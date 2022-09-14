Highlights India vs West Indies Legends Cricket match Road Safety World Series 2022: Match abandoned due to wet outfield

Sachin Tendulkar’s India Legends will take on Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends in their second match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022 at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Wednesday (September 14). Both sides have won their opening matches at the RSWS 2022 and will look to continue their winning run in the tournament.

Lara missed the opening clash against Bangladesh Legends which the WI Legends won by six wickets with Kirk Edwards leading the team in his absence. Tendulkar also failed to put up a big score in his first match back, scoring only 16 before getting dismissed against South Africa Legends.

Tendulkar vs Lara clash will intrigue the cricket fans as the two cricket legends were often compared to each other through their playing career in the 90s and early 2000s. For India Legends, the likes of Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Rahul Sharma, Munaf Patel and Pragyan Ojha has impressive opening outing with bat and ball respectively.

Squads:

India Legends Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Harbhajan Singh, S Badrinath, Rajesh Pawar, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun

West Indies Legends Squad: Dwayne Smith(c), Dave Mohammed, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, William Perkins(w), Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell