Highlights | IND VS NZ, 1st Semifinal LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India Beat New Zealand By 70 Runs
India Vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 1st Semifinal Match Highlights: Mohammed Shami took seven wickets as India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs.
Cricket World Cup 2023: It was a Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer show with the bat as India posted a massive 397 for 4 in 50 overs in the first semi-final of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Earlier, India won the toss vs New Zealand and opted to bat first in what will be a repeat of the 2019 World Cup semifinal on Wednesday (November 15) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Later on, Mohammed Shami took seven wickets to get India the win by 70 runs.
Rohit Sharma provided the best start to the team, hitting almost every ball on the day. He got out and Shubman Gill took the baton and struck sixes and fours. He got retired hurt soon as he faced issues with the cramps.
But Iyer came in and started connecting the big sixes. Kohli completed his 50th ODI ton, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of most hundreds in the ODIs. It will be interesting to see how New Zealand chase it down. It will all depend on how well openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra bat in the chase of 398 runs.
Follow Highlights From 1st Semi-Final Match Of ODI World Cup 2023 India Vs New Zealand Here.
That's all we have from our coverage of India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 first semifinal. Thanks for joining in.
LIVE IND vs NZ: Iyer on Rohit's form
"Rohit sets the template, gives us the starts where we have to just go and carry forward from the base he gives. He is a fearless captain. You can see that in his body language and it's kind of infectious, rubs off on all the players. (On the backing from the management) It's pivotal, coming from the captain and coach. I didn't have a great start to the World Cup. They told me not to worry about the outside noise, we are backing you, so you just got to go out there and express yourself. (About handling pressure) To be honest in pressure situations you tend to get nervous but at the same time it's also fun playing in front of so many people and if you perform they lift you up. (How intense are the net sessions given the quality of the bowling attack) It is definitely intense. We see to it that we play the most difficult bowler. Whenever Bumrah comes with the new ball I face him because you know it's going to be difficult and it helps you for the matches," said Shreyas Iyer for his captain.
Rohit Sharma's performance in the 2023 World Cup so far has provided tremendous confidence for the batters coming in after his wicket.
LIVE India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 Semifinal
List of records broken during the 1st semifinal of the 2023 World Cup between India and New Zealand.
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: India win by 70 runs
Team India are in the finals of the World Cup and it is Mohammed Shami who took a seven wicket haul for the Men in Blue to get them a victory by a margin of 70 runs.
NZ: 327 (48.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: India take another one
Mitchell Santner 9 (10) caught by Rohit Sharma bowled by Siraj. India close to the victory now.
NZ: 320/8 (48 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: India inches close to final
India will be waiting for either South Africa or Australia in the final of the 2023 World Cup final. They will surely learn a lot from this contest as New Zealand really got them on their toes in Mumbai.
NZ: 313/7 (47 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand score: GONE!
Daryl Mitchell 134 (119) caught by Ravindra Jadeja bowled by Mohammed Shami. India get the dangerman out and New Zealand are surely out of this contest now.
NZ: 308/7 (46 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand score: 92 in 30 balls
92 runs needed in 30 ball for New Zealand. India have got the wickets they were looking for but Daryl Mitchell is still in the middle for his side.
NZ: 306/6 (45 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand score: Good comeback from India
Another wicket for India and it is Kuldeep Yadav who has done it for them. It is wicket number six for the Men in Blue now as Mark Chapman is caught at square leg.
NZ: 299/6 (44 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand score: Gone!
Glenn Phillips departs as New Zealand go five down now. India finally get the wicket they were looking for. Jadeja takes the catch at the boundary rope.
NZ: 295/5 (43 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand score: Kuldeep comes in
Kuldeep Yadav with a much needed good over for Team India, just two runs from that one after the Siraj over. Can India pull this one? Or is it going to be the New Zealand show today?
NZ: 288/2 (42 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand score: Big over for India
Expensive over from Mohammed Siraj, surely, he is the target for Mitchell and Phillips now as they are taking on every ball from the India pacer.
