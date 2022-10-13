Highlights IND-W vs TL-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal 1 Cricket Match Scorecard and Updates: Team India storm into FINAL
India Women vs Thailand Women, Semifinal Match Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: Team India march into the final
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will look to enter back-to-back Women’s Asia Cup finals when they take on newcomers Thailand Women cricket team in the first semifinal of the 2022 edition in Sylhet on Thursday (October 13). India had thrashed Thailand by nine wickets in their last encounter just a couple of days back in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 but Thai side are riding on a high after pipping home side Bangladesh to make the last four stage.
While Bangladesh won only two out of six games, Thailand won three: they defeated UAE, Malaysia, and most significantly Pakistan by four wickets to finish on six points. Thailand’s success at the Asia Cup has been powered by their openers Nannapat Koncharoenkai and Natthakan Chantham, and the captain Naruemol Chaiwai who usually make up the top three in their batting line-up. With the ball, left-arm spinner Thipatcha Putthawong is among the top five wicket-takers with eight scalps.
India and Thailand face each other in the first semi-final to grab a spot in the finals!
Who do you think will reach the finals? Tell us below @BCCIWomen @ThailandCricket #INDvTHAI #WomensAsiaCup2022 #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/PmcXCVJ9hb — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 13, 2022
India are buoyed by the form of Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma and will look to continue their winning march into the title clash, where they will face either Pakistan Women or Sri Lanka Women cricket team.
Check all the Highlights from India Women vs Thailand Women semifinal 1 of Women’s Asia Cup 2022 here.
That's all for our coverage from the Women's Asia Cup 2022 semifinal between India Women and Thailand Women. Thank you for joining in.
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: Shafali Verma is the 'Player of the Match' in semifinal
Opener Shafali Verma has been adjudged the 'Player of the Match' in the semifinal win over Thailand women. Here's what Shafali Verma has to say...
"Now, I am a bit confident, I will keep working hard and I'm always happy to contribute for the team. The wicket is good to bat. Smriti (Mandhana) did well, Jemimah (Rodrigues) also did well. We have to work on partnerships. We hope the weather stays good for the final."
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: Harmanpreet Kaur is pleased after win
India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is delighted after her side's win over Thailand Women in the semifinal. She says this...
"We batted really well, Thailand also bowled well, didn't give away loose balls. We were able to get good partnerships for a decent total. Coming back to the side (after missing out on a few matches), you need those runs, Shafali (Verma) and Jemimah (Rodrigues) looked good. We just need to continue that. Deepti (Sharma) is someone who is ready to bowl at any situation, and having that kind of bowler also helps a captain, the way she is bowling, it's great to watch."
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: INDIA enter final
Team India thrash Thailand Women by 74 runs to march into the Women's Asia Cup 2022 final. Shafali Verma just gives away 2 runs in the final over.
Thailand Women end at 74/9 in 20 overs vs India Women
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: Rajeshwari Gayakwad on a hat-trick
Thailand Women lose eight wickets, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad picks wickets off successive balls in 19th over. India are almost into the final.
Thailand Women are 72/8 in 19 overs vs India Women, need 77 runs to win in 1 over.
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: Thailand lose 5th wicket
Sneh Rana picks up her first wicket, Thailand women team lose their fifth as Nattaya Boochatham is out for 21.
Thailand Women are 63/5 in 17 overs vs India Women, need 83 runs to win in 18 balls.
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: India close in on win
Sneh Rana just gives away the 1 run in the 15th over of the match. Thailand Women now need 99 runs in 30 balls, Harmanpreet Kaur's side are moving towards the final.
Thailand Women are 50/4 in 15 overs vs India Women
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: Deepti Sharma picks 3rd wicket
Deepti Sharma is on a roll, picks up her third wicket as Thailand Women are in deep trouble. Sornnarin Tippoch is caught behind for 5.
Thailand Women are 18/3 in 7 overs vs India Women, need 131 runs to win in 78 balls
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: Deepti Sharma picks 2 early wickets
Deepti Sharma, the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, continues her fine form, sending back Natthakan Chantham and Nannapat Koncharoenkai to provide two early wickets to Indian team
Thailand Women are 18/2 in 6 overs vs India Women, need 131 runs in 84 balls to win
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: India restricted to 148 for 6
Team India have been restricted to 148 for 6 after batting first with Deepti Sharma dismissed for 3 off the final ball. Pooja Vastrakar finishes on 17 off 13 balls.
India Women are 148/6 in 20 overs vs Thailand Women
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: Pooja Vastrakar smashes a SIX!
