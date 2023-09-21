Highlights | IND-W VS MAL-W, Quarterfinal 1 Asian Games 2023 Cricket LIVE Score and Updates: India To Play Semifinal On Sunday

Smriti Mandhana-led Team India have entered the semifinals of the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 after quarterfinal match against Malaysia Women team is called off due to rain at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou, China, on Thursday. India have moved up due to their higher seeding over Malaysia.

India were told to bat first by Malaysia skipper, who won the toss and elected to bat first in their Asian Games 2023 quarterfinal 1 match. India women put up a strong batting display. In the match that is now curtailed to 15-overs-per-side, India smashed 173 for 2. Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues batted superbly to help India reach the massive target. India women cricket team are making their Asian Games debut. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have received direct entry to the quarter-finals as they are the top-ranked Asian sides in the ICC women T20I Rankings.

India are the favourites to win the gold medal as cricket is making a comeback into Asian Games after a gap of 9 years. Pakistan won the gold medal in cricket event in 2010 and 2014 while Team India are making their debut this year.

Check Highlights from India Women Vs Malaysia Women Asian Games 2023 Quarterfinal 1 match HERE.