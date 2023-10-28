Highlights | IND Vs ENG ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Painful For The Team, Says England Coach Matthew Mott
India Vs England (IND vs ENG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Highlights: India hammered England by 100 runs after bowling them out for 129 in Lucknow.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Highlights: Team India posted their sixth win in six matches after defeating defending champions England by 100 runs at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Sunday. Both the teams have had a contrasting tournament so far. While India have hit a winning streak, winning five out of five matches. England have plenty of questions to answer after losing four matches out of five played so far. England's terrible campaign has raised plenty of questions for their management. How could the defending champions known for playing a unique brand of attacking cricket got pushed away like that.
Lower-ranked teams like Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have punched above their weight to knock over England in the World Cup. In Lucknow, England have an opportunity to produce the world-class cricket they are known for. Keep an eye out on Adil Rashid vs Virat Kohli contest in the match as well as Jasprit Bumrah vs Jos Buttler.
IND vs ENG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Painful for the team, says England coach Matthew Mott
England coach Matthew Mott said his side believed that it was an achievable target and it was a very painful defeat to India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Lucknow on Sunday.
"Yeah, very painful I think we set out we knew it was going to be hard work today - India on their home patch and to be honest I was really pleased at the halfway mark. I thought it was definitely our best bowling and fielding effort. And we went out to bat with a lot of positivity about it being a very achievable total. There was a lot of dew out there as well. So, I thought, particularly after the start, we got none for 30 that we're well placed but anytime you lose four for ten you put yourself under pressure and chase and it unravelled again from there unfortunately," Mott said in the post-match press conference.
India vs England Live: England to miss Champions Trophy 2025?
In a surprising turn of events at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, England, the defending champions, find themselves on the precipice of missing out on a coveted spot in the Champions Trophy 2025. The qualification process for this prestigious tournament, scheduled to be held in Pakistan, has left England and their fans in a state of uncertainty and anxiety.
India vs England Live: India Captain Rohit Sharma On Batting Performance
"When you look at the overall picture, we were 30 runs short. It is not something you see every day. When you start your innings, you have to try and get a couple of wickets to put the pressure back on the opposition. You can always rely on our seamers to come good and get those crucial breakthroughs. They exploited the conditions. They put the ball in the right areas. We have a good balance (in the bowling), there is a bit of options and with experience as well. It is very important that the batters put runs on the board."
India vs England Live: India Captain Rohit Sharma
"This was the game, a lot of character in the squad. When the times were tough, all our experienced players stood up at the right time and got the game for us. Looking at how the tournament has gone for us, batting second in the first five games, we had to come and bat here. We were challenged upfront, they bowled pretty well upfront. For us to get to a total on a pitch that had something in it, we just wanted to get to a total where we could play with it. We were not great with the bat today. Losing three wickets isn't the ideal situation. When you are in a situation like that, all you are looking to do is create that long partnership, which we got. But couple of guys threw it at the end, including myself. All I was thinking was to be positive, the balls in my area I want to put it away, that's how you put pressure back on the bowlers and the opposition as well. When you look at the overall picture, I thought we were 30 runs short. (On India's new ball bowling) It's not something you see everyday. When you start your innings, you have to somehow try and get a couple of wickets to put the pressure back on the opposition. With the experience that our seamers have now, you can always rely and bank on them to get those crucial breakthroughs. That's exactly what our seamers did. They exploited the conditions pretty well. There was swing, there was lateral a bit of lateral movement as well. They put the ball in the right areas to create that doubt in the batters' mind. (Best bowling attack?) I think so. We have a good balance, couple of good spinners, and the seamers have a lot of experience playing in these conditions. There's a fair bit of options and experience as well. It's very important that the batters put runs on the board, give them something to work with and then rely on them to do the magic."
