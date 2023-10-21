Highlights | IND Vs NZ ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Virat Kohli Becomes 4th Highest Run-Scorer In ODIs
New Zealand vs India (NZ vs IND), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Highlights: Heroes for Team India; Mohammed Shami with the ball and Virat Kohli with the bat as Team India win by four wickets in Dharamsala.
IND vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023 Highlights: India's successful chase of 274 against New Zealand showcased their resilience, anchored by the indomitable Virat Kohli. Despite several batsmen making promising starts, including Rohit, Gill, Iyer, and Rahul, none managed to convert them into substantial innings. Kohli, however, displayed his unmatched consistency by steering the innings without taking unnecessary risks.
One moment of miscommunication saw Shreyas Iyer run out, but Kohli stood unfazed. Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the perfect support for Kohli, demonstrating his growth as a batsman. He played with maturity and timed boundaries superbly, ultimately contributing to the victory. Despite a dropped catch earlier in the match, Jadeja's timely knock proved crucial.
Kohli's masterful display helped India complete their fifth consecutive successful run chase, silencing critics and answering New Zealand's challenge. As they maintain their undefeated record in the World Cup, India's batting depth and their ability to absorb pressure continue to be the foundation of their success.
Follow Highlights From Match Number 21 Of ODI World Cup 2023 India vs New Zealand.
That's all we have from our coverage of India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match, thanks for joining in.
IND vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli becomes 4th highest run-scorer in ODIs
Former India captain Virat Kohli has become the 4th highest run-scorer in ODI cricket history with 13,437 runs en route to scoring match-winning 95 against New Zealand in match no. 21 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Kohli surpassed Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya during his knock.
IND vs NZ LIVE: India Captain Rohit Sharma
"Good start to the tournament. Job is half done. Important to stay balanced. Not to think too far ahead. Important to stay in the present. Shami took the oppurtunity with both hands. He has the experience in these conditions and is a class bowler. At one stage, we were looking at 300 plus. Credit to our bowlers at the back end. I am enjoying my batting. Both are different personalities but we (Him and Gill) compliment each other. Happy that we won. Nothing much to say. He (Kohli) has done this for us so many years. He backed himself to do the job. Kohli and Jadeja pulled us back when we lost a few wickets in the middle. The fielding is something we pride ourselves on. Today the fielding wasn't clinical. Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best fielders in the world. These things happen. We know that fielding is something that will decide a lot of things going forward. We love travelling and playing in different parts of the game."
IND vs NZ LIVE: New Zealand Captain Tom Latham
"We played reasonably well. We didn't quite capitalize in the last 10. We left a little out there. But credit to India. We weren't able to get the double breakthrough with the ball. Rachin and Mitchell had a fantastic partnership to set us up for the last 10. We have a perfect group. We want to be in those positions. Rachin with the bat, Daryl with the 100. The bowlers did well. He played a fantastic innings. He controlled the tempo for them for others to bat around him. Just try to be proactive and focus on the matchups a little. Another good innings from him. We have a few days off. We have a day game here. We want to do good stuff."
IND vs NZ LIVE: M Shami After Winning Player Of The Match
"Got a lot of confidence after taking a wicket on the first ball. If your team mates are doing well, you should support them, it's important that the team performs well, I understand that. It was important to pick those late wickets, you always want your team to be the top side. Very happy that I got those wickets and India is on top of the table."
IND vs NZ LIVE: Team India Break Jinx
India successfully chased down 274 against New Zealand, anchored by Virat Kohli's resilience. Despite early setbacks and a dropped catch, Kohli's consistency and Ravindra Jadeja's support sealed their fifth consecutive win.
LIVE Score NZ 273 (50)
IND 274/6 (48)
India won by 4 wkts
IND vs NZ LIVE: Jadeja Finish It Off
Jadeja seals the victory for India with a boundary, extending their perfect 5 out of 5 record.