NZ: 286/4 (41 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: 132 needed in 10 overs
Daryl Mitchell is keeping New Zealand alive in this contest as he takes on Mohammed Shami and gets a six over the keeper's head. India really in a tricky spot now even after posting 397 runs.
NZ: 266/4 (40 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Mitchell survives
There was a chance of getting Daryl Mitchell run out but Ravindra Jadeja missed the direct hit chance. New Zealand are soaking in the pressure and the Men in Blue are certainly feeling it.
NZ: 257/4 (39 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand: Six off Shami
A six from Mitchell off Mohammed Shami. Daryl Mitchell not looking in a mood to walk back quietly, he will keep the contest on against the Indian bowlers.
NZ: 245/4 (38 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: Good planning from India
India with a solid gameplan, they are looking to make Mitchell run hard with his injury on the long. All of the ball he faced have been outside off-stump.
NZ: 236/4 (37 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand WC 2023 Score: Siraj comes in
Mohammed Siraj comes into the attack now. Rohit Sharma surely missing Hardik Pandya in today's game with only five bowling options available.
NZ: 231/4 (36 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand WC 2023 Score: India look for wickets
India looking for wickets as Jadeja comes into the attack to bowl his last over of the spell today. Good news for India is that Daryl Mitchell is not feeling good as he pulls up a cramp for the second time inside two overs.
NZ: 224/4 (35 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: Good over from Jadeja
A good over from Jadeja as just one just comes from it. New Zealand certainly feeling the pressure but we all know that Phillips and Mitchell can get this game upside down in a few overs.
NZ: 221/4 (34 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: Gone!
First Kane Williamson and then Tom Latham, Mohammed Shami has single handedly got India in the driving seat of this contest. Will this effect the mentality of Daryl Mitchell who just watched two wickets gone in three ball?
NZ: 220/4 (33 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: Century for Mitchell
Daryl Mitchell hits century for 85 balls for New Zealand. Kane Williamson gets caught on the next ball but his team are still in this contest. Mitchell is on 100 off 85 balls with 5 sixes and 8 fours.
NZ: 220/3 (32.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: Bumrah gets the treatment
Daryl Mitchell is in terrific touch as he slams Bumrah over long-off for a maximum. New Zealand on a roll at Wankhede. Smiles glowing from the dressing of Kiwis.
NZ: 213/2 (31 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand: Reverse sweep
Daryl Mitchell toying with the field as he gets another four for New Zealand with a reverse sweep. India and Rohit Sharma in a tricky spot at the moment.
NZ: 199/2 (30 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Dropped
Kane Williamson dropped by Mohammed Shami. India really feeling the pressure as New Zealand captain is just dropped by the India pacer.
NZ: 188/2 (29 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score: Bumrah brought in
The spinners have gone wicketless and now Jasprit Bumrah brought into the attack by Rohit Sharma. Bumrah too had a wicketless spell in the start but let's see how this one pans out.
NZ: 180/2 (28 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand: Williamson hits fifty
Kane Williamson has completed his fifty. New Zealand are back in this contest with a tremendous partnership from these Kiwi batters. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja continue attack for the Men in Blue.
NZ: 174/2 (27 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand: A chance for India
The ball went very high in the air but it landed on a safe patch as Shubman Gill was 5 or 6 steps short from the spot. New Zealand on the counter attack now.
NZ: 165/2 (26 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: 25 overs done
New Zealand in a fine spot now with Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson well settled in the middle. India in a tricky spot as Mitchell keeps the attack on spinners.
NZ: 161/2 (25 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023 Score: Review not taken
India have appealed but they are not taking the review for Mitchell. New Zealand slowly crawling back into this contest with a solid partnership.
NZ: 151/2 (24 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score: Misfield
The fielding has been very bad today if we talk India. Is the pressure of playing in Mumbai really getting into their nerves now?
NZ: 148/2 (23 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Fifty for Mitchell
Daryl Mitchell completes his 50 off 49 balls with five fours and two maximums in the middle. New Zealand with a solid partnership of over 100 runs.
NZ: 142/2 (22.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score: Danger bells for India
Danger bells for India as Daryl Mitchell smashes one down over long-on for a six against Ravindra Jadeja. It is looking very ugly for India at the moment.
