Highlights India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket 2022: Kevin O Brien's century guides Gujarat Giants to 3-wicket win
The Legends League Cricket is all set to kick off with a fierce battle between former India openers when India Capitals’ Gautam Gambhir and Gujarat Giants’ Virender Sehwag will square off against each other to initiate the 20 days long League starting from September 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The action will shift to Lucknow next, where in Harbhajan Singh’s Manipal Tigers will take on Irfan Pathan’s Bhilwara Kings on September 18. Legends League Cricket will feature these four teams who will be playing twice against each other during the 12-match league stage. There will be 4 rest days in between the matches.
All eyes on the Eden Gardens now!
The top two teams at the end of the league stage will play in the Qualifier at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on October 2 with the winner directly advancing to the final to be played on October 5. However, the loser of the Qualifiers will get another bite of the cherry. But they have to fight with the third-placed team on October 3 to clinch a place in the final. The team that finishes fourth after the league stage will be eliminated. The fans will have an opportunity to watch the mouth-watering clashes like Chris Gayle vs Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Johnson vs Virender Sehwag, Shane Watson vs Muttiah Muralitharan among others. All matches are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm except the match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants in New Delhi on September 25 which will have a 4 PM start along with the Qualifier 1 which is slated too for an early start.
.@GujaratGiants & @CapitalsIndia are ready to face each other at Eden Gardens, Kolkata today.
That is it from the India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match in the Legends League Cricket 2022. For more cricket-related updates stay tuned with Zee News.
India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, 1st Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
INDCAP 179/7 (20) GUJG 180/7 (18.4)
Gujarat Giants won by 3 wkts
100 up for O’Brien. He’s unstoppable!
India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, 1st Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
INDCAP 179/7 (20) GUJG 153/2 (15.3) CRR: 9.87 REQ: 6
Gujarat Giants need 27 runs in 27 balls
A sensational 100 from #AshleyNurse as he takes @GujaratGiants bowlers for a toll.
India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, 1st Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
INDCAP 179/7 (20) CRR: 8.95
Ashley Nurse - 103, Denesh Ramdin - 31
Ashley Nurse's 43-ball century with the help of eight boundaries and nine sixes, India Capitals bounced back in the match with 179/7 in 20 overs. For Gujarat Giants, KP Appanna, Rayad Emirit and Thisara Perera took two wickets each.
India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, 1st Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
INDCAP 82/6 (13) CRR: 6.31
Denesh Ramdin was dismissed for 31 in 26 balls. But Ashley Nurse is taking the innings forward. KP Appanna and Thisara Perera took two wickets each while Rayad Emrit, Mitchell McClenaghan and Graeme Swann took one wicket each for Gujarat Titans.
Four! Another short one by Swann and this time it's Nurse who pulls him for a boundary. After 9, India Capitals 57/4.
Curr RR- 5.3
4s - 7
6s - 1#LLCT20Begins #LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame
Here we go!
Hamilton Masakadza and Solomon Mire open the batting for India Capitals while Ashok Dinda and KP Appanna are opening the attack for Gujarat Giants.
Toss Report
Gujarat Giants captain Virender Sehwag won the toss and opted to field first against Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals in the first match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday.
The Australian will be in action tonight
Legends are on their way
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match in Legends League Cricket 2022 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the important updates in the match.