LIVE Score NZ 273 (50)
IND 274/6 (48)
India won by 4 wkts
IND vs NZ LIVE: Heartbreak for Kohli
Virat Kohli falls for 95 runs in a crucial moment, caught by Glenn Phillips at deep mid-wicket, leaving India needing 5 runs to win.
LIVE Score IND 270/6 (47.5) CRR: 5.64 REQ: 1.85
India need 4 runs in 13 balls
IND vs NZ LIVE: Virat need 7 runs
Virat Kohli takes charge, hitting a boundary and a six, bringing India closer to their target with just 13 runs needed. Kohli is now in the 90s.
LIVE Score IND 267/5 (47) CRR: 5.68 REQ: 2.33
India need 7 runs in 18 balls
IND vs NZ LIVE: Can Kohli Score Century?
India continues to play cautiously, adding only four runs to their total. They need 19 runs from the remaining 24 balls.
LIVE Score IND 255/5 (46) CRR: 5.54 REQ: 4.75
India need 19 runs in 24 balls
IND vs NZ LIVE: Boult Bowls Tight Over
Boult manages to keep it tight, with only three runs conceded as Kohli and Jadeja tread carefully, not taking any chances.
LIVE Score IND 248/5 (45) CRR: 5.51 REQ: 5.2
India need 26 runs in 30 balls
IND vs NZ LIVE: Tight Over By Ravindra
Ravindra keeps it tight, conceding only two runs, as India cautiously continues to accumulate runs with Kohli struggling to find the gaps.
LIVE Score IND 245/5 (44) CRR: 5.57 REQ: 4.83
India need 29 runs in 36 balls
IND vs NZ LIVE: Virat Kohli Near Century
Santner delivers the final over of his spell, and the pair of Kohli and Jadeja continues to accumulate runs with singles, reaching a 50-run partnership. Kohli, on the other hand, struggles with his running, with a couple of mix-ups.
LIVE Score IND 243/5 (43) CRR: 5.65 REQ: 4.43
India need 31 runs in 42 balls
IND vs NZ LIVE: Huge Six For Jadeja
Jadeja and Kohli continue to consolidate their partnership, with Jadeja hitting a massive six over deep mid-wicket off a tossed-up delivery, easing the nerves as they collect singles and defend solidly.
LIVE Score IND 239/5 (42) CRR: 5.69 REQ: 4.38
India need 35 runs in 48 balls
IND vs NZ LIVE: India On Top
Santner concedes 5 runs, with Jadeja and Kohli collecting singles and Kohli managing a masterful tuck to find the gap for two more, showing great control and understanding of each other's game. India is getting closer to victory with this pair at the crease.
LIVE Score IND 230/5 (41) CRR: 5.61 REQ: 4.89
India need 44 runs in 54 balls
IND vs NZ LIVE: New Zealand Need 1 Wicket
Matt Henry delivers a mix of balls, with Kohli and Jadeja collecting singles while Kohli misses out on a short ball, and Jadeja's eager single is wisely denied by Kohli. The side-on replay of KL Rahul's dismissal shows the impact was just 2.89 meters in front of the stumps.
LIVE Score IND 225/5 (40) CRR: 5.62 REQ: 4.9
India need 49 runs in 60 balls
IND vs NZ LIVE: Kohli-Jadeja Rebuild
Glenn Phillips bowls a series of deliveries, with both Kohli and Jadeja collecting singles on full deliveries to long-on, while Kohli drives to long-on, and Jadeja pushes to deep cover for another run.
LIVE Score IND 222/5 (39) CRR: 5.69 REQ: 4.73
India need 52 runs in 66 balls
IND vs NZ LIVE: Kohli On Top
Ferguson's short and wayward delivery down the leg side allows Virat Kohli to play a comfortable pull shot for a boundary, rounding off the over on a positive note. Kohli and Jadeja add more runs with singles and a couple.
LIVE Score IND 217/5 (38) CRR: 5.71 REQ: 4.75
India need 57 runs in 72 balls
IND vs NZ LIVE: Glenn Phillips Into The Attack
Glenn Phillips delivers a mix of balls, with Virat Kohli starting the over with a well-executed pull shot for a boundary, while both Kohli and Jadeja collect singles on other deliveries.