NZ: 133/2 (21 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score: 20 overs gone
20 Overs gone and New Zealand now need 274 runs in the remaining 30 overs. Can they pull this off? Jadeja and Kuldeep search for wickets in the middle overs for India.
NZ: 124/2 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: India desperate for a wicket
Team India desperate for a wicket as the partnership between Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell starts looking dangerous now. Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav attack the stumps.
NZ: 118/2 (19 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: DRS saves Kane
Kane Williamson saved by umpire's call as the impact and line was fine but the wickets were not fully hitting the stumps. New Zealand somehow surviving and thriving in this contest. Kane Williamson saved by the mistake of KL Rahul as the direct hit could have done him for the night.
NZ: 114/2 (18 Overs)
India Vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Shami hits for six
Shami hit for a six at the start of the new over by Mitchell. He is a dangerous player, New Zealand go past 100. Till Williamson and Mitchell are there, India will not be relaxed.
IND 397/4 (50)
NZ 104/2 (17)
New Zealand need 294 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Kuldeep into the attack
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack after the drinks break and gives away six runs and Williamson and Mitchell collect singles and doubles.
NZ 99/2 (16.3)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Siraj with another expsensive over
India desperate for a wicket as Mohammed Siraj bowls another expensive over. First a top-edge for six and then an inside edge for four, really unlucky for the Indian pacer.
NZ: 87/2 (15 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand Scorecard: Jadeja with a good one
Ravindra Jadeja with a tight over, New Zealand will surely target one bowler as they need to get the run-rate going with the required rate going up with every dot ball.
NZ: 72/2 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023 Score: 13 overs gone
India need to find wickets as both batters can do some serious damage if they play ten overs more. Rohit Sharma knows how dangerous Williamson and Mitchell can get if they settle down.
NZ: 72/2 (13 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score: Jadeja comes in
Ravindra Jadeja brought into the attack and again a mistake from an Indian bowler. Spinner bowled a no-ball, no one can believe that at the moment.
NZ: 62/2 (12 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score: Mitchell on the counter
Daryl Mitchell on the counter attack against Mohammed Siraj as he gets a couple of boundaries from that over. New Zealand looking to rebuild now.
NZ: 54/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Can New Zealand bounce back?
New Zealand are on the backfoot with captain Kane Williamson and Daryn Mitchell in the middle. One batter is in form and the other is the captain of the team. Can they get their team out of trouble?
NZ: 46/2 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Maiden over
Good comeback from Jasprit Bumrah with a maiden over in the middle. Shami continues attack for India. New Zealand have Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson in the middle at the moment.
NZ: 40/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: Gone!
Big wicket! Rachin Ravindra caught by KL Rahul bowled by Mohammed Shami. The Indian cricketers are pumped and Kohli's reaction to the wicket is just hilarious, he is having fun in the middle.
NZ: 40/2 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: Pressure on New Zealand
Pressure is on the New Zealand batters as the India pacer Mohammed Shami is in tremendous rhythm at the moment. He is steaming in with some serious pace and swing.
NZ: 35/1 (7 Over)
LIVE India vs New Zealand: Gone!
Devon Conway caught behind by KL Rahul bowled by Mohammed Shami. What a player! First ball impact from the veteran pacer who is unstopabble in this tournament.
NZ: 34/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Again a loose over
It is a loose over yet again a loose over from Jasprit Bumrah as he gives away 2 wides and 5-wides as well in this one. Seems like the pressure is growing on the Indian bowlers as well.
NZ: 30/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Rohit not impressed
Rohit Sharma does not look impressed with his bowling attack so far as New Zealand openers have found it pretty easy to get runs on the board inside the first four overs.
NZ: 23/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: 3 wides and a four
3 wides and a four from that Jasprit Bumrah over as India search for wickets in Wankhede in a hurry. New Zealand have started very confidently in this massive chase.
NZ: 19/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Bright start for New Zealand
New Zealand start off bright with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra batting with good confidence at the Wankhede Stadium. Can India get that early wicket?
NZ: 12/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Chase begins
New Zealand begin their chase with a couple of fours from Devon Conway in the middle. Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball searching for an early wicket for India.