India vs England Live: England Captain Jos Buttler
"Very disappointed. At the halfway stage, chasing 230 and seeing how wet it got, we fancied ourselves, same old story. I wasn't sure if dew would come or not. Just the gut feel said that we wanted to chase. That's as good as we've been with the ball throughout the tournament. We created good pressure, we bowled well, took wickets. If you said we are chasing 230, we would have been happy with that. Personally, I wanted to try and soak some pressure up, come through that phase and then build a partnership and sort of kill the momentum that India had. It's about committing and executing your skill. Chasing 230, there wasn't scoreboard pressure. It's about trying to come through that phase. We are just falling short whichever way we are doing it at the minute. Our answers on a postcard, I think. Some top players and we are a long way short of our best. Excellent start in the powerplay, the guys found some movement, there was a bit of indifferent bounce as well, the ground fielding was good. It felt like today was the day where it was all turning around, but the way we batted, didn't back that up. (On Champions Trophy 2025 qualification) We are aware of that, we've still got lots to play for."
India vs England Live: Rohit Sharma After winning Player of the Match
"Looking at where we were after the first 10 overs it was really important to create that partnership with KL Rahul. It was a challenging pitch, it got better to bat on as the game progressed, but happy with that win. I have got experience, it's not only about going out there and playing my shots (got to assess the conditions and situation) as well. It was necessary for me to create that partnership with KL. I still felt we were 20 runs short (at the halfway stage). Batting against the new ball was a bit challenging, the ball got softer and it wasn't easy rotating strike either. Like I said we were 20-30 runs short, but I will take that win any day..."
India vs England Live: India Still Unbeaten
In Lucknow's packed stadium, India stunned defending champions. Captain Rohit Sharma's brilliant 87 and key partnerships secured 229. Despite England's promising start, India's spectacular performance dominated the match.
India vs England Live: India Win By 100 Runs
Bumrah delivers a blistering yorker to Mark Wood, dismantling the stumps, as India triumphs by 100 runs with Bumrah sealing the win.
Live Score IND 229/9 (50)
ENG 129 (34.5)
India won by 100 runs
India vs England Live: England 9 Down
Shami takes his fourth wicket with a delivery that swings in and shatters the off-pole of Adil Rashid, diminishing England's hopes of a miracle.
Live Score ENG 122/9 (34) CRR: 3.59 REQ: 6.75
England need 108 runs
India vs England Live: Bumrah Back In The Attack
Bumrah's over features a near catch that drops safely in no man's land, Rashid's solid defence, and Willey's powerful six over square leg.
Live Score ENG 112/8 (33) CRR: 3.39 REQ: 6.94
England need 118 runs
India vs England Live: Kuldeep Yadav Bowls A Tight Over
Kuldeep Yadav's over includes defensive play from Rashid, a single for Willey, and some variations with the wrong one.
Live Score ENG 104/8 (32) CRR: 3.25 REQ: 7
England need 126 runs
India vs England Live: Adil Rashid Defends
Jadeja bowls a tight over to Adil Rashid, with a minor LBW appeal that's turned down, and Rashid mostly playing defensively.
Live Score ENG 102/8 (31) CRR: 3.29 REQ: 6.74
England need 128 runs
India vs England Live: India 2 Wickets Away
Livingstone out LBW to Kuldeep Yadav for 27 (46), initially reviewed but ball tracking confirms three reds, local boy Kuldeep Yadav casts his magic as England faces a free fall in Lucknow.
Live Score ENG 98/8 (29.2) CRR: 3.34 REQ: 6.39
England need 132 runs
India vs England Live: England 7 Down
Woakes' dismissal, attempting a risky shot against Jadeja, signifies England's deteriorating situation in the #CWC23, as he stumped out for 10 runs off 20 balls, including a solitary boundary.
Live Score ENG 98/7 (28.1) CRR: 3.48 REQ: 6.05
England need 132 runs
India vs England Live: Kuldeep Search For Wickets
In Kuldeep Yadav's over, Woakes and Livingstone manage singles with Livingstone almost getting dismissed by an LBW shout, and Siraj fumbling in the field.
Live Score ENG 98/6 (28) CRR: 3.5 REQ: 6
England need 132 runs
India vs England Live: Can England Build A Partnership
Jadeja's over includes singles for both Livingstone and Woakes, with Woakes playing defensively and Livingstone using good footwork.