Finally, a boundary for India as Pooja Vastrakar smashes her first SIX of the innings. Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed in previous over for 36 off 30 balls. Pooja has moved along to 12.
India Women are 142/5 in 19 overs vs Thailand Women
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: Richa Ghosh DISMISSED!
Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh is dismissed for just 2 as Team India lose their 4th wicket. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is unbeaten on 29 with all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar joining her in the middle.
India Women are 121/4 in 16 overs vs Thailand Women
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: Jemimah Rodrigues GONE!
Team India have lost their third wicket with in-form Jemimah Rodrigue holing out to long-on for 27 off 26 balls. Big-hitting Richa Ghosh has joined her skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in the middle.
India Women are 109/3 in 14 overs vs Thailand Women
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 semifinal: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur bring up India's 100
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues are on the charge. The duo have put on 38 off 23 balls for the third wicket with Harmanpreet on 20 off 15 balls and Jemimah on 24 off 22 balls.
India Women are 105/2 in 13 overs vs Thailand Women
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: Harmanpreet Kaur gets her 1st four
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hammers her first boundary off a free hit as Thailand captain errs by not having enough fielders in the circle. Jemimah Rodrigue joins the party with her first four in the over as well as she hammers back-to-back boundaries. Jemimah Rodrigue moves along to 17 and Harmanpreet Kaur batting on 11.
India Women are 89/2 in 11 overs vs Thailand Women
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: Shafali Verma falls for 42
Huge wicket for Thailand as in-form Shafali Verma falls for 42 off 29 balls in the 10th over. Sornnarin Tippoch gets a wicket off her first ball in the match.
India Women are 67/2 in 9.1 overs vs Thailand Women
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: Shafali Verma hammers 1st SIX!
Shafali Verma going along strong, smashes first six of the innings in the 7th over of the innings. She zooms along to 38 off 23 balls with 1 six and 5 fours and Jemimah Rodrigues is batting on 4.
India Women are 60/1 in 8 overs vs Thailand Women
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 semifinal: Smriti Mandhana GONE!
Team India lose an early wicket with Smriti Mandhana dismissed for 13 by Phannita Maya. Mandhana miscues a shot to mid-on.
India Women are 38/1 in 4.3 overs vs Thailand Women
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: Shafali Verma racing along
Shafali Verma has zoomed to 22 off just 13 balls thanks to back-to-back boundaries in the 4th over of the innings.
India Women are 34/0 in 4 overs vs Thailand Women
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma off to flyer!
India opener Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma smash Nattaya Boochatham for three boundaries in the third over. Mandhana moves along to 8 and Shafali on 13
India Women are 24/0 in 3 overs vs Thailand Women
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: Shafali Verma SURVIVES!
Team India opener Shafali Verma survives a couple of chances in the opening over -- Thailand wicketkeeper misses a stumping off the third ball and a leading edge just goes wide of covers.
India Women are 6/0 in 1 over vs Thailand Women
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: 3 changes for Team India
Team India have 3 changes for the semifinal with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Renuka Thakur and Radha Yadav returning for the semifinal. Check the two Playing XI here...
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Thailand Women: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham
The @BCCIWomen playing XI is out
Harmanpreet Kaur (C)
Smriti Mandhana
Deepti Sharma
Shafali Verma
Jemimah Rodrigues
Richa Ghosh (wk)
Sneh Rana
Renuka Thakur
Pooja Vastrakar
Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Radha Yadav#INDvTHAI #WomensAsiaCup2022 #ACC
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 13, 2022
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: Thailand win toss, India bat 1st
Thailand captain Naruemol Chaiwai has won the toss and elected to bowl first. Harmanpreet Kaur is back as Team India captain after missing couple of games with injury as Indians will bat first in this semifinal.
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: Toss delayed due to rain?
It has been raining in Sylhet since morning and we may be in for a delayed start in the first semifinal between India Women and Thailand Women. The covers are still on at Sylhet as we wait for more news.
IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: Check Live Streaming details
Harmanpreet Kaur's India Women will take on newcomers Thailand women in the first semifinal of Women's Asia Cup 2022 today. Check When & Where to watch and Livestream details here.
It's the semi-final of #WomensAsiaCup2022 & #TeamIndia would be up against !
Can @ImHarmanpreet's army repeat their heroics to seal a berth in the Final? pic.twitter.com/zXA1MSweCK
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 12, 2022
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Semifinal 1 of Women's Asia Cup 2022 between India Women and Thailand Women.
