Highlights IND-W vs TL-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal 1 Cricket Match Scorecard and Updates: Team India storm into FINAL

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will look to enter back-to-back Women’s Asia Cup finals when they take on newcomers Thailand Women cricket team in the first semifinal of the 2022 edition in Sylhet on Thursday (October 13). India had thrashed Thailand by nine wickets in their last encounter just a couple of days back in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 but Thai side are riding on a high after pipping home side Bangladesh to make the last four stage.

While Bangladesh won only two out of six games, Thailand won three: they defeated UAE, Malaysia, and most significantly Pakistan by four wickets to finish on six points. Thailand’s success at the Asia Cup has been powered by their openers Nannapat Koncharoenkai and Natthakan Chantham, and the captain Naruemol Chaiwai who usually make up the top three in their batting line-up. With the ball, left-arm spinner Thipatcha Putthawong is among the top five wicket-takers with eight scalps.

India and Thailand face each other in the first semi-final to grab a spot in the finals!



Who do you think will reach the finals? Tell us below @BCCIWomen @ThailandCricket #INDvTHAI #WomensAsiaCup2022 #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/PmcXCVJ9hb — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 13, 2022

India are buoyed by the form of Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma and will look to continue their winning march into the title clash, where they will face either Pakistan Women or Sri Lanka Women cricket team.

Check all the Highlights from India Women vs Thailand Women semifinal 1 of Women’s Asia Cup 2022 here.