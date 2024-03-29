HIGHLIGHTS, LSG vs PBKS Full Scorecard, IPL 2024: LSG Beat PBKS By 21 Runs
LSG vs PBKS (Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: KL Rahul's LSG take on Shikhar Dhawan's PBKS.
IPL 2024 is ready for match no.11 of the season as Lucknow Super Giants hosts the Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket in Lucknow on Saturday (March 29). The home teams winning all the contests streak has been broken as RCB were handed a defeat in Bengaluru by KKR on Friday night. Now, all the focus shifts on the between KL Rahul-led LSG and Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS.
Punjab Kings have won a game and lost one so far in this season whereas Lucknow have only played one match and have faced a loss in it against the Rajasthan Royals. The pitch conditions in Lucknow are expected to support the spinners. Quinton de Kock had a bad start to the season and he will surely look to change it when LSG take on PBKS next.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IPL 2024: PBKS Beaten By LSG
Lucknow Super Giants beaten by the Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs. What a game we have had, LSG have performed brilliantly today.
PBKS: 178/5 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs PBKS: Punjab need a miracle
Punjab Kings need a miracle as they have lost 3 3 wickets in the last three overs and now 48 required to win this contest.
PBKS: 152/5 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs PBKS: Intense Contest
Punjab Kings need 64 runs in 30 balls to win this contest with Jitesh Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in the middle.
PBKS: 136/2 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs PBKS: Gone!
Jonny Bairstow 42 (29) caught by Marcus Stoinis bowled by Mayank Yadav. PBKS lose their opener as LSG finally get a wicket.
PBKS: 122/1 (13.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs PBKS: 99 needed in 54
PBKS need 99 runs in 54 balls with Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow in the middle. Mayank Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi continue attack.
PBKS: 101/0 (11 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs PBKS: Fifty for Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan completes his fifty and is batting on 51 off 34 balls with 5 fours, 3 sixes. Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya into the attack.
PBKS: 88/0 (9.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs PBKS: Dhawan close to fifty
Shikhar Dhawan is on 43 off 27 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes. Mohsin Khan and Krunal Pandya into the attack for LSG.
PBKS: 65/0 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs PBKS: Punjab on fire
Shikhar Dhawan batting on 34 off 22 balls with 5 fours and a six. Punjab Kings are on a roll at the moment.
PBKS: 53/0 (5.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Punjab mean business
Punjab Kings look in no mood to slow things down as Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow take charge early in the powerplay.
PBKS: 38/0 (3.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Chase Begins
Punjab Kings begin the chase with Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow. LSG bring in spinner for the first one and it is finished with 5 runs from it.
PBKS: 6/0 (1.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs PBKS: Lucknow Post 199
Lucknow Super Giants have posted a massive total at the Ekana Sports Stadium in Lucknow against the Punjab Kings.
LSG: 199/8 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs PBKS: Pandya on fire
Krunal Pandya is showing some tremendous hitting skills at the moment. Harshal Patel gives away 20 runs from the 18th over of PBKS.
LSG: 182/5 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs PBKS: Gone!
Big wicket as Nicholas Pooran also gets out. Lucknow Super Giants bring in Krunal Pandya in the middle now.
LSG: 157/5 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs PBKS: Big wicket
LSG took the time-out early but they have lost Quinton de Kock right after the break on the very first ball. Pooran on the other end is keeping LSG alive in this contest.
LSG: 146/4 (14.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs PBKS: Fifty For De Kock
Quinton De Kock has completed his fifty and LSG look in a comfortable position at the moment. Punjab Kings desperate for a wicket right now.
LSG: 125/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs LSG: PBKS look for wicket
Punjab Kings are looking for a wicket as LSG have kept the flow of runs fine at the moment. Rahul Chahar will continue attack for Punjab.
LSG: 101/3 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs LSG: Pooran comes in
Nicholas Pooran has come in the middle ahead of Ayush Badoni for the Lucknow Super Giants. Can LSG post a massive total tonight?
LSG: 80/3 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs LSG: PBKS Slow Things Down
Punjab Kings slow down things with spinners Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar into the attack. Stoinis and De Kock don't wanna give away wickets right now.
LSG: 65/2 (8 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs LSG: Chahar comes in
Powerplay is finished and LSG have lost both KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal in it. PBKS looking for morw wickets as they bring in Rahul Chahar against Marcus Stoinis.
LSG: 54/2 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs PBKS: Gone!