NZ: 8/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Kohli breaks record of Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar's 49 ODI century record has been broken and it is Virat Kohli who has done it in tremendous fashion today. He lit up the Wankhede crowd with his tremendous century against New Zealand.
Watch: Virat Kohli Bows Down To Sachin Tendulkar After 50th ODI Century; Anushka Sharma Sends Flying Kisses
IND vs NZ LIVE: India finish with 397/4 on the board
India give target of 398 runs to New Zealand in the crucial semifinals of World Cup 2023. Rahul strikes two boundaries off last two balls to take the total to 397 for 4 in 50 overs. Top effort from the the Indians with the bat. Hundred for Iyer and Kohli and a brilliant 80 from Gill.
IND 397/4 (50)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav departs
He comes in and he goes. Surys walks back for just 1. Not his fault, he had to hit big sixes in the last over and he has perished doing the same.
IND 382/4 (49.1)
IND vs NZ LIVE Score: Iyer goes after doing his job
Rahul joins the party as he smashes Boult off the first ball of the 48th over for a maximum. Next ball is dispatched for four runs. Boult replies with a dot, great yorker. Single off it but Iyer collects boundary off the last ball. However, gts holed out on the penultimate ball of the over.
IND 381/2 (48.5)
IND vs NZ LIVE Updates: Hundred for Iyer
Back to back hundreds for Shreyas Iyer. He had hit one vs Netherlands and gets one more here at Wankhede in the big semis. What a knock. He has provided the pace to the Indian innings after departure of Rohit and Gill retiring hurt. Terrific knock. Rahul, at the other end, unable to make the connections right now.
IND 366/2 (48)
IND vs NZ LIVE: India must aim for 400
India have slowed down slightly after the Kohli wicket. India must target the 400. New Zealand have it in them to chase down anything less than 400.
IND 354/2 (47)
IND vs NZ LIVE: Conway injured
Iyer is in the 90s. Conway looks hurt. He tried to stop the ball near the ropes with a football kick. That was quite strange display of fielding. He looks okay as of now. Williamson was worried as he is soon coming out to open the innings and chase down the target India posts. Nice change of pace from Southee, hits Rahul in the ribs. He looks in pain.
IND 347/2 (46)
IND vs NZ LIVE: Iyer starts his own show
Shreyas Iyer is playing a video game cricket. He hits Rachin for two maximums in the over. He is the key here. India targetting mot just 400 but beyond it by some far.
IND 341/2 (45)
India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Kohli gone
Kohli flicks it Conway at deep square leg and gets out. He walks abck after 117 off 113 balls. What an innings he has played. He has done his job. The crowd stands up and applauds. Brilliant knock. Kohli just scored his 50th ODI hundred. Phew, what a payer. Southee with the wicket.
IND 327/2 (44)
India Vs New Zealand LIVE: Kohli gets going after ton
Virat Kohli is on the move now after completing the landmark hundred. What an occasion, what a moment. He has many legends in the stands who are hailing this achievement.
IND 314/1 (43)
India Vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Kohli writes history, gets to 50th ODI ton
Virat Kohli completes hundred. His 50th in ODIs. What an astonishing record this is. He has gone past Tendulkar to become the batter with most ODI hundreds in international cricket. He celebrates as he takes his helmet off and bows down to Sachin who is in the stands. David Beckham is clapping, Anuska is sending kisses to him. What a knock.
IND 297/1 (41.4)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Kohli hit on the body
Ferguson returns to the attack. Iyer hits a lovely flick for four runs. Kohli gets hit on the body by a throw from the close in fielder. But he is okay. Anushka, his wife, was quite worried there.
IND 287/1 (40)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Kohli almost gets caught
Santner bowls. Kohli has been curtailed in the over. He is in the 90s and the pressure of the 50th ODI ton looks getting on him as he almost hit it directly to the man on the covers. Santner completes and goes wicketless after giving away 51.
IND 277/1 (39)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Kohli nearing hundred
Boult continues. Good stuff from him. He gets five off the five balls. Virat pulls Boult off the last ball and seems to have twisted his ankle. Nothing serious. He is getting a look-in.
