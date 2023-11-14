Highlights | IND VS NZ, 1st Semifinal LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India Beat New Zealand By 70 Runs

Cricket World Cup 2023: It was a Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer show with the bat as India posted a massive 397 for 4 in 50 overs in the first semi-final of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Earlier, India won the toss vs New Zealand and opted to bat first in what will be a repeat of the 2019 World Cup semifinal on Wednesday (November 15) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Later on, Mohammed Shami took seven wickets to get India the win by 70 runs.

Rohit Sharma provided the best start to the team, hitting almost every ball on the day. He got out and Shubman Gill took the baton and struck sixes and fours. He got retired hurt soon as he faced issues with the cramps.

But Iyer came in and started connecting the big sixes. Kohli completed his 50th ODI ton, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of most hundreds in the ODIs. It will be interesting to see how New Zealand chase it down. It will all depend on how well openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra bat in the chase of 398 runs.