KL Rahul 15 (8) caught by Jonny Bairstow bowled by Arshdeep Singh. Lucknow go one down as Rahul looks to take on the bounce and pacey ball but finds the fielder at point.
LSG: 35/1 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs PBKS: Steady Start
LSG off to a steady start. It seems like both Rahul and De Kock have decided to take their time before attack the PBKS bowlers.
LSG: 12/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs PBKS: Action begins
Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul open the batting for the Lucknow Super Giants. Sam Curran will attack with the new ball for the Punjab Kings.
LSG: 0/0 (0.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: LSG Playing 11
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran(c), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth.
LIVE IPL 2024: PBKS Playing 11
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs PBKS: Toss Report
Nicholas Pooran wins the toss and elects to bat first against the Punjab Kings.
LIVE IPL 2024: Good toss to lose?
KL Rahul has a strike-rate of 116 as an opener since IPL 2023. If LSG bat first, Rahul will surely look to attack today as Punjab Kings have a habit of coming hard at their opposition in the first six overs.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs LSG: Toss Coming Up
The toss for LSG vs PBKS will be coming up shortly at 7 PM (IST). Captains KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan will be coming out for toss shortly.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs PBKS: What to expect?
The conditions at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is likely to support the spinners throughout the game and it is expected to be a low scoring thriller where batters are likely to struggle.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs PBKS: Match timings
The LSG vs PBKS clash will begin at 730 PM (IST) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. KL Rahul and co will be looking to register their first win of the season.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs LSG: Dhawan to fire?
Shikhar Dhawan has been in fine rhythm this season and he is likely to fire tonight. Lucknow Super Giants have a tremendous bowling attack but Punjab attack early with the bat.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs PBKS: Rahul Key For Lucknow
KL Rahul will open the batting for his side and he is key for his team. His team would want him to play all the 20 overs until the end.
LIVE LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: What To Expect?
During the 2023 season, Lucknow emerged as the most bowling-friendly venue, witnessing an average first innings score of 148. Both pacers and spinners found success on these pitches, while batsmen often struggled to score quickly. Although the surfaces have been relaid recently, it's doubtful they will offer easy scoring opportunities for batters.
LIVE LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: Head To Head Stats
LSG and PBKS have met thrice, with LSG narrowly leading 2-1 against PBKS.
LIVE LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: Probable Playing XIs
LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c&wk), Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis/Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq. [Impact substitute: Deepak Hooda]
PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar. [Impact substitute: Arshdeep Singh]
LIVE LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: Full Squads
LIVE LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: Pitch Conditions and Tactical Considerations
The historical performance of Ekana Stadium and soil-specific challenges emphasize the significance of adaptability and tactical flexibility for both teams.
LIVE LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: Strategic Insights from Previous Encounters
Pooran's approach against Harshal Patel and Dhawan's struggle against Krunal Pandya offer valuable insights for team strategies.
LIVE LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: Key Player Matchups to Watch
Battles between Rahul vs. Rabada and Padikkal vs. Arshdeep highlight individual rivalries shaping the outcome of the match.
LIVE LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: Kings' Consistency Challenge
Despite a balanced squad, Kings seek stability in performance, with Bairstow's form and overall strike rates being crucial determinants of success.
LIVE LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: Impact Player Strategy
LSG's potential reliance on spin and Kings' tactical substitutions underscore the importance of adaptability and strategic depth in IPL encounters.
LIVE LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: Shamar Joseph's Awaited Debut
LSG's decision to hold back Joseph hints at strategic patience, balancing his potential impact with the need for experience in high-stakes encounters.
LIVE LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: Batting Powerhouses on Display
LSG and Kings boast formidable batting line-ups featuring star players like de Kock, Rahul, Dhawan, and Livingstone, promising a spectacle of big hits.
LIVE LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: LSG's Bowling Conundrum
LSG's pace trio faces scrutiny against Kings' versatile attack, prompting strategic decisions around team composition and reliance on home-ground advantage.
LIVE LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: Venue Dynamics in Lucknow
Expectations of low bounce and total variance in Lucknow's pitch, influenced by soil colour, pose challenges and opportunities for both teams.
LIVE LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: Mohali Fireworks Recalled
LSG's massive 257 and Kings' 201 in their last encounter set high expectations for their Lucknow face-off, promising another explosive showdown.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs PBKS: Both Team Squads
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs PBKS
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 match no.10 between Lucknow Super Giants and the Punjab Kings. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.