IND 275/1 (38)
LIVE Score IND vs NZ: Iyer completes fifty
Fifyt for Shreyas Iyer. Off 35 balls. India's top order has delivered again on the big day. Time for them to finish well too.
IND 270/1 (37)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Iyer stepping on the gas
Kohli starts the over with a pull for four. Iyer then joins him in taking on Boult as he hits Boult straight down the ground before cutting him for four on the next ball. Single off the next. Brilliant cricket from India and Iyer.
IND 256/1 (36)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Santner back on
Santner is back on. Starts off with three dots. Makes it four. What an over. He makes it 6 dots. Iyer could not hit him for a single run. He is the same batter who is easily clearing the boundaries off others.
IND 248/1 (35)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Kohli Goes Past Tendulkar
Virat scripts record. He goes past his idol Sachin Tendulkar as the leading run-scorer in a single edition. Tendulkar had scored 673 runs in 2023. Kohli has just gone past this. At the same time, Iyer uses his feet and clears the long on by some distance off Phillips. Top class batting.
IND 248/1 (34)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Big hit from Iyer
Bih bit from Iyer off Southee. Great extension of arms. Hit the bottom of the part but the power takes the ball over the cow corner easily. Kohli plays an uppish cover drive which gets stopped by Conway at the deep extra cover.
IND 238/1 (33)
LIVE Updates IND vs NZ: Phillips into the attack
The second drink breaks over. Phillips brought back into the attack for a break through. The Kohli bandwagon goes on and on as he clips one to fine leg for a boundary. Five runs off the over.
IND 221/1 (32)
LIVE IND vs NZ: India doing well as drinks break comes
Boult bowls the second over on the trot. Kohli is batting well but he must raise the run-scoring rate. Currently playing under the 100 strike rate. It has to be over 100. Iyer and Kohli both need to fire from both the ends to put further pressure on New Zealand
IND 221/1 (31)
LIVE India Vs New Zealand: India cruising
Southee is back on and Kohli steps put to hit a wristy six over long on. Brilliant shot and he hits him as if playing a spin bowler. Kohli has 8 fifties now in CWC 2023, most by any batter in a World Cup edition. 11 off the over.
IND 214/1 (30)
India Vs New Zealand: Boult returns
Boult back on. Sir Viv Richards in the comm box and Kohli in the middle. He is commentating on Virat. From one legend to other moder day batting great. Boult returns to the attack. Kohli hits boundary off the first ball.
IND 203/1 (29)
India Vs New Zealand: Ferguson bowls
Good over from Lockie Ferguson. He is bowling well after starting poorly in the first spell. Virat Kohli looks determined. India go past 200.
IND 201/1 (28.2)
IND Vs NZ LIVE: Fifty for Virat Kohli
Iyer steps down to Ravindra and hits him out of the park for six. Mistake on the second ball, Iyer tried to hit an inside out shot but the outside edge almost travelled to the short third man. Ravindra is gutted. Also, fifty for Kohli.
IND 194/1 (27)
IND Vs NZ LIVE: Kohli running hard between the wickets
Terrific athleticism from Kohli, even in this heat. He is supremely fit. He taps the ball to leg side off Ferguson and steals double. Brilliant stuff from one of the best in the business. Good bouncer from Ferguson in the over too. He is looking to take on Kohli. Good contest between bat and ball here.
IND 181/1 (26)
IND Vs NZ LIVE: India have slowed down
Rachin Ravindra back into the attack. Bowls a quiet over. Kohli is into the 40s but needs to find the boundaries now. India need to continue batting at a good pace.
IND 178/1 (25)
IND Vs NZ LIVE Updates: Shreyas Iyer is in
Ferguson bowls to Iyer and he starts off with a bouncer. Iyer fails to control it and it goes to fine leg on one bounce. Kohli gets one short ball to down the leg side, on his shoulder and he pulls it, it touches the gloves and goes for four.
