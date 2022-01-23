Highlights India vs South Africa 3rd ODI, score and updates: SA win, make 3-0 clean sweep

23 January 2022, 22:16 PM
South Africa win by 4 runs!
Proteas complete 3-0 clean sweep over India.
Chahal last wicket to fall.
23 January 2022, 22:13 PM
Bumrah gone. SA now just one wicket away from making a clean sweep. India need 7 runs in 9 balls
23 January 2022, 22:10 PM
Deepak Chahar is gone and India's hope to win the match is minimal again. Chahal in now. India need 8 runs in 12 balls
23 January 2022, 21:36 PM
Deepak Chahar is doing things in style. He has stormed to a fifty. And India now need 21 runs in 24 balls
23 January 2022, 21:21 PM
India in all sorts of trouble here after losing Iyer and Surya. There is no Ashwin and V Iyer this time. Deepak Chahar and Jayant Yadav in the middle but expect only a little from this pair.
India need 65 runs in 48 balls
23 January 2022, 20:40 PM
Sheyas Iyer has also departed after scoring just 26. Deepak Chahar has walked in and he needs to give a good supporting hand to Suryakumar Yadav who is playing well.
India need 80 runs in 67 balls
23 January 2022, 20:25 PM
Virat Kohli has smashed a fifty and is on the way to his 71st hundred.
Here's wife Anushka and daughter Vamika celebrating his fifty
_% Kings daughter #vamika #INDvsSAF #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/iPgWA6svco
— Mohd Arsalan_ (@ArsalantmMoh) January 23, 2022
23 January 2022, 20:11 PM
OUT!
And Pant loses his wicket too. Two quick wickets for South Africa, they are back in it. Shreyas Iyer is in.
23 January 2022, 20:01 PM
WICKET!
Dhawan gone for 61. Played well but was trying to play one shot too many and paid the price. Partnership broken. Phehlukwayo with the wicket. Rishabh Pant walks in.
IND 116/2, need 172 runs to win
23 January 2022, 19:36 PM
FIFTY for Dhawan and what a knock this has been from him so far. He has looked to rotate the strike and has never missed out on fours and sixes. Kohli too going strong. India go past 100, looking good in the chase.
IND 107/1 after 20 overs
23 January 2022, 19:35 PM
IND 70/1 after 14 overs
Kohli and Dhawan are going slowly here. A nice partnership has been formed and they need to continue doing the good work.
23 January 2022, 18:47 PM
IND 51/1 after 10.1 overs
One wicket to fall that is of Rahul who scored 9 off 10 balls. Virat is looking good, he is looking to give bowlers a charge as they are not offering much pace on the ball. Dhawan too looks in touch. India have gone past fifty here. Need a solid base here.
23 January 2022, 18:42 PM
KL Rahul and Dhawan are out to open as India begin the chase of 288 runs.
23 January 2022, 17:51 PM
Alright, South Africa bowled out for 287.
India pulled things back superbly after fall of de Kock as the hosts were looking set to cross the 300-mark easily. Top spells from Bumrah and Krishna in the end.
India need 288 to win third ODI.
23 January 2022, 17:26 PM
OUT!
Prasidh Krishna removes Pretorious for 20. SA lose their seventh wicket. They are aiming for a 300.
SA 273/7 after 47.3 overs
23 January 2022, 16:53 PM
SA 246/6 after 43 overs
India have been able to pick wickets in quick succession but now David Miller and Pretorious are trying to up the ante in the slog overs. India need to watch out here.
23 January 2022, 16:44 PM
OUT!
Bumrah strikes and removes his former Mumbai Indians teammate de Kock. He is gone for 124. Has done his job. One of the finest ODI innings you would see.
SA 214/4 after 35.4 overs
23 January 2022, 16:26 PM
Fifty for Rassie!
What a form he is in. Rassie van der Dussen completes fifty. He is making it count every single time and it is becoming difficult for India to get him out.
SA 207/3 after 34.3 overs
23 January 2022, 15:41 PM
De Kock completes 100
Quinton de Kock slams another hundred against India. He clearly enjoys facing Indian bowling and he is having a feast again, playing some lovely strokes and playing at will. India in big trouble here. Seems like visitors will be chasing a massive total.
SA 173/3 after 30.2 overs
23 January 2022, 15:14 PM
FIFTY!
De Kock completed another fifty against India. He has five hundreds against the Indians and he seems to be in the mood to add another one.
SA 101/3 after 19.4 overs
23 January 2022, 15:06 PM
OUT!
That's the end of Markram who is gone for 15 made off 14 balls. Deepal Chahar with the wicket. Rassie van der Dussen, right handed bat, comes to the crease
SA 71/3 after 12.3 overs
23 January 2022, 15:00 PM
SA 69/2 after 12 overs
After fall of two quick wickets early on, De Kock and Markram have brought some sort of stability to the innings. Indians continue to look for the third wicket but both of these batters have looked untroubled so far.
23 January 2022, 14:26 PM
SA lose 2 early wickets
India are on top currently as South Africa have lost two early wickets - Janneman Malan and skipper Temba Bevuma, after the hosts were put to bat first. SA 42/2 after 8 overs
23 January 2022, 13:35 PM
Teams:
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala
23 January 2022, 13:23 PM
India opt to bowl
India have won the toss and they have opted to bowl against the hosts in the third ODI.
"Looks like a nice wicket, bit sticky I think. We'll try to get some early wickets," India skipper KL Rahul said at toss.