Live Score ENG 94/6 (27) CRR: 3.48 REQ: 5.91
England need 136 runs
India vs England Live: Boundary By Woakes
Shami's over features Woakes playing a classy cover-drive for a boundary and Woakes looking in decent touch, with Livingstone also adding a single, while Shami has one slip in place.
Live Score ENG 91/6 (26) CRR: 3.5 REQ: 5.79
England need 139 runs
India vs England Live: ENG Pin Hopes On Livingstone
Jadeja's over includes singles, Livingstone and Woakes playing cautiously, and the mention of dew on the ground requiring the ball to be wiped with a towel.
Live Score ENG 84/6 (25) CRR: 3.36 REQ: 5.84
England need 146 runs
India vs England Live: Shami You Beauty
Shami bowls a tight over with Woakes narrowly avoiding a nick on a ball outside off and a review that would have dismissed Livingstone if taken, as well as Shami dealing with an issue in his eye.
Live Score ENG 81/6 (24) CRR: 3.38 REQ: 5.73
England need 149 runs
India vs England Live: Shami Comes, Shami Strikes
Shami strikes with the first ball of his second spell to take his 3rd wicket of the match. Moeen Ali is gone after he edges the ball back towards KL Rahul who takes a simple catch.
Live Score ENG 81/6 (23.1) CRR: 3.5 REQ: 5.55
England need 149 runs
India vs England Live: LBW appeal by Jadeja
Jadeja's over includes a stifled lbw appeal, followed by singles and dot balls as England's batsmen negotiate his deliveries.
Live Score ENG 81/5 (23) CRR: 3.52 REQ: 5.52
England need 149 runs
India vs England Live: Boundary For Livingstone
Kuldeep Yadav's over sees Livingstone score with a sweep and singles, while there's a close call for a leg before wicket decision.
Live Score ENG 79/5 (22) CRR: 3.59 REQ: 5.39
England need 151 runs
India vs England Live: Tight Over By Jadeja
Jadeja bowls a series of deliveries, with England's batsmen picking up singles, and a comment about England's team struggling for form due to injuries.
Live Score ENG 72/5 (21) CRR: 3.43 REQ: 5.45
England need 158 runs
India vs England Live: All Eyes On Livingstone
Kuldeep Yadav delivers a series of balls with Livingstone unable to score, showcasing good variations and a close call on the off-pole in the 19th over.
Live Score ENG 68/5 (20) CRR: 3.4 REQ: 5.4
England need 162 runs
India vs England Live: Jadeja Into The Attack
Jadeja delivers a tight over, with Livingstone managing to take two runs off a misfield, and the batsmen also taking singles with controlled shots.
Live Score ENG 67/5 (19) CRR: 3.53 REQ: 5.26
England need 163 runs
India vs England Live: Wait For Jadeja Continues
Kuldeep Yadav maintains control with a tight over, featuring a couple of deliveries outside off, some blocks from Livingstone, and the batsmen managing to take singles with well-placed shots.
Live Score ENG 64/5 (18) CRR: 3.56 REQ: 5.19
England need 166 runs
India vs England Live: Some Runs For England
Livingstone punishes a poor delivery from Siraj with a boundary, while Siraj's over also includes singles and a couple as the batsmen make good use of their running skills.
Live Score ENG 61/5 (17) CRR: 3.59 REQ: 5.12
England need 169 runs
India vs England Live: Kuldeep Yadav Strikes
Kuldeep Yadav produces a stunning delivery, pitching it flatter outside off, and Buttler, attempting to work it to the off-side, gets beaten comprehensively, losing his wicket after scoring 10 runs from 23 balls.
Live Score ENG 52/5 (15.1) CRR: 3.43 REQ: 5.11
England need 178 runs
India vs England Live: Siraj At It
Siraj's over features singles and a couple as Buttler and Moeen Ali manage to rotate strike while facing varying lengths of deliveries.
