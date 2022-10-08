Highlights IND-W Vs BAN-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 T20I Cricket Match Scorecard: India win by 59 runs

After facing a historic defeat against Pakistan in the last game, the Indian women's cricket team will take on Bangladesh in the 15th match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on Saturday. This will be Harmanpreet Kaur's side's fifth game in the tournament. The Women in Blue won three of the last four games that they have played and are placed at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Bangladesh are placed third in the points table with two wins in three games and one defeat to their name.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women

Women's Asia Cup 2022 15th Match

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Oct 08, 01:30 PM

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Predicted Playing XI

India Women Predicted Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Varma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

Bangladesh Women Predicted Playing XI: Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (captain and wicketkeeper), Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Sanjida Akter Meghla

Full Squads:

India Women Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire

Bangladesh Women Squad: Shamima Sultana(w), Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(c), Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shohely Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Jahanara Alam