IND W VS BAN W ASIA CUP 2022

India Women Vs Bangladesh Women, T201 Match Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Check all LIVE updates from Match No. 15 here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 04:03 PM IST|Source:

Highlights IND-W Vs BAN-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 T20I Cricket Match Scorecard: India win by 59 runs
LIVE Blog

After facing a historic defeat against Pakistan in the last game, the Indian women's cricket team will take on Bangladesh in the 15th match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on Saturday. This will be Harmanpreet Kaur's side's fifth game in the tournament. The Women in Blue won three of the last four games that they have played and are placed at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Bangladesh are placed third in the points table with two wins in three games and one defeat to their name.

When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh live?

IND-W vs BAN-W Dream11

Match Details

India Women vs Bangladesh Women

Women's Asia Cup 2022 15th Match

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Oct 08, 01:30 PM

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Predicted Playing XI

India Women Predicted Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Varma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

Bangladesh Women Predicted Playing XI: Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (captain and wicketkeeper), Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Sanjida Akter Meghla

Full Squads:

India Women Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire

Bangladesh Women Squad: Shamima Sultana(w), Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(c), Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shohely Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Jahanara Alam

08 October 2022
15:47 PM

Live India Women vs Bangladesh Women

That's it! India win by 59 runs, outplayed Bangladesh. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co strengthen lead at top. Eight points in 5 matches. Just one loss vs Pakistan yesterday. India displayed an all-round show today after disappointment on Friday. Brilliant show. Bangladesh need to go to the drawing board. 

INDW 159/5 (20)
BANW 100/7 (20)

India Women won by 59 runs

15:38 PM

Live India Women vs Bangladesh Women

India continue to be on top and now inching closer to win with every ball. Indian spinners have bowleed really well, keeping the Bangladesh batters in a tight leash. Nigar Sultana still there and is collecting some boundaries but it seems to be to late. 

BANW 90/3 (17.4)

Bangladesh Women need 70 runs in 14 balls

 

15:25 PM

Live India Women vs Bangladesh Women

Bangladesh hav losr 2 wickets in quick succession now and they are completely on back foot. Rumana Ahmed and Fargana Hoque back to the hut. Fargana dismissed by Deepti while Ahmed was run out thanks to throw from Deepti. India on top right now. 

BANW 70/3 (15)

Bangladesh Women need 90 runs in 30 balls

15:14 PM

Live India Women vs Bangladesh Women

Nigar Sultana has arrived and she is taking on the Indian bowlers here. That is the need of the hour and the required rate continues to grow. Fargana needs to step up as well. India continue to be on top though. 

BANW 61/1 (12)

Bangladesh Women need 99 runs in 48 balls

15:06 PM

Live India Women vs Bangladesh Women

WICKET! India finally break the opening stand as Sneh Rana dismisses Murshida Khatun. She makes 21 off 25 balls that included two fours. Bangladesh are going very slow and someone needs to step up. Nigar Sultana walks in at 3. 

BANW 45/1 (9.1)

Bangladesh Women need 115 runs in 65 balls

14:53 PM

Live India Women vs Bangladesh Women

Bangladesh openers batting very well but it is just the strike rate that is bothering them. Wickets are hard to come by for Indians. They are under some sort of pressure here as with wickets in hand Bangladesh can start hitting at any stage. 

BANW 40/0 (7.3)

Bangladesh Women need 120 runs in 75 balls

14:44 PM

Live India Women vs Bangladesh Women

Bangladesh openers are going slow but they are steady. These are good signs in the chase and India cannot take this opening partnership lightly. Deepti and Renuka have been tidy but they have not been able to pick wickets. The intention of the openers now is to take on the bowlers. 

BANW 18/0 (4.2)

Bangladesh Women need 142 runs in 94 balls

14:30 PM

Live India Women vs Bangladesh Women

Murshida Khatun and Fargana Hoque begin innings for Bangladesh. This is a tough chase against a world class Indian bowling lineup. India starts with mix of spin and pace. Deepti Sharma opens, Renuka Singh bowls the pace in 2nd over. 

BANW 7/0 (2)  

Bangladesh Women need 153 runs

14:09 PM

Live India Women vs Bangladesh Women

INDW 159/5 (20)  CRR: 7.95
Innings Break

Jemimah Rodrigues gave India much-needed finishing touch with 35 runs in 24 balls with the help of four boundaries. Verma and Mandhana contributed at the top while there was a slight downfall in the middle of the innings. In the end, India will feel they are 20 runs short. But they have the bowling to defend this.

14:03 PM

LIVE India Women vs Bangladesh Women Match

 

13:58 PM

Live India Women vs Bangladesh Women

INDW 114/2 (14.5)  CRR: 7.69
India Women opt to bat

Clean bowled! Shafali Verma is gone after scoring a well-deserved fifty. Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh have the task of taking India to a big total with no Harmanpreet Kaur.

13:49 PM

Live India Women vs Bangladesh Women

INDW 108/1 (14)  CRR: 7.71
India Women opt to bat

Fifty for Shafali Verma in just 40 balls. Four boundaries and two sixes in it. She is batting at a strike rate of 125 but this will go up as the innings progress.  

 

13:29 PM

Live India Women vs Bangladesh Women

INDW 98/1 (12.1)  CRR: 8.05
India Women opt to bat

Unfortunate for Team India as Mandhana gets run out. Yes, no, yes, no and Verma denies the single the southpaw fails to get back. Jemimah Rodrigues joins Verma at the crease

 

13:28 PM

Live India Women vs Bangladesh Women

 

 

13:18 PM

Live India Women vs Bangladesh Women

INDW 61/0 (6.2)  CRR: 9.63
India Women opt to bat

Both India openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are taking charge of Bangladesh bowlers. The duo has hit 8 boundaries and a six so far in the innings.

13:08 PM

Live India Women vs Bangladesh Women

INDW 39/0 (4)  CRR: 9.75
India Women opt to bat

Shafali Verma goes all guns blazing, with a strike rate of 210. She has hit 2 boundaries and a six so far.

13:02 PM

LIVE India Women vs Bangladesh Women match - Here we go!

Shafali Verma and Smirti Mandhana are out in the middle while Bangladesh are opening with Shanjida Akter.

 

 

12:51 PM

LIVE India Women vs Bangladesh Women match - Both team captains at the toss

Nigar Sultana: We wanted to bowl first because we have a good chasing record against them. Seeing our bowlers strength we think restricting them to under 120 would be a chaseabe total. We are just taking it one game at a time. We have one change - Shamima goes out and Lata comes in.

Smriti Mandhana: We would like to bat first. It is a good wicket to bat on and runs on the board creates pressure. We have a good batting unit and will try to put up a good total. Anything above 140 would be great. Harman, Hema and Radha are out today with niggles.

 

12:50 PM

LIVE India Women vs Bangladesh Women Match

12:15 PM

LIVE India Women vs Bangladesh Women Match - Both team playing XI

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

12:06 PM

LIVE India Women vs Bangladesh Women Match

11:50 AM

LIVE India Women vs Bangladesh Women Match

Can Harmapreet Kaur's side bounce back after this?

11:49 AM

IND-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction - Click Here

11:38 AM

When and where to watch IND-W vs BAN-W live on TV and online? Click Here

11:36 AM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the Indian women's team Asia Cup 2022 clash against Bangladesh on Saturday. This is your host Akash and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the match.