Live Score ENG 52/4 (15) CRR: 3.47 REQ: 5.09
England need 178 runs
India vs England Live: Kuldeep Starts With 2 Singles
Kuldeep Yadav bowls a tight over, with Moeen Ali and Buttler managing to rotate strike with singles while defending the rest of the deliveries.
Live Score ENG 47/4 (14) CRR: 3.36 REQ: 5.08
England need 183 runs
India vs England Live: Siraj Keeps It Tight
Siraj delivers a lively over with pace and bounce, forcing Buttler to defend, and Moeen Ali gets a single with a top-edged hook shot.
Live Score ENG 45/4 (13) CRR: 3.46 REQ: 5
England need 185 runs
India vs England Live: Tight Over By Shami
Shami maintains a consistent line and length, keeping Buttler on the defensive as he shoulders arms and knocks the ball to fielders, while Moeen Ali manages to get a single with a chip to mid-off.
Live Score ENG 42/4 (12) CRR: 3.5 REQ: 4.95
England need 188 runs
India vs England Live: Siraj Back In The Attack
Siraj delivers a controlled over, with Moeen Ali managing to chop one delivery for a single through cover-point, while a fan highlights the remarkable consistency of the bowlers with 17 consecutive dot balls and a wicket.
Live Score ENG 41/4 (11) CRR: 3.73 REQ: 4.85
England need 189 runs
India vs England Live: Beautiful Over By Shami
Shami delivers another challenging over, beating Buttler's defence with a sharp delivery that nips back in and also troubling Moeen Ali with a back-of-a-length ball, but Moeen Ali eventually manages to open his account with a single, while Shami has dismissed Buttler five times in ODIs.
Live Score ENG 40/4 (10) CRR: 4 REQ: 4.75
England need 190 runs
India vs England Live: Virat Drops Bairstow
Buttler manages to score a boundary with a shot to third man off Bumrah, who also delivers a wide ball down the leg-side, while Kohli drops a tough chance at wide slip off Bairstow in the same over, as Buttler comes to the crease.
Live Score ENG 39/3 (9) CRR: 4.33 REQ: 4.66
England need 191 runs
India vs England Live: Stokes Departs
Stokes' frustration and vulnerability were palpable as he continuously battled against Shami's relentless deliveries, and the inevitable finally occurred as his stumps were shattered, departing without a single run to his name.
Live Score ENG 33/3 (8) CRR: 4.12 REQ: 4.69
England need 197 runs
India vs England Live: Maiden Over By Bumrah
Bairstow faces a series of deliveries from Bumrah, including one that nips back from a good length, but he plays them all defensively with no runs scored.
Live Score ENG 33/2 (7) CRR: 4.71 REQ: 4.58
England need 197 runs
India vs England Live: Shami From Other End
Shami maintains a consistent short-of-a-length delivery, causing the batsmen to struggle, with Stokes getting hit on the pads, attempting a cut and missing, while Bairstow manages to get two runs steering a back-of-a-length delivery towards square leg.
Live Score ENG 33/2 (6) CRR: 5.5 REQ: 4.48
England need 197 runs
India vs England Live: Double Strike For Bumrah
Bumrah strikes with perfection, securing a golden duck for Root, who is now a part of his hat-trick bid, as the ball skids low and deceives Root, trapping him leg before wicket. Root departs for a duck, courtesy of Bumrah's masterful delivery.
Live Score ENG 30/2 (5) CRR: 6 REQ: 4.44
England need 200 runs
India vs England Live: Played On!!!
Bumrah strikes, bringing the Lucknow crowd to life with a timely breakthrough. Malan, attempting a square cut, ends up chopping the short-of-a-length delivery onto his stumps, departing for 16 runs from 17 balls with 2 boundaries and a six.
Live Score ENG 30/1 (4.5) CRR: 6.21 REQ: 4.43
England need 200 runs
India vs England Live: Siraj Struggling
Bairstow managed to hit a boundary off a full delivery from Siraj, but Siraj also delivered a short-of-a-length ball that resulted in an inside edge, and Siraj appeared to be in pain after being hit by a drive from Bairstow in the over.
