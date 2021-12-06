Highlights Ind vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 4 Cricket Score and Updates: India win Test by 372 runs and series 1-0

6 December 2021, 11:20 AM That's all we have in our coverage of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand from Mumbai. Thanks for joining in.

6 December 2021, 11:19 AM Virat Kohli: To comeback with a win is a great feeling Team India skipper Virat Kohli says, "To come back with a win is a great feeling, returning as the captain it was a clinical performance, something we've seen time and again. You want individuals to step up and guys did that. Even the first Test match was good, this was better. We discussed areas we could improve on, it was also a case of the opposition playing out a good draw and pitch not assisting the bowlers on day five like you expect it to. Here the pitch had a bit more, were able to create more pressure, also because there was more pace and bounce. All in all, the pitch at Wankhede provided the opportunity to play good cricket all around. We all are serving Indian cricket, the previous management did a terrific job, now with Rahul bhai coming in, the mindset is the same. To take Indian cricket forward. It's a good challenge in South Africa, that was the start of our perseverance to build abroad, Australia was an accumulation of those efforts. We have the belief we can win anywhere. It's a tough challenge, something we want to achieve, everyone's motivated."

6 December 2021, 10:48 AM Mayank Agarwal is the 'Player of the Match' Team India opener Mayank Agarwal is the 'Player of the Match' for scoring 150 and 62 in the two innings. "Feels nice to be among the runs, this knock will be special for me. Very honestly, did nothing different after Kanpur. It was about having the mental discipline. Rahul (Dravid) bhai told me there's no point thinking about technique mid-series. 'This is the technique that has got you runs, have a solid mindset, stick to your game plans, the runs will come.' Sunny G (Gavaskar) told me to keep my bat low, be more side-on. I couldn't do that early on but it helped. I wasn't really thinking of a century in each innings, but yes definitely should've converted the 60. Different challenge in SA, we relish as a team," Agarwal said.

6 December 2021, 10:38 AM Special occasion for me and my family: Record-breaker Ajaz Patel New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who became third bowler to pick up all 10 wickets in a Test innings, said, "It's a special occasion for me and my family. To be able to do that (10-for) is special. I'm knackered but I'll use my quarantine time to recover. It's a different challenge to bowl back home, that's the beauty of Test cricket, it's about adapting your game plan and bowling accordingly. To be honest, I still don't know how to put the 10-for into words. I'm trying to absorb it, been flooded with hundreds and thousands of messages. It's overwhelming at the moment. Rachin was nervous under that one, I was nervous for him." Milestone men! A test to remember for these two - @AjazP with 10 wickets in an innings & Rachin claiming his maiden Test wickets! #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/jthVNznKxp — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 6, 2021

6 December 2021, 10:35 AM Managing players' physical and health is large part of my challenge: Rahul Dravid Team India head coach Rahul Dravid: "It's a good situation to be in, we've had injuries in the lead-up, so we need to manage our players physically and mentally, it's going to be a large part of my challenge, challenge too for the selectors and the leadership group. It's a good (selection) headache to have, see young boys perform well. There's a great desire to do well and everyone's pushing each other. I hope we have more headaches to have, as long as we have clear communication and we explain to the players why, don't see it to be a problem."

6 December 2021, 10:33 AM Great to see Axar Patel's development with both bat and ball: Rahul Dravid "Axar (Patel), great to see his development with the bat in addition to what he can do with the ball. It gives us a lot of options as well, helps us become a stronger side. We knew we had a lot of time, didn't think much of the follow-on, also a lot of young batters in the side, so wanted to give them a chance to bat in conditions like these. Knew we may be in such situations in the future where we may have to force pace in tough conditions. So it was a great opportunity and the luxury of time to be able to do it. Was great to help in the development of our players," Team India head coach Rahul Dravid said.

6 December 2021, 10:28 AM India were made to work hard right through the series: Rahul Dravid Head coach Rahul Dravid said, "I think it was good to finish the series as winners, came close in Kanpur, not able to get that last wicket, had to work hard here. This result seems one-sided, but right through the series, we were made to work hard. There have been phases where we were behind and had to fight back, credit to the team. Great to see the boys stepping up and taking their opportunities. Yes, we were missing a few senior players. Credit to the guys who came in, Jayant had a difficult day yesterday, but learnt from it today. Mayank, Shreyas, Siraj, who doesn't get a lot of opportunities."

6 December 2021, 10:24 AM Birthday boy Shreyas Iyer delighted after flying start to Test career Shreyas Iyer, who scored 202 runs in the 2 Tests, said, "I'm not thinking of cementing a place. We've got so much competition and players in good form, I just want to do well when I get an opportunity. Dravid gives you confidence, we started off at India A. We've gelled really well, his work ethic and player management skills is amazing. It's great to chat with him even outside the field. We've got a five-day break, look forward to make one."

6 December 2021, 10:21 AM Wankhede and Mumbai is really special: Jayant Yadav "Wankhede and Mumbai is special, the last Test here, I got a hundred. Missed out on a five-for here, but helped the team's cause. It's useful to feed off Ashwin's mind, he thinks for the team in a different way, should always pick on thinking brains and add to your game. It's great learning for me," Jayant Yadav said.

6 December 2021, 10:15 AM Moisture in morning helped: Jayant Yadav Let's hear from Jayant Yadav: "In the morning, the moisture in the wicket helped. You could see the difference between last evening and this morning, was getting much more bite. Was just important to get the ball in the right areas."

6 December 2021, 10:10 AM Ravichandran Ashwin ends the match Ravichandran Ashwin completes his 300th wicket in Tests at home to end Henry Nichols' innings. India win the Mumbai Test by 372 runs and series 1-0.

6 December 2021, 10:07 AM FOURTH wicket for Jayant Yadav Sensational stuff from Jayant Yadav, picks up his fourth wicket of the day to dismiss Will Somerville for 1. NZ are 165/9 and India need only 1 wicket to win.

6 December 2021, 09:59 AM Third wicket for Jayant Yadav! Jayant Yadav picks up third wicket, second in the over with Tim Southee going for slog but only dragging the ball back onto the stumps. NZ are 165/8 and India need two more wickets to win.

6 December 2021, 09:58 AM Jayant Yadav sends back Kyle Jamieson Off-spinner Jayant Yadav dismisses Kyle Jamieson for a four-ball duck. NZ are 165/7 and Virat Kohli's side need only three more wickets to win.

6 December 2021, 09:40 AM Jayant Yadav sends back Rachin Ravindra Off-spinner Jayant Yadav got India's first breakthrough on Day 4, sending back all-rounder Rachin Ravindra after conceding a couple of fours. NZ are 162/6 in 52 overs, needing 378 to win while India need 4 wickets.

6 December 2021, 09:30 AM Rachin Ravindra opens scoring Rachin Ravindra opens NZ account on Day 4, driving Jayant Yadav beautifully and then cutting him through the covers for fours. NZ reach 148/5 in 48 overs, needing 392 more runs to win.

6 December 2021, 09:25 AM Ravichandran Ashwin set for BIG record India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is just 1 wicket short of 300 wickets at home. He will become the 2nd Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to reach this landmark.