in a comfortable position with Smith and Warner in the middle set.
AUS: 59/1 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Kuldeep comes in
Kuldeep Yadav has been brought into the attack. Many believed that Kuldeep will be the trumph card for India in this tournament.
AUS: 54/1 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Score: Partnership of 50 completed
Smith and Warner have completed their partnership of 50 runs in the middle after losing Mitchell Marsh early in the innings. R Ashwin and Hardik Pandya continue the attack for India.
AUS: 51/1 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Score: Pandya back into attack
Hardik Pandya comes back into the attack again. Australia once again will look to attack the all-rounder as Smith and Warner have taken the charge against him every time he has come to bowl.
AUS: 43/1 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Danger bell for India
It is a sign of trouble for India as Smith and Warner look in a rhythm to score big. Ravichandran Ashwin has been brought to find a wicket as soon as possible.
AUS: 32/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS World Cup Score: Rohit brings in Ashwin
Rohit Sharma brings in R Ashwin to attack the stumps now with Steve Smith and David Warner settled in the middle.
AUS: 32/1 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS World Cup Score: Expensive over
Hardik Pandya gets smashed for three boundaries in that over. Australia steady now with Warner and Smith in the middle.
AUS: 29/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Score: Pandya gets hit
Pandya tried to stop a straight drive from Warner but it eventually went for four. However, he has injured his right hand in the process.
AUS: 20/1 (6.2 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia World Cup Score: Maiden over
A maiden over from Mohammed Siraj. India still hunting for wickets as Warner and Smith take the slow and steady approach in the middle.
AUS: 16/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia World Cup Score: India eye wickets
India eye wickets as Steve Smith looks in fine touch in the middle. He has a couple of boundaries with two beautiful cricket shots.
AUS: 16/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia World Cup Score: Smith comes in
Steve Smith has walked in at number 3 and he has got a boundary off Siraj with a classy on-drive between midwicket and square-leg.
AUS: 11/1 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Gone!
Jasprit Bumrah strikes early as Mitchell Marsh departs. A stunning catch by Virat Kohli to start India's World Cup campaign on a roll. Momentum with India now.
AUS: 6/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Score: Room provided to Warner
Mohammed Siraj provides some room to David Warner on the first delivery of the second over and the Aussie opener punishes it with a sharp cut-shot.
AUS: 5/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Score: Good start
Jasprit Bumrah with a tight first over for Team India. Marsh and Warner looking to settle in the middle taking a good look at the conditions.
AUS: 1/0 (1 Over)