Live Score ENG 26/0 (4) CRR: 6.5 REQ: 4.43
England need 204 runs
India vs England Live: Superb Over By Bumrah
Bumrah bowled a tight over with varying deliveries, including a wide down the leg-side, while Malan survived a close LBW appeal and managed to score 2 runs through an inside edge.
Live Score ENG 20/0 (3) CRR: 6.67 REQ: 4.47
England need 210 runs
India vs England Live: Poor Start By Siraj
Siraj bowled a mix of wide deliveries, some well-directed ones, and Malan managed to score a boundary with a lovely shot, along with a leg bye and a six.
Live Score ENG 17/0 (2) CRR: 8.5 REQ: 4.44
England need 213 runs
India vs England Live: Here We Go Then!
Bumrah bowls 5 tight balls to start with against Bairstow. But the English batter drives towards point for a boundary on the last ball.
Live Score ENG 4/0 (1) CRR: 4 REQ: 4.61
England need 226 runs
India vs England Live: Chris Woakes After Taking 2 Crucial Wickets
"Nice to do well with the new ball. It was nice to get back in rhythm, we bowled in the right areas today. Picking up wickets is always nice, we put them under pressure early on. I missed my lengths earlier in the tournament, was a bit frustrating, but I hit the right areas today. The fielders backed up the bowlers and that set the tone for us. It's two paced with the new ball. Hopefully the conditions get better under lights. It's a good Indian side, hopefully we bat well and chase it down."
India vs England Live: Can ENG Chase It Down?
India struggled to reach 229 against England's strong bowling attack. Despite early setbacks, Kohli and Rohit steadied the innings. Willey broke their partnership, and Suryakumar Yadav contributed positively. However, England remains in a better position, but India has a defendable total.
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023: India reach 229
India have somehow got to 229 runs on the board as England display a solid performance after captain Jos Buttler opted to bowl first in Lucknow. The top order collapsed for India as Kohli, Iyer and Gill departed cheaply. Rohit Sharma was the pick from the batters of India today.
IND: 229/9 (50 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG Score: Bumrah to carry
Jasprit Bumrah can carry India to 250 as England have two overs to bowl now and the Men in Blue have reached 220 now.
IND: 220/7 (48 Overs)
LIVE India vs England score: Big wicket!
Suryakumar Yadav departs as David Willey gets the wicket he was keen on getting. India in a tricky spot now with Kuldeep and Bumrah in the middle.
IND: 214/7 (47 Overs)
LIVE IND VS ENG WC Score: Big over
Mark Wood taken to the cleaners by Surya and Bumrah in the middle. 13 runs from that over and now four more left for SKY to attack.
IND: 208/7 (46 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023: 5 overs left
India with five overs left and Suryakumar Yadav is in the middle as their last hope to get to a commanding total. Mark Wood and David Willey continue attack for England.
IND: 195/7 (45 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG Score: Wood into the attack
Mark Wood with a tight over as just four runs from it comes for India. Now six overs left for the Men in Blue with 194 runs on the board so far.
IND: 194/7 (44 Overs)
LIVE India vs England: 7 overs left
Suryakumar Yadav in the middle batting on 38 off 38 with 4 fours. Mark Wood and Adil Rashid attack the stumps for England. India will surely look to post 230 plus against such a strong side.
IND: 190/7 (43 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG Score: Another one!
Mohammed Shami caught behind by Jos Buttler bowled by Mark Wood. England on a roll in Lucknow. India are surely missing Hardik Pandya at the moment.
IND: 183/7 (42 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023: Gone!
Ravindra Jadeja LBW by Adil Rashid. England on a roll as India go six down with 9 overs left. Suryakumar Yadav has to carry India now.
IND: 183/6 (41 Overs)
LIVE WC 2023 IND vs ENG: Tight over
Surya and Jadeja in the middle. Jos Buttler is not giving them pace at the moment with Rashid and Ali into the attack at the moment.
IND: 172/5 (39 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023: Jadeja to carry
Ravindra Jadeja and Suryakumar Yadav have to carry India now to a commanding total. England still searching for one more wicket to make a tight grip on this contest.
