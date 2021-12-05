Highlights Ind vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3: NZ reach 140/5 at stumps

5 December 2021, 16:51 PM
Stumps, Day 3!
Another day that belongs to India. India gave a 540-run target to New Zealand after bowling for over half a day. Ashwin and Axar then took over and sent back half of NZ side back to the hut.
India would like to take remaining wickets tomorrow early and finish the job.
5 December 2021, 16:15 PM
OUT!
Axar Patel removes Daryl Mitchell for sixty. NZ are in all sorts of trouble here. It seems they will be able to play till the stumps but NZ would have liked it if Mitchell was still there.
NZ 129/4
5 December 2021, 15:29 PM
Mitchell and Nicholls have steadied the ship for a while for NZ. They must look to bat till the stumps.
NZ 86/3
5 December 2021, 15:22 PM
OUT!
Axar Patel removes Ross Taylor. His bad form continues in the series and he ends his India tour with a score of 6.
NZ 55/3
5 December 2021, 14:57 PM
OUT!
Ashwin gets his second in this innings. Will Young goes back for 20, caught at forward short leg. NZ lose their second wicket. Ross Taylor in now.
NZ 50/2
5 December 2021, 14:52 PM
Huge task for NZ!
Ashwin has removed captain Tom Latham for just 6. Surely, Ashwin is going to bowl for a long time from one end. India on top. Mere desh ki dharti being sung in the stands as India look to pick another wicket.
NZ 22/1
5 December 2021, 13:27 PM
India declare at 276/6
Team India have declared their second innings at 276/7 to set a 540-run target for New Zealand.
5 December 2021, 12:14 PM
India lose 3 quick wickets
Team India have lost Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and skipper Virat Kohli in quick succession after lunch. India are five down with lead over 485 runs.
5 December 2021, 11:03 AM
Mayank, Pujara fall but hosts extend lead to 405 at Lunch
Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara lost their wickets but India extended its lead to 405 against New Zealand on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test. India 142/2 (Kohli 11*, Gill 17*)
5 December 2021, 10:38 AM
Ajaz removes Pujara
Another one for Ajaz as he removes Pujara, who got caught at slip. India two down. Pujara c Ross Taylor b Ajaz Patel 47(97) [4s-6 6s-1]
5 December 2021, 09:59 AM
Mayank departs
5 December 2021, 09:34 AM
Mayank hits fifty
Mayank Agarwal continued his rich form as after hitting 150 in the first innings, the opener completed a half-century in the second innings.
5 December 2021, 09:21 AM
Mayank, Pujara resume innings for India
Mayank Agarwal (38*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (29*) resume innings for India on Day 3 as Ajaz Patel bowls the first over of the day.
Note: A total of 96 overs to be bowled today and play can go on till 17:23 IST (including the extra half an hour).
5 December 2021, 09:18 AM
India are leading by 332 runs and will eye big target
Huddle Talk