LIVE Score IND 208/5 (37) CRR: 5.62 REQ: 5.08
India need 66 runs in 78 balls
IND vs NZ LIVE: Jadeja Survives
Ferguson delivers a mix of balls, with Jadeja flicking one fine for four runs and later playing a stylish pull shot for another boundary, making a statement in his batting. Kohli and Jadeja manage singles as well.
LIVE Score IND 201/5 (36) CRR: 5.58 REQ: 5.21
India need 73 runs in 84 balls
IND vs NZ LIVE: Tight Over By Santner
Santner keeps Jadeja and Kohli quiet with a series of dot balls, with Kohli eventually taking a single on a full delivery driven to long-off.
LIVE ScoreIND 192/5 (35) CRR: 5.49 REQ: 5.47
India need 82 runs in 90 balls
IND vs NZ LIVE: SKY Run Out
Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal is a result of a mix-up. He pushed the ball towards cover, initiated a run, but Virat Kohli hesitated, allowing Santner to dive and throw the ball to Latham. This indecision led to Suryakumar Yadav being run out, scoring 2 runs from 4 balls.
LIVE Score IND 191/5 (33.5) CRR: 5.65 REQ: 5.13
India need 83 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Fifty For Kohli
Santner bowls a shortish delivery, and Kohli elegantly flicks it behind square, notching up his 69th ODI fifty in run chases, which is a remarkable feat. The crowd shows its appreciation, and teammates applaud, although India's situation has become a bit tense due to the recent wicket.
LIVE Score IND 191/4 (33.4) CRR: 5.67 REQ: 5.08
India need 83 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: KL Rahul Departs
KL Rahul's departure is marked by an unfortunate LBW dismissal, as he attempted to defend Santner's flighted delivery but found himself heading back to the pavilion, shaking his head in disappointment. Rahul scored 27 runs from 35 balls, including three boundaries.
LIVE Score IND 182/4 (32.1) CRR: 5.66 REQ: 5.16
India need 92 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Kohli Near Fifty
Kohli edges one through the vacant slip cordon for a boundary, while Rahul mishits the first ball after changing his bat, and Boult fires in a yorker that KL digs out successfully.
LIVE Score IND 182/3 (32) CRR: 5.69 REQ: 5.11
India need 92 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: KL Rahul Sweeps
Rahul showcases smart batting by capitalizing on an opportunity, hitting a well-timed boundary, while he and Kohli continue to gather singles.
LIVE Score IND 174/3 (31) CRR: 5.61 REQ: 5.26
India need 100 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Kohli's Drive
Rahul and Kohli collect singles on multiple deliveries from Matt Henry, with Kohli's drive through mid-off making a statement, resulting in a boundary.
LIVE Score IND 168/3 (30) CRR: 5.6 REQ: 5.3
India need 106 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Huge Six For Kohli
Kohli takes advantage of a loose delivery and smashes it for a six, while Rahul gets a single, and Kohli collects more runs with a push to long-on despite a slight mix-up in the running between the two batsmen.
LIVE Score IND 160/3 (29) CRR: 5.52 REQ: 5.43
India need 114 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Matt Henry Into The Attack
Matt Henry concedes singles to both Kohli and Rahul, with Kohli playing a pull shot and Rahul stepping out to disrupt the bowler's length, while Henry receives excellent support from Phillips in the field.
LIVE Score IND 151/3 (28) CRR: 5.39 REQ: 5.59
India need 123 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Tight Over By Ravindra
Ravindra keeps Kohli quiet, making him defend multiple deliveries and outsmarting him with his spin, while Rahul collects a single with a flick to long-on.
LIVE Score IND 147/3 (27) CRR: 5.44 REQ: 5.52
India need 127 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: India Slow And Steady
Rahul and Kohli collect singles and a wide off Ferguson, with Rahul surviving a bounce and an initial surprise but managing to control his shot.
