HIGHLIGHTS | Mumbai vs Vidarbha Final Scorecard, Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mumbai On Top At Stumps On Day 4
Mumbai vs Vidarbha (MUM vs VIDAR) Final LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Vidarbha fight back but Mumbai still on top.
Live Score Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha showcased a remarkable fightback, extending the match to its final day against Mumbai. Despite a faltering start in the first innings, Vidarbha displayed resilience, defying expectations and batting with determined resolve. Facing challenging conditions, particularly against sharp-turning spinners, they held Mumbai at bay, led by Karun Nair's standout innings of 74 runs. However, Nair succumbed to a brilliant delivery from Musheer Khan, marking the sole dismissal of the session. Mumbai's bowlers remained threatening throughout, but Vidarbha's gritty performance ensured they reached the final day with a target of 290 runs while Mumbai needs five wickets for victory. With the game finely poised, the stage is set for an enthralling conclusion, promising a day of intense cricket as both teams vie for supremacy.
Follow live updates of Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2024 Final.
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Balanced Bowling Attack
Mumbai's bowling unit, led by Musheer Khan, Tanush Kotian, and Shams Mulani, showcased a balanced performance, collectively contributing to their team's success in containing Vidarbha's batting lineup.
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Shardul Thakur's Impactful Performance
Shardul Thakur's impressive batting contribution of 75 runs in Mumbai's first innings provided crucial momentum, setting the tone for Mumbai's overall performance.
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Mumbai's Dominance in Second Innings
Mumbai's dominant batting display in the second innings, anchored by Musheer's century and Shreyas Iyer's 95, set a daunting target for Vidarbha to chase.
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Musheer Khan's Bowling Brilliance
Mumbai's Musheer Khan emerged as a standout bowler, claiming crucial wickets with figures of 2/38, playing a pivotal role in restricting Vidarbha's progress.
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Wadkar's Impressive Half-Century
Akshay Wadkar's unbeaten 56 runs from 91 balls provided stability to Vidarbha's middle-order, showcasing his ability to anchor the innings under pressure.
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Partnership Rescues Vidarbha
Nair and Akshay Wadkar's resilient 90-run stand revitalized Vidarbha's innings after early setbacks, steadying the ship against Mumbai's potent bowling attack.
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Aman Mokhade's Crucial Contribution
Aman Mokhade's valuable 32-run partnership with Nair stabilized Vidarbha's innings, showcasing his ability to support his senior teammate under pressure.
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Openers' Promising Start
Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey provided a solid start for Vidarbha, adding 54 runs before their eventual dismissals, laying a foundation for the team's innings.
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Karun Nair's Defiant Knock
Karun Nair's gritty innings of 74 runs from 220 deliveries stood out amidst challenging batting conditions, demonstrating his experience and skill under pressure.
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Vidarbha's Resilient Fightback
Despite a shaky start, Vidarbha's determined effort extended the 2024 Ranji Trophy final to Day 5, showcasing commendable resilience against Mumbai's formidable bowling attack.
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Stumps
Vidarbha stage an impressive fightback, extending the game to the final day with gritty batting led by Karun Nair's 74, setting up a tense finish with Vidarbha requiring 290 runs and Mumbai needing 5 wickets for victory.
Live Score VID 248/5 (92) CRR: 2.7
Day 4: Stumps - Vidarbha need 290 runs
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Karun Nair Departs
Karun Nair's resilient innings comes to an end as he's caught by Hardik Tamore off Musheer Khan's delivery, marking a crucial breakthrough for Mumbai with a well-disguised ball that spun sharply, after Nair unsuccessfully opted for a review.
Live Score VID 105 & 223/5 (86.5) CRR: 2.57
Day 4: 3rd Session - Vidarbha need 315 runs
Ranji Trophy Final Live: VID Bounce Back
Shams Mulani bowls a mixed over with Akshay Wadkar showcasing aggressive shots while Karun Nair maintains a steady approach, resulting in a combination of runs scored and dot balls.
Live Score VID 210/4 (81) CRR: 2.59
Day 4: 3