IND: 171/5 (38 Overs)
LIVE India vs England WC Score: Gone!
Rohit Sharma 87 (100) caught by Liam Livingstone bowled by Adil Rashid. England finally break the deadlock as the skipper departs. Jadeja joins Suryakumar Yadav in the middle now.
IND: 164/5 (36.5 Overs)
LIVE India vs England WC Score: India bounce back
India with some positive overs as Suryakumar Yadav gets going. England in a spot of worry yet again in this contest.
IND: 163/4 (36 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG Score: Surya with a positive over
Suryakumar Yadav with some runs off David Willey as India look to take charge with 15 overs left now in the middle. Jadeja is still to come in so India can push the paddle now.
IND: 155/4 (35 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC Score: 16 overs left
India under some serious pressure as they have 147 runs on the board with 4 wickets down. England bring in David Willey again to find a wicket.
IND: 147/4 (34 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC Score: Lights on
The lights are on in Lucknow and it is Rohit Sharma who has to carry his side to a commanding total. He is on 84 off 92 balls with 10 fours and 3 maximums so far.
IND: 145/4 (33 Overs)
LIVE India vs England Score: Test for SKY
Suryakumar Yadav is naturally an aggressive player who likes to announce his arrival at the crease. But the condition in the middle is that he cannot afford to loose his wicket.
IND: 141/4 (32 Overs)
LIVE India vs England Score: Golden chance for SKY
This is a big chance for Suryakumar Yadav to make his point in the ODI format for Team India. Ravindra Jadeja is still to come in but India don't have much runs on the board at the moment.
IND: 137/4 (31 Overs)
LIVE India vs England Score: Gone!
KL Rahul 39 (58) caught by Jonny Bairstow bowled by David Willey. India lose their fourth wicket as Rahul comes down the ground looking to sail it over mid-wicket but he miscues it badly.
IND: 131/4 (30.2 Overs)
LIVE India vs England Score: Chants of Rohit
Chants of Rohit Rohit in the stadium as he gets close to his century for India. KL Rahul has also played brilliantly in the middle, he is close to his fifty.
IND: 131/3 (30 Overs)
LIVE India vs England Score: Rohit on the charge\
Rohit Sharma again with a couple of aggressive shots against Liam Livingstone and India get 7 runs from that one as well. England clueless at the moment.
IND: 125/3 (29 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG Score: Good recovery
Good recovery from India after being 40 for 3 coming to 118 for 3. The question is when will India go all guns blazing from one end. Rohit Sharma looks in the zone to do so now.
IND: 118/3 (28 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG Score: Big over
A couple of fours from Rohit Sharma as INdia make amends for Livingstone's maiden over. England in a spot of worry now as Sharma gets going.
IND: 116/3 (27 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG Updates: Moeen Ali comes in
Moeen Ali comes into the attack for England now. Rahul and Rohit are looking to play safe at the moment. They will surely change gears after the 30th over.
IND: 105/3 (26 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC Scorecard: India bounce back
Two good overs for India as KL Rahul gets a couple of fours off Liam Livingstone in the middle. 100 runs up on the board for India now.
IND: 100/3 (25 Overs)
LIVE IND VS ENG Score: Fifty for Rohit
Rohit Sharma completes his fifty and what a knock he is playing for India when his side were in trouble. Fans are delighted to watch him bat in Lucknow.
IND: 89/3 (24 Overs)
LIVE IND VS ENG Score: Maiden over
Liam Livingstone into the attack for England now and he bowls a maiden over in his first one. India in no hurry with Rohit and Rahul batting safely in the middle.
IND: 81/3 (23 Overs)
LIVE India vs England World Cup: Can India bounce back?
Partnership of 41 off 61 balls with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Can India bounce back with a big partnership from these batters in the middle.
IND: 81/3 (22 Overs)
LIVE India vs England World Cup: India on the counter
Rohit Sharma sweeps one for a four off Adil Rashid and with that Rohit Sharma has completed 18,000 international runs for India. What a player he is.