LIVE Score IND 146/3 (26) CRR: 5.62 REQ: 5.33
India need 128 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Boundary for Rahul
Kohli plays carefully, pushing the ball back to the bowler, while Rahul shows his class with a well-executed sweep shot, sending the ball for a boundary through backward square leg.
LIVE Score IND 140/3 (25) CRR: 5.6 REQ: 5.36
India need 134 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Rahul Off To The Mark
Rahul opens his account with a boundary as he plays a late cut for four runs, while Kohli and Rahul manage singles on other deliveries from Ferguson.
LIVE Score IND 135/3 (24) CRR: 5.62 REQ: 5.35
India need 139 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Tight Over By Ravindra
Ravindra bowled tightly, with Rahul yet to score and Kohli getting just a single after surviving a close call with an inside edge.
LIVE Score IND 129/3 (23) CRR: 5.61 REQ: 5.37
India need 145 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Shreyas Iyer Departs
Boult strikes as Shreyas Iyer departs, falling into his short-ball trap. Attempting a pull, Iyer loses control, top-edging to deep square leg. Shreyas Iyer's innings concludes at 33 from 29 balls, including six boundaries.
LIVE Score IND 128/3 (21.3) CRR: 5.95 REQ: 5.12
India need 146 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Boundary For Shreyas Iyer
Ravindra bowled a good mix of deliveries, with Kohli and Shreyas Iyer adding a run each, and Iyer hitting a well-timed boundary.
LIVE Score IND 127/2 (21) CRR: 6.05 REQ: 5.07
India need 147 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Another Tight Over
Boult maintained a consistent line, but Shreyas Iyer managed to score a single with a late cut, and Kohli also earned a single while attempting a pull shot.
LIVE Score IND 121-2 (20)
IND vs NZ LIVE: Kohli Looking Good
Santner bowled an economical over, giving away just two runs, with the batsmen, Shreyas Iyer and Kohli, struggling to find scoring opportunities.
LIVE Score IND 119/2 (19) CRR: 6.26 REQ: 5
India need 155 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Tight Over By Santner
Santner bowled a mix of deliveries with both batsmen, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, scoring singles and no boundaries.
LIVE Score IND 106/2 (17) CRR: 6.24 REQ: 5.09
India need 168 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Play Resumes
It appears that the weather conditions have taken a turn for the better. The umpires have instructed the players to return to the field, and the restart is imminent. While this break was unexpected, it remains to be seen whether it will affect India's momentum. Shreyas Iyer had started his innings with a bang. The question now is, will he be able to maintain his aggressive form when play resumes?
IND vs NZ LIVE: Match Stopped Again
The conditions are deteriorating rapidly, with the entire ground cloaked in low-hanging clouds and mist. New Zealand players express their dissatisfaction and engage in a discussion with the umpires, joined by the batters, signaling a possible field departure.
LIVE Score IND 100/2 (15.4) CRR: 6.38 REQ: 5.07
India need 174 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Play Stopped
The mist has grown thick, impacting visibility, prompting the umpires to confer while low-hanging clouds shroud the mountains.
LIVE Score IND 91/2 (15) CRR: 6.07 REQ: 5.23
India need 183 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: New Zealand Back On Top
Ferguson claims Shubman Gill's wicket as he attempts an upper cut, but the ball doesn't have enough pace to clear the boundary; Daryl Mitchell redeems himself with a secure catch, shifting the game's balance with the openers dismissed. Shubman Gill departs for 26, including 5 boundaries.
LIVE Score IND 76/2 (13.2) CRR: 5.7 REQ: 5.4
India need 198 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Tight Over By Santner
Santner delivers a wily over as the ball grips and turns, with Kohli and Shubman Gill dealing with various deliveries, and dew starts to set in.
LIVE Score IND 76/1 (13) CRR: 5.85 REQ: 5.35
India need 198 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Rohit Sharma Out
Ferguson's delivery proves costly as Rohit Sharma, batting brilliantly, unintentionally edges the ball onto his stumps, ending his innings at 46 runs with 4 fours and 4 sixes.