IND 173/1 (24)
India Vs New Zealand LIVE: Gill is retired hurt
Shubman Gill has some worry. He seems to be receiving the cramps now. He is getting the energy drink. Rohit meanwhile checks with Ashwin whether the message has been passed to the batters or not. Oh well, Shubman walks off the park due to the cramps. Shreyas Iyer replaces him in the middle Gill is retired hurt.
IND 164/1 (22.4)
IND vs NZ LIVE Updates: India on top
Rohit Sharma has passed on a message to Kohli and Gill in the middle with the drinks. The message is to hit the part-timers of New Zealand as well.
IND 157/1 (22)
LIVE India vs New Zealand Semifinal Score: Gill close to ton
Shubman Gill is inching close to his century in the middle. A message from Rohit Sharma through R Ashwin has been passed onto the batters in the middle.
IND: 153/1 (21 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs IND Score: 150 up for India
India touch the 150 runs mark as Shubman Gill smashes one down the long-on side for a maximum. New Zealand really in a tricky spot at the moment.
IND: 150/1 (20 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs IND Score: 19 overs gone
Nineteen overs gone and India have reached close to the 150 mark. Surely, the target inside their heads in 400 runs plus in this beautiful batting wicket.
IND: 142/1 (19 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score: India on top
India look in complete control of this contest as Kohli and Gill keep on getting good amount of runs from each over. Mitchell Santner and Phillips will attack the stumps now.
IND: 138/1 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Gill takes charge
First a six over long-off and on the last ball a late cut for four. Shubman Gill takes charge to the flow of runs going. Glenn Phillips comes into the attack now for New Zealand.
IND: 132/1 (17 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: India play safe
India batters Kohli and Gill happy to rotate strike after the drinks break. New Zealand are keen on getting a wicket before the two buildup a solid partnership.
IND: 121/1 (16 Overs)
IND vs NZ LIVE Updates: Fifty for Shubman
Shubman has slammed a fifty. In the World Cup semifinal. He has done half the job. He needs to aim for the big one. Plays one arial shot to cover point for a single. Needs to watch out for that run.
IND 118/1 (15)
IND vs NZ LIVE: Kohli gets going
Kohli gets going now. Rachin Ravindra comes into the attack and Kohli hits him for a four through the covers. 10 off the over.
IND 114/1 (14)
IND vs NZ LIVE: 100 up for India
Ferguson is back on. Williamson brings him back to give a second chance to redeem hismelf. India going well here despite fall of Rohit. 100 is up for India.
IND 104/1 (13)
IND vs NZ LIVE Score: Shubman looking set for a fifty
Santner back on. Good over from him. Just 3 off the over. Kohli and Gill look to stitch a long partnership. Shubman is in 30s and looks set for a fifty.
IND 92/1 (12)
IND vs NZ: Kohli taking his time
Kohli and Gill rebuild innings. Kohli is taking his time. Difficult for him to get off the mark straightaway. He is a batter who takes time and should take time even on this pitch. He is the glue that keeps India's innings together.
IND 89/1 (11)
IND vs NZ LIVE: Poor bowling from Ferguson
Ferguson has not found his best yet. Gets hit for two boundaries in the over as Gill now looks to set the tone of the innings. Great first powerplay for India.
IND 84/1 (10)
IND vs NZ LIVE: Kohli is in
Kohli comes in to bat and a huge appeal straightaway for LBW. NZ take review after onfield umpires says no. Huge bat on the ball.
IND 75/1 (9)
India Vs New Zealand LIVE: Rohit gone
What a catch from New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Southee gets top edge off Rohit and running backwards Williamson takes a stunning catch. That is an incredible take as Williamson looked to have lost balance.
IND 71/1 (8.3)
IND vs NZ LIVE Updates: Gill scores boundaries
Lockie Ferguson into the attack in the 8th over. Brutal and classy from Shubman. He slaps the ball through the covers for four using the extra pace of Ferguson. Rohit collects another boundary with a gentle push straight down the ground. Nine off the over.
IND 61/0 (8)
India Vs New Zealand LIVE: Boult continues
Williamson does not take Boult off despite the 13 runs hit in the last over. Boult continues and he bowls 4 dots on the trot. There is a wide in between. Rohit them takes two to make it three off the over.
IND 61/0 (7)