IND: 78/3 (21 Overs)
LIVE IND VS ENG Score: India coming back
India slowly coming back on track with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in the middle batting very nicely and safely. Mark Wood and Rashid continue attack for England.
IND: 73/3 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND VS ENG Score: 19 overs gone
India are 70 for 3 now as England continue their hunt for wickets in the middle. Will Rohit Sharma take the counter-attack option now?
IND: 67/3 (19 Overs)
LIVE India vs England score: India look to rebuild
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the middle as Mark Wood is steaming in with some serious pace from one end and Adil Rashid is bowling spin from the other.
IND: 67/3 (18 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs IND WC Score: Good start
Good start for India after the drinks break. Seven runs from the sixteenth over. Mark Wood and Rashid will continue attack for England now.
IND: 62/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs IND WC Score: Rohit saved by DRS
Rohit Sharma was given out by the umpire for LBW but he took the review and the wickets were missing. India still in this contest with their vice-captain and captain in the middle.
IND: 55/3 (16 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs IND WC Score: Rashid continues attack
Adil Rashid with a tight over as just one run comes from that one. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have to get their side out of trouble in Lucknow with a solid partnership.
IND: 50/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs IND WC Score: England on top
England in control of this contest at the moment. Rohit and Rahul in the middle keen on building a solid partnership in the middle.
IND: 49/3 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023: Defence mode on
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are in the middle as India are three down in the middle. Chris Woakes will now bowl his seventh over of the game. Rohit has taken the safe approach in the meantime.
IND: 42/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023: Gone!
Shreyas Iyer 4 (16) caught by Mark Wood bowled by Chris Woakes. England on a roll as India are three down now. Iyer was struggling with the swing from Woakes and in the end he walks back.
IND: 40/3 (12 Overs)
LIVE India vs England score: Rashid comes in
Adil Rashid comes into the attack now for England. Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma looking to buildup a solid partnership. Chris Woakes will continue attack from the other end.
IND: 39/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE India vs England score: Ten overs gone
Ten overs have been bowled and surely the first powerplay goes to England. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill have departed early for India.
IND: 35/2 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023: Maiden over
Another maiden from England. David Willey is bowling brilliantly at the moment and the pressure is on India. Will Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer counter attack?
IND: 31/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023 Score: Time for Shreyas to come in
Shreyas Iyer comes in at number 3 and it is a golden oppurtunity for him to make an impact in this World Cup. Captain Rohit Sharma is alongside him.
IND: 31/2 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023 Score: Gone!
Virat Kohli 0 (9) caught by Ben Stokes bowled by David Willey. India under tremendous pressure as Kohli walks back for a duck.
IND: 28/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023 Score: Maiden over
Chris Woakes is in top form at the moment. Another maiden over for England. Shubman Gill's early wicket has changed Rohit Sharma's approach in the middle.
IND: 27/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023 Score: India need a partnership
India need a partnership and it is Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma in the middle for them. England are keen on getting a wicket soon.
IND: 27/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE India vs England Score: Gone!
Shubman Gill 9 (13) out bowled by Chris Woakes. India lose their first wicket as that one nicks back in no time. England off to a fine start.
IND: 26/1 (4 Overs)
LIVE India vs England Score: Rohit on fire
Rohit Sharma took that first maiden over personally as he takes 18 runs from the third one with two sixes and a four. David Willey left with a lot of thinking to do now.
IND: 22/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE India vs England Score: Gill packs Woakes
Shubman Gill with a wonderful backfoot punch off Chris Woakes for a four. Rohit Sharma will now face David Willey again after a maiden over.
IND: 4/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023: Match begins
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill open the batting for India and England have brought in David Willey to bowl the first one for them.
IND: 0/0 (0.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023: Toss Report
England captain Jos Buttler wins the toss and elects to field first against India in Lucknow.
LIVE India vs England score: Toss coming up
The toss for the India vs England clash will be taking place shortly. Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler will be coming out for toss at 1:30 PM (IST) in Lucknow.
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023: England in trouble
If England lose their game today they will surely be knocked out of the qualification scenario. India are in red hot form without any losses in this tournament so far.