LIVE Score IND 71/1 (11.1) CRR: 6.36 REQ: 5.23
India need 203 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Rohit Hit Huge Six
Rohit Sharma strikes a magnificent six, followed by a missed chance by the wicketkeeper off Santner's deliveries in the over.
LIVE Score IND 71/0 (11) CRR: 6.45 REQ: 5.21
India need 203 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Rohit Sharma Dominate
Rohit Sharma impressively smashes a full delivery for a boundary with a ramp shot, showcasing his batting brilliance.
LIVE Score IND 63/0 (10) CRR: 6.3 REQ: 5.28
India need 211 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Tight Over
Rohit Sharma managed to score a single run in the over, as Mitchell Santner's deliveries remained largely difficult to attack, with one almost catching the edge of Rohit's bat.
LIVE Score IND 53/0 (9) CRR: 5.89 REQ: 5.39
India need 221 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Gill On Song
Matt Henry delivered a fantastic over, maintaining consistent lines and lengths, nearly finding the edge, and witnessing Shubman Gill elegantly execute a difficult on-drive for a boundary, making for an enthralling ODI cricket display.
LIVE Score IND 52/0 (8) CRR: 6.5 REQ: 5.29
India need 222 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Beautiful Cover Drive By Gill
Boult conceded runs to both Rohit and Shubman Gill, with Gill striking two beautiful boundaries, disrupting Trent Boult's line and length.
LIVE Score IND 48/0 (7) CRR: 6.86 REQ: 5.26
India need 226 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Boundary for Gill
Shubman Gill faced a series of challenging deliveries from Matt Henry, including a boundary, while the bowler maintained a consistent line and length.
LIVE Score IND 36/0 (6) CRR: 6 REQ: 5.41
India need 238 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Rohit Goes Down The Ground
Boult bowled a yorker-length delivery that deflected off his fingertips, leading to a review for a potential non-striker run-out; Rohit Sharma followed with a remarkable six off a fuller delivery, showcasing superb batting skills.
LIVE Score IND 32/0 (5) CRR: 6.4 REQ: 5.38
India need 242 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Boundary For Gill
Almost a maiden over by Henry but Gill smashed a boundary towards point on the last ball.
LIVE Score IND 26/0 (4) CRR: 6.5 REQ: 5.39
India need 248 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Great Start For Team India
Three singles to start the 3rd over. A boundary to finish by Rohit. Great start for Team India.
LIVE Score IND 22/0 (3) CRR: 7.33 REQ: 5.36
India need 252 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Matt Henry vs Shubman Gill
LBW appeal on the first ball by Henry but ball was going over the stumps. Sharma goes down the ground and hits a huge six. Followed by a boundary.
LIVE Score IND 15/0 (2) CRR: 7.5 REQ: 5.4
India need 259 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Boult Vs Rohit
No swing for Boult on the first ball and a boundary for Rohit on the second ball. Just 4 runs from the over.
LIVE Score IND 4/0 (1) CRR: 4 REQ: 5.51
India need 270 runs
IND vs NZ LIVE: Here We Go Then!
To chase this total against the strong bowling attack of New Zealand India need one of their opener to score big. Then they have Chasemaster Virat Kohli at No.3. Let's see how it goes.
IND vs NZ LIVE: Rachin Ravindra After Playing Great Knock
"It took a bit longer to get into my rhythm. The Indian bowlers did really well in the powerplay as well. However, as the game went by, the partnerships started to grow. I think we looked at the 280 mark while batting, the pitch was a bit low. They pegged us back with their death bowling. They bowled really well in the end. I think Jadeja and Kuldeep didn’t get too much turn, but the seamers had a bit of up and down bounce. Hopefully, our boys can do something similar."
IND vs NZ LIVE: India bounce back
New Zealand's innings, starting at 243 for 4 and ending at 273 all-out, featured a substantial partnership of 159 runs between Ravindra and Mitchell, while India's bowlers had mixed fortunes.
