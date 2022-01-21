Highlights India vs South Africa 2nd ODI, score and updates: South Africa seal series 2-0

21 January 2022, 21:58 PM That's it! SA win by 7 wickets and seal ODI series 2-0! Markram and Rassie unbeaten in the end, guide the Proteas to a spectacular win. India lose the ODI series as well.

21 January 2022, 21:54 PM End of Bumrah's spell. Terrific bowling. He has been a one-man army so far. 37 runs from 10 but no wicket. SA need 7 off 18 balls.

21 January 2022, 21:45 PM Good two back to back overs from Bumrah and Bhuvi but the task is too much. 12 needed off 24 now.

21 January 2022, 21:10 PM Runs coming thick and fast now for South Africa. Markram and Rassie quickly nearing the target. Just 18 needed now off 36 balls.

21 January 2022, 21:08 PM Wicket! One more. Chahal strikes and removes Temba Bavuma for 35, Two quick wickets for India and they are back in this. It is not over till it is over. South Africa need 74 runs in 86 balls

21 January 2022, 20:51 PM Wicket! Bumrah does the job again, in his new spell, cleans up Janneman Malan. He batted well but missed the ton by 9 runs. Aiden Markram comes in to bat at No 4. South Africa need 75 runs in 90 balls

21 January 2022, 20:34 PM SA 196/1, need 96 in 18 overs Match is beginning to slip away from India's hold. The target is under 100 now and from here only wickets can save India. Bavuma and Malan doing a fantastic job. Malan inching towards the hundred.

21 January 2022, 20:08 PM SA 176/1, need 112 runs to win from 21 overs Bavuma and Malan chasing it down beautifully, without any sorts of hiccups. Pressure of Rahul and bowlers to deliver here. Required rate under 6.

21 January 2022, 19:30 PM WICKET! Finally India pick up the first SA wicket, in form of de Kock. Thakur dismisses him for 78. Leg before wicket, review overturning the decision. SA 132/1 after 22.1 overs

21 January 2022, 18:58 PM SA 93/0 after 15 overs De Kock and Malan going strong for South Africa. India still searching for wickets and the pressure is building on the bowlers.

21 January 2022, 18:34 PM SA 41/0 after 7 overs Proteas off to a brilliant start with bat, especially de Kock looking in great touch. Ashwin did well to bowl a maiden and pull things back for India a little but what India needs here are wickets.

21 January 2022, 17:57 PM SA 7/0 after 1 over Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock begin the chase of 288 on a good note. Seven from the first over bowle3d by Bumrah.

21 January 2022, 17:32 PM SA need 288 to win series India finish with 287/6 on the board. Fifties from Rahul and Pant. Good hands from Venkatesh Iyer and Shardul Thakur in the end. A disappointing out for Virat Kohli, who was gone for a duck. Back with the chase in 30 minutes or so.

21 January 2022, 16:58 PM INDIA 239/6 after 44 overs Shardul Thakur and Venkatesh Iyer formed a little partnership but the partnership is broken now. Top work by de Kock behind the stumps and India have lost their sixth wicket. Ashwin is in. He and Thakur should look to play through.

21 January 2022, 16:36 PM Shreyas Iyer departs India have lost half of their side now. Shamshi removing him leg before wicket with a brilliant review. Shardul Thakur is in and India need another rebuilding here. IND 207/ 5 after 37 overs

21 January 2022, 16:29 PM OUT! And Pant falls. Fifteen short of a fine hundred. He holes out at long on agaimst Shamsi who is excited to get his wicket. IND 184/4 after 32.4 overs

21 January 2022, 16:14 PM WICKET! First over after drinks break and Rahul is gone. He was looking to accelerate now and has fallen in the process. Wicket for Magala IND 180/3 after 31.2 overs

21 January 2022, 16:03 PM FIFTY for KL Rahul Indian captain failed in the first match but he is delivering the goods in the second, a fine fifty has come from his bat and he would want more runs honestly today. IND 167/2 after 29 overs

21 January 2022, 15:35 PM IND 150/2 after 27 overs Rahul now inching towards his fifty. Pant has already completed the landmark and India dominating this little phase of the game. Pant has been good so far, he is dictating terms at the moment, playing his shots freely as well. KL Rahul dropped by Markram at backward point on 46. The Indian captain must make most of this second life. 150 has also come up for India.

21 January 2022, 15:01 PM India go past 100! Pant and Rahul have settled in nicely after Dhawan and Kohli fell in quick succession. India needs a solid stand here to build a strong total on the board. IND 111/2 after 21 overs

21 January 2022, 14:57 PM Big wickets for Proteas! Back to back wickets as Dhawan and Kohli fall within two overs. Kohli gone without opening his account. SA back in the game with these wickets IND 64/2 after 12.4 overs

21 January 2022, 14:45 PM Aiden Markram dismisses in-form Shikhar Dhawan Aiden Markram has sent by in-form Shikhar Dhawan, who skies a sweep shot to mid-wicket for 29 off 38 balls. India are 63/1 in 12th over.

21 January 2022, 14:42 PM KL Rahul brings up India's 50 Skipper KL Rahul drives beautifully through the covers for four to reach 20 and brings up 50-partnership for the first wicket. India are 55/0 in 9 overs.

21 January 2022, 14:20 PM DROPPED! Janneman Malan drops KL Rahul KL Rahul cuts Lungi Ngidi towards gully but Janneman Malan spills it. Shikhar Dhawan smashes Ngidi next ball through the cover for 4. India are 33/0 in 5 overs.

21 January 2022, 14:13 PM Third four for Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan is carrying on from first ODI. The southpaw hammers Lungi Ngidi through covers for his third four. India are 21/0 in three overs.

21 January 2022, 13:43 PM Shikhar Dhawan starts off in style Shikhar Dhawan gets off the mark with a couple of boundaries in the second over off debutant Sisanda Magala. Magala concedes 15 in his over and India are 16/0 in 2 overs.

21 January 2022, 13:32 PM India go unchange, pacer Sisanda Magala replaces Marco Jansen for SA Team India have gone in with the same playing XI as the first ODI but hosts South Africa have replaced left-arm pacer Marco Jansen with Sisanda Magala. Here are the playing XI... India: KL Rahul (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (capt), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlulwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

21 January 2022, 13:25 PM KL Rahul wins toss and India bat Team India captain KL Rahul has won the toss and decided to bat first in the 2nd ODI at Paarl.

21 January 2022, 13:18 PM Skipper KL Rahul eyes first win Stand-in ODI captain KL Rahul will be looking to win his first game as captain. Here he is gearing up... Getting into the groove A big knock on the cards for captain @klrahul11 #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/at8FUtZnzd — BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2022