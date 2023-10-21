Highlights | IND Vs NZ ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Virat Kohli Becomes 4th Highest Run-Scorer In ODIs

IND vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023 Highlights: India's successful chase of 274 against New Zealand showcased their resilience, anchored by the indomitable Virat Kohli. Despite several batsmen making promising starts, including Rohit, Gill, Iyer, and Rahul, none managed to convert them into substantial innings. Kohli, however, displayed his unmatched consistency by steering the innings without taking unnecessary risks.

One moment of miscommunication saw Shreyas Iyer run out, but Kohli stood unfazed. Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the perfect support for Kohli, demonstrating his growth as a batsman. He played with maturity and timed boundaries superbly, ultimately contributing to the victory. Despite a dropped catch earlier in the match, Jadeja's timely knock proved crucial.

Kohli's masterful display helped India complete their fifth consecutive successful run chase, silencing critics and answering New Zealand's challenge. As they maintain their undefeated record in the World Cup, India's batting depth and their ability to absorb pressure continue to be the foundation of their success.

Follow Highlights From Match Number 21 Of ODI World Cup 2023 India vs New Zealand.