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: New Zealand Post 273
0,6,4,0,W,W from the last over of Mohammed Shami. India got back in the contest with some brilliant bowling in the last fifteen overs against New Zealand. Daryl Mitchell was the pick of the day from the Kiwis batting lineup as he played a sensational knock of 130 runs.
NZ: 273 (50 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: Good comeback from India
Shami and Bumrah have got India back in this contest with some serious pace bowling in the end.
NZ: 260/8 (49 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand: Shami On Fire!
Mohammed Shami strikes! India on a roll as the pacer castles New Zealand batters back to back. Kiwis eight down now and Mitchell could only watch it from the other end.
NZ: 260/8 (48 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand: Gone!
Mark Chapman 6 (8) caught by Virat Kohli bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. India get the wicket and New Zealand are six down now with three overs left.
NZ: 257/6 (47 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand: Good over from Siraj
Just four runs from that Mohammed Siraj over. India have performed brilliantly in the last 15 overs with some tight bowling and fielding.
NZ: 249/5 (46 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand: Gone!
Glenn Phillips caught by Rohit Sharma bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. New Zealand lose another wicket at a crucial time. Now five overs left for Chapman and Mitchell.
NZ: 245/4 (45 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: New Zealand eye 300
Glenn Phillips with a sensational six off Mohammed Siraj. New Zealand will surely look to put 300 plus on the board from here.
NZ: 243/4 (44 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score: Jadeja saves 2
Ravindra Jadeja with some sensational fielding in the deep by his feet. Mitchell trying his best to get some boundaries but India keep him on his toes.
NZ: 232/4 (43 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score: Shami comes in
Mohammed Shami comes in for India now. It will be interesting to see how New Zealand go about their business now with Phillips and Mitchell in the middle.
NZ: 226/4 (42 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand score: Century for Mitchell on 99
Daryl Mitchell completes his hundred in 100 balls, what a knock from New Zealand batter. He has toyed with the Indian bowling today in Dharamsala.
NZ: 221/4 (40.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand score: Mitchell on 99
Daryl Mitchell is on 99 now as New Zealand are dealing in ones and twos at the moment after Tom Latham's wicket. India quite happy with New Zealand's safe approach.
NZ: 219/4 (40 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand score: All eyes on Phillips
Glenn Phillips was man of the match in the last game of New Zealand against Afghanistan. He will surely look to repeat his heroics today against India.
NZ: 214/4 (39 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand score: 38 gone
38 overs gone for New Zealand and they have 209 runs on the board. A tidy over from Jasprit Bumrah and it will be Kuldeep Yadav who will complete his spell now.
NZ: 209/4 (38 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Gone!
India bounce back as Tom Latham gets trapped LBW by Kuldeep Yadav. Finally, something positive for the Indian spinner. New Zealand lose their skipper and a review.
NZ: 205/4 (36.5 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand: Bumrah is back
Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack with Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell in the middle for New Zealand. Kuldeep Yadav has not got a wicket so far for India.
NZ: 197/3 (36 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand: Good comeback from Kuldeep
Kuldeep Yadav is back in the game with some tight overs in the middle against Mitchell. New Zealand are eyeing a total of 300 plus on the board.
NZ: 187/3 (35 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Gone!
Finally, India break the 159 runs partnership as Rachin Ravindra walks back to the pavilion. Mohammed Shami strikes for the Men in Blue.
NZ: 178/3 (33.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Dropped!
Daryl Mitchell dropped on the boundary rope by Jasprit Bumrah. Unreal scenes in Dharamsala as India display some poor fielding which is surely no their trait.
NZ: 173/2 (33 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand WC Score: Shami comes in
Mohammed Shami comes in as India are in desperate need of a wicket at the moment. What a performance by Ravindra and Mitchell in Dharamsala.
NZ: 160/2 (32 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Trouble for Rohit
Kuldeep Yadav comes in and gets smashed for another six by Mitchell. With only four options now, it is a true test for Rohit Sharma's captaincy now.
