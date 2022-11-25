NZ: 309-3 (47.1) | IND VS NZ, 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: NZ beat India 7 wickets to take 1-0 lead
India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Check Scores and Updates from first game as Team India are batting in Auckland HERE.
Team India will eye revenge over Kane Williamson’s New Zealand side when the two sides face off in the three-match ODI series beginning at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday (November 25). The weather looks clear and toss is scheduled to take place on time at 630am IST. India lost the ODI series 3-0 under the captaincy of Virat Kohli when the last toured the Kiwis for an ODI series. This time around top players like captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul, former skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah have been given a break for different reasons.
India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI (Ind vs NZ) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: The ODI side will be led by opener Shikhar Dhawan who takes over the reigns from all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who led India to a 1-0 win in the rain-hit T20I series against New Zealand. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will be back in charge for the ODI series after missing the deciding third T20I in Napier earlier this week due to a medical appointment.
Young Shubman Gill will be partnering Dhawan at the top of the order, having won back-to-back ‘Player of the Series’ awards in the last two ODI series he has played in West Indies and Zimbabwe. The bowling line-up will see the debut of left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has been a sensation in the T20I format, claiming 33 wickets in 21 games this season.
All-rounder Deepak Chahar should also be back in the playing XI after recovering from a back injury and the middle-order will be bolstered by in-form Suryakumar Yadav, who is also the world No. 1 T20I batter.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs New Zealand 1st ODI here.
IND vs NZ 1st ODI: New Zealand win
Tom Latham and Kane Williamson guide New Zealand to a seven-wicket win in 1st ODI.
They take the 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. Williamson taps the ball for four to third mn boundary to play the winning shot.
IND 306/7 (50)
NZ 309/3 (47.1)
New Zealand won by 7 wkts
IND vs NZ: Latham goes on and on!
Latham is playing so well, he may steal a well-deserved century from Williamson, who is still in 80s and NZ just a couple of shots away from win.
NZ 296/3 (46)
New Zealand need 11 runs in 24 balls
IND vs NZ 1st ODI LIVE: India outplayed!
This has been a brilliant innings from Tom Latham who has already gone past 120. Williamson in his 80s. 13 away from 100. Will he get it?
NZ 281/3 (44.5)
New Zealand need 26 runs in 31 balls
IND vs NZ LIVE: NZ inch closer to win
After Latham struck hundred, Williamson now nearing his ton. But he has been slow and has taken a back seat. He wants Latham to go on and on and play the shots while he plays the anchor here.
NZ 253/3 (42.1)
New Zealand need 54 runs in 47 balls
IND vs NZ: Hundred for Tom Latham
Tom Latham brings up his century off just 76 balls, smashed Shardul Thakur for 25 runs in the 40th over of the innings. NZ on top in chase.
NZ 241/3 (40)
New Zealand need 66 runs in 60 balls
IND vs NZ: NZ continue to stay on top
Latham and Williamson have been excellent for New Zealand so far. There is still some firepower left in their batting ranks and they are on top here. Onus on India to pick up a wicket here.
NZ 216/3 (39)
New Zealand need 91 runs in 66 balls
IND vs NZ: Pressure on India
The partnership between Latham and Williamson has already crossed the 100-run mark and pressure is continuously building on Team India here. Arshdeep has been hit for runs in the 37th over. India need a couple of quick wickets here to make a comeback.
NZ 200/3 (37)
New Zealand need 107 runs in 78 balls
IND vs NZ: Fifty for Tom Latham
Brilliant knock from Latham. He is playing a game after a long time and he comes in and strikes a fifty. He has rotates strike well and has looked quite solid in the middle. NZ on top here.
NZ 181/3 (34.2)
New Zealand need 126 runs in 94 balls
IND vs NZ 1st ODI: NZ on top
Kane Williamson fifty and Latham's run-scoring rate has ensured that hosts stay on track in the chase. They are slowly gaining the upper hand in the match and Dhawan right then brings back Umran Malik.
NZ 167/3 (32.2)
New Zealand need 140 runs
IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Kane Williamson strikes fifty
Kane Williamson has slammed another ODI fifty and it keeps then Black Caps on track in chase. Indians have given a few freebies to the hosts and this partnership is looking solid right now. India need to break this stand.
NZ 150/3 (30)
New Zealand need 157 runs
IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Latham, Kane go strong
Kane Williamson takes on Washington Sundar's spin and smashes him for a six down the ground. That is the first sign of aggression from Williamson which is good to see from NZ's perspective. Latham has settled in nicely as Arshdeep brought back into the attack.
NZ 125/3 (26.3)
New Zealand need 182 runs
IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Shardul with misfielding
This is another poor display of fielding from Indians. Chahal had dropped a simpe catch earlier. Now Thakur makes a meal of a simple stop and it goes for a boundary. Tom Latham and Williamson in the middle for Black Caps.
NZ 107/3 (23.1)
New Zealand need 200 runs
IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Umran picks 2nd wicket
What a spell Umran is bowling here, Picks his second wicket. Dismisses Daryl Mitchell who has been held in the deep. India on top here courtesy some fine pace bowling by Malik.
NZ 89/3 (20.2)
New Zealand need 218 runs
IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Mitchell joins Kane in middle
Umran Malik finds an edge again off Kane Williamson but Pant was going down leg and he could not jump to his right to catch the ball. Umran could have had his second wicket. He is looking brilliant right now and it seems another wicket is round the corner. Daryl Mitchell has joined Kane in the middle.
NZ 87/2 (19.2)
New Zealand need 220 runs
IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Umran Malik picks maiden ODI wicket
Umran Malik, the fast bowler from J and K, with so much of story behin him, has picked his first ODI wicket as he finds the outside edge of Conway to the keeper Pant. He is ecstatic as he celebrates.
NZ 68/2 (15.1)
New Zealand need 239 runs
IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Williamson and Conway steady
Williamson and Conway have steadied the ship for Black Caps. Meanwhile, Umran Malik has been exctracting good pace off the track. He has alrady hit the 150 kph mark. Let's see whether he can pick his maiden ODI wicket today.
NZ 57/1 (14)
New Zealand need 250 runs
IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Umran Malik into the attack
Umran Malik, on ODI debut, gets going now. Gets the ball in hand after 10-over mark in the chase and the first ball is bowled at 145 kph. Kane plays two balls before collecting one off the third.
NZ 46/1 (11.1)
New Zealand need 261 runs
India vs NZ: Finn Allen out!
Shardul Thakur almost had Allen there. He played it straighto Chahal at mid-wicket who drops it. That is some poor fielding really. But two balls later, Thakur finds the outside edge and Pant takes a good catch. Allen has to walk back.
NZ 35/1 (7.3)
New Zealand need 272 runs
India vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh leaking boundaries
Devon Conway and Finn Allen get a couple of more boundaries off Arshdeep Singh. Allen is batting on 21 with a six off the final ball of the over and Conway ois on 11.
New Zealand are 33/0 in 5 overs, need 274 runs to win vs India
India vs New Zealand: Couple of fours for Finn Allen and Devon Conway
Arshdeep Singh concedes a couple of boundaries to Finn Allen and Devon Conway in his second over. Conway is batting on 5 and Allen is on 12.
NZ are 18/0 in 3 overs, need 289 runs to win in 47 overs vs India
IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh starts off
Arshdeep Singh on ODI debut bowls the first over of the innings, Finn Allen gets off the mark with a 3 but Devon Conway is on 0.
NZ are 3/0 in 1 over, need 304 runs to win vs India
IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar finishes off in style
Washington Sundar hits Tim Southee on the up through the covers for his third four to move along to 37 off 16 balls. Shardul Thakur falls caught behind off the last ball.
India finish at 306/7 in 50 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer falls for 80
Shreyas Iyer is gone for 80 off 76, holing out to Tim Southee in the final over. Washington Sundar is batting on 32 off 14 balls as Shardul Thakur comes to the middle.
India are 300/6 in 49.2 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar goes 4, 4 and 6!
Washington Sundar pulls Matt Henry for his first four, apart from 2 sixes and follows up with a ramp over fine-leg for 4 and then finishes off with a six to move along to 32 off 14 balls. Shreyas Iyer is batting on 78.
India are 298/5 in 49 overs vs NZ
India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Washington Sundar gets 2nd six
Washington Sundar guides Adam Milne over 3rd man to get his 2nd six and move along to 17 off 9 balls. Shreyas Iyer hits the final ball for 4 to bring up 13 runs in the over.
India are 281/5 in 48 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar hammers first six
Washington Sundar hammers Tim Southee over long on for his first six of the innings to move along to 9. Shreyas Iyer hammers a four in the same over to mover along to 73 off 70 balls.
India are 268/5 in 47 overs vs NZ
India vs New Zealand: Sanju Samson GONE!
Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson have brought up India's 250 in 46th over. But Samson is dismissed for 36 off 38 balls, skying Adam Milne to Glenn Phillips. Iyer is batting on 68.
India are 254/5 in 45.4 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer smashes 4th six
Shreyas Iyer goes down the ground and smashes his 4th six off Mitchell Santner. Sanju Samson pulls Santner for 4 too to move along to 33 and Iyer is batting on 60 as 14 runs come off the over.
India are 240/4 in 44 overs vs NZ
India vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer completes 50
Shreyas Iyer completes his 50 off 56 balls with a single off Mitchell Santner. Sanju Samson is batting on 26 off 28 balls.
India are 221/4 in 42 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: India's 200 comes up
Shreyas Iyer hits Tim Southee for a six and four to bring up India's 200 in the 40th over. Iyer moves along to 46 and Samson is batting on 21 as 15 runs come off that Southee over. Iyer and Samson bring up 50-run stand for fifth wicket as well.
India are 210/4 in 40 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: 2nd four for Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson brilliantly guides Adam Milne down to third man for 4 to move along to 19. Shreyas Iyer is batting on 33.
India are 195/4 in 39 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer DROPPED again
Shreyas Iyer gets another life, skies the ball to Finn Allen at point, who fails to grab a brilliant catch. Iyer moves to 33 and Sanju Samson is batting on 10.
India are 186/4 in 38 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: Second six for Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer opens his shoulders to smash his second six off Adam Milne to move along to 32. Sanju Samson is batting on 8 as 10 runs come off that over from Milne.
India are 183/4 in 37 overs vs NZ
India vs New Zealand: Lucky boundary for Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson survives as inside edge streaks down to fine-leg for four to move along to 6. Shreyas Iyer is batting on 21.
India are 170/4 in 35 overs vs NZ
India vs New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav GONE for 4
Lockie Ferguson strikes again as Suryakumar Yadav is dismissed for 4, caught by Finn Allen at first slip. Shreyas Iyer is batting on 17.
India are 160/4 in 32.5 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant GONE!
Lockie Ferguson gives the breakthrough for NZ, as Rishabh Pant is dismissed cheaply for 15 off 23 balls, dragging the ball back onto the stumps. Shreyas Iyer is batting on 17 as Suryakumar Yadav joins him in the middle. SKY gets off the mark with a four through the covers for 4 off the first ball he faces.
India are 160/3 in 32.3 overs vs NZ
India vs New Zealand: India's 150 comes up
Shreyas Iyer gets a couple of twos off Mitchell Santner to move along to 17. Rishabh Pant is batting on 11 as India's 150 comes up.
India are 152/2 in 32 overs vs NZ
India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer DROPPED!
Shreyas Iyer goes for an upper-cut off Adam Milne, but wicketkeeper Tom Latham fails to latch on. Iyer is batting on 12, Rishabh Pant has moved along to 10.
India are 146/2 in 31 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer play it safe
Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer play watchfully after loss of two quick wickets. Pant is batting on 7 and Iyer is on 11.
India are 142/2 in 27 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer off the mark with 6
Shreyas Iyer upper cuts Lockie Ferguson for a six over third man to get off the mark. Iyer is batting on 7 and Rishabh Pant is on 5.
India are 136/2 in 26 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: Shikhar Dhawan falls now
Shikhar Dhawan follows Shubman Gill back to the pavilion, hits Tim Southee straight to point to be dismissed for 72 off 77 balls. Rishabh Pant joins Shreyas Iyer in the middle. Pant gets an edge down to third man for 4 to get off the mark. It is Tim Southee's 200th ODI wicket as well!
India are 128/2 in 25 overs vs NZ
India vs NZ: Shubman Gill GONE!
Shubman Gill is dismissed immediately after completing his fifty, holes out to Lockie Ferguson. Shreyas Iyer joins Shikhar Dhawan in the middle.
India are 124/1 in 23.1 overs vs NZ
India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill reaches fifty too
Shubman Gill completes his fifty as well, reaching the mark with a single off 64 balls. Shikhar Dhawan at the other end, smashes his 12th and 13th four to move along to 72.
India are 124/0 in 22 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill smashes Mitchell Santner for 6
Shubman Gill hits his third six, smashes Mitchell Santner down the ground for six to move to 48. Shikhar Dhawan is batting on 63 off 70 with 11 fours.
India are 113/0 in 21 overs vs NZ
India vs NZ, 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan completes fifty
Shikhar Dhawan hits Adam Milne over the top to reach yet another fifty, almost gets back-to-back boundaries but brilliant save on the boundary by Daryl Mitchell. Dhawan celebrates fifty with another 4 over third-man as 100-run partnership with Shubman Gill comes up. It's the fourth 100-run stand for opening wicket between Dhawan and Gill.
India are 101/0 in 20 overs vs NZ
India vs New Zealand: Shikhar Dhawan closes in on 50
Shikhar Dhawan smashes Adam Milne for a couple of fours after the drinks break to move to 45. Shubman Gill is batting on 40.
India are 87/0 in 19 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: Shikhar Dhawan on the charge
India captain Shikhar Dhawan smashes Lockie Ferguson through point for four followed by another clip through mid-wicket for 4 to mover along to 33. 14 runs come off the over with Shubman Gill batting on 33 too.
India are 68/0 in 15 overs vs NZ
India vs NZ: 50 partnership for India openers
Shikhar Dhawan is batting on watchful 23 while Shubman Gill has moved along to 30 off 40 balls.
India are 53/0 in 14 overs vs NZ
India vs New Zealand: 2nd six for Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill guides Matt Henry for a maximum over third man, his second six of the innings to mover along to 19. Gill survives as an edge almost carries to Lockie Ferguson a couple of balls later. Shikhar Dhawan is batting on 20.
India are 40/0 in 10 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: Shikhar Dhawan gets edge for 4
Shikhar Dhawan gets his fourth boundary, an outside edge off Lockier Ferguson to move along to 20. Shubman Gill is batting on 12.
India are 33/0 in 9 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill gets 1st six
Shubman Gill smashes Matt Henry over long-on for first six of the match to move along to 10. Shikhar Dhawan is batting on 12.
India are 23/0 in 6 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill opens up
Shubman Gill hits a flowing cover drive but only gets a couple for it as timing not right. Gill moves along to 4 and Shikhar Dhawan is batting on 11.
India are 16/0 in 5 overs vs NZ
India vs NZ: Shikhar Dhawan gets 2nd four
India captain Shikhar Dhawan comes down the track to get his second boundary off Tim Southee to move along to 10. Shubman Gill is batting on 1.
India are 12/0 in 3 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: Shikhar Dhawan off the mark with a 4
Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan opens the batting with Shubman Gill and is immediately off the mark with a glorious boundary down the ground for 4 off Tim Southee.
India are 4/0 in 1 over vs New Zealand
IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik make ODI debut
We have two India debutant with Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik making their ODI debut vs New Zealand. All-rounder Shardul Thakur also plays ahead of Deepak Chahar in first ODI. Sanju Samson also gets another game today. Here are the Playing XI...
India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Kane Williamson wins TOSS, India to bat 1st
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and decided to bowl first. Williamson says it's a new 'drop-in' surface and wants to take Indian batting first. Shikhar Dhawan's Team India will BAT first.
IND vs NZ: Toss to take place soon
The first ODI between India and New Zealand will get underway soon. The toss for the game is set to take place at 630am IST with the game gettting underway at 7am IST.
Pre-match media to start the day for @glenndominic159 & Lockie Ferguson with @sparknzsport and @PrimeVideoIN _ First ball at 2-30pm NZT at @edenparknz. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/QKLbDqeiBM
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 25, 2022
IND vs NZ, 1st ODI LIVE: Predicted!
IND: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
NZ: Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
IND vs NZ, 1st ODI LIVE: Dream11 prediction!
If you are still wondering which is the perfect team for your fantasy team, then you can see below.
My Dream11 team for the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand:
Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tim Southee, Arshdeep Singh
IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Team India training session!
Team India members spent a long time in the nets in Auckland, here are some snapshots from the training session that had Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan and other sweat it out!
T20Is _
ODI Mode _#TeamIndia | #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/RtJXYcNbAp
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2022
IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Key matchups!
Surya vs NZ bowlers: Suryakumar Yadav has bossed the New Zealand bowlers consistently in the T20Is. They will have their plans ready for him in the ODI series for sure.
NZ pacers vs Shubman Gill: The New Zealand pacers will have their tactics in place for Shubman Gill. He is one batter who has done well in New Zealand historically and would be eyeing a big series again.
IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Key player to watch out for!
Key players for India: Suryakumar Yadav is tough to ignore these days. He remains a vital cog in Indian batting lineup. It will be interesting to see how switches from T20s to ODIs. Along with him Shubman Gill be another key player to watch out for, from India's perspective, at the top of the order. He has always done well with the bat in New Zealand conditions and he once again will be interesting to watch.
Key players for New Zealand: Finn Allen and Devon Conway will hold key. More so Conway who is in great form of late, striking fifties in T20 World Cup and looking good vs India in the T20 series.
IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Check head to head stats
In 110 ODI matches between India and New Zealand, Men in Blue have won the contest 55 times with 26 home and 14 away wins. Clearly, India hold the edge and would like to keep it that way only in this India vs New Zealand series.
IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Dhawan opens up on captaincy snub
Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead Team India in the ODI series as well as the Punjab Kings for the upcoming IPL 2023 season. He revealed that when KL Rahul was given the responsibility in Zimbabwe he was not hurt.
IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Auckland weather report
The three-match T20I series was badly affected by rain. Will the ODI series also fall prey to bad weather? Or will we get a break from rain at the Eden Park in Auckland.
Check Weather report of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI here.
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Wondering where to watch?
After a thrilling T20I series, India and New Zealand are set for the 50-over format. Wondering where to catch all the action LIVE in India. Check out Live Streaming details of India vs New Zealand ODI series below...
no humans were injured in the execution of these _ maximums!
Expect more power hits in the #NZvIND ODI series - 25 to 30 Nov at 6AM, LIVE & EXCLUSIVE only on Prime Video.#NZvINDonPrime #CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/BrYtNd6pmd
— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 24, 2022
IND vs NZ: Check full ODI schedule HERE
Team India are set to compete in three-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday (November 25). Check the full schedule of India vs New Zealand ODI series below...
All in readiness for the #NZvIND ODI series starting tomorrow _#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/OJH3MViV8u
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2022
India vs New Zealand: Black Caps are PUMPED up
Kane Williamson's New Zealand side are eager to take revenge after losing a rain-hit T20I series 1-0. The Kiwis are the 2019 50-over World Cup runners-up and will be keen to gain the early edge over Shikhar Dhawan's Team India.
ODI ready. The Sterling Reserve ODI Series begins tomorrow at @edenparknz at 2-30pm NZ. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport + @TodayFM_nz and in India on @PrimeVideoIN _#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/pLOw8T2flk
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 24, 2022
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI in Auckland here.