NZ: 160/2 (31 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Jadeja is done for the day
Ravindra Jadeja finishes his spell wicketless. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell have showcased some brilliant batting today.
NZ: 147/2 (30 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: So Close!
India were so close from getting Rachin Ravindra's wicket. The review saves him and it is still game on from New Zealand. 29 overs gone for India now.
NZ: 141/2 (29 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: New Zealand on top
New Zealand are in control now as both batters complete their fifties and they are taking the charge now against Ravindra Jadeja.
NZ: 138/2 (28 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: Fifty to Mitchell
Daryl Mitchell hits fifty in 60 balls and New Zealand are on a roll now in Dharamsala. Siraj and Jadeja are attacking the stumps for India at the moment.
NZ: 131/2 (27 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma needs to do something
India captain needs to find something here as New Zealand are cruising at the moment with Mitchell and Ravindra in the middle.
NZ: 125/2 (26 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: Siraj comes in for Kuldeep
Rohit Sharma takes Kuldeep Yadav off the attack and brings in Mohammed Siraj instead. New Zealand slowly taking control of this contest.
NZ: 125/2 (25 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: India desperate for wicket
India with some really sloppy fielding effort in the middle and Rohit Sharma is not happy about it. New Zealand are back in this one with some brilliant batting.
NZ: 117/2 (24 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score: Fifty for Ravindra
New Zealand fight back in this contest and Rachin Ravindra completes his fifty in 56 balls. Brilliant knock under pressure from the Kiwi batter.
NZ: 110/2 (23 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score: Pressure on India
India only have five bowlers today and if Kuldeep Yadav gets attacked like this only the full game. Rohit Sharma will find himself in deep trouble.
NZ: 107/2 (22 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score: Pressure on Kuldeep
Daryl Mitchell with another maximum against Kuldeep Yadav. New Zealand have done their homework for this bowler and they are showing it in style.
NZ: 100/2 (21 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Jadeja fights back
Ravindra Jadeja with a tight over for India, just one run from it. New Zealand are back in this one and India are searching for wickets at the moment.
NZ: 91/2 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Attack mode on
Kuldeep Yadav taken to the cleaners by Ravindra and Mitchell with a couple of sixes in Dharamsala. What an over for New Zealand, 14 runs from it.
NZ: 90/2 (19 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand score: NZ fighting back
New Zealand are fighting back in this contest with both batters getting settled in the middle. We still haven't seen the Kiwis batter going after the Indian bowlers till now.
NZ: 74/2 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC Score: 50 Partnership up
The partnership between Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell goes up to 50 runs now. Brilliant batting from both batters so far but India are keeping it tight at the moment.
NZ: 72/2 (17 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs IND Score: Kuldeep comes in
Rohit Sharma brings in his trump card to break this partnership as Kuldeep Yadav is into the attack now.
NZ: 65/2 (16 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand: NZ rebuild
New Zealand rebuild with Ravindra and Mitchell in the middle. Shami and Jadeja continue the attack for India after drinks break.
NZ: 61/2 (15 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Drinks break
Drinks break has been taken now after 14 overs. Mitchell and Ravindra need to buildup a solid partnership for their team to bounce back in this contest.
NZ: 56/2 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: Mitchell to carry
Daryl Mitchell has to play a key role today for New Zealand as they cannot afford to lose more wickets without any solid partnership.
NZ: 53/2 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Jadeja comes in
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack for India now as Mitchell and Ravindra look to build up a solid partnership.
NZ: 48/2 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Jadeja drops a sitter
Rare scenes in Dharamsala as Ravindra Jadeja drops a catch at point and it is Rachin Ravindra who has been given a lifeline by India.
NZ: 40/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023 Score: Ten overs gone
Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra in the middle for New Zealand. Siraj and Shami continue the attack for India. Pressure on Kiwis batters at the moment.
NZ: 34/2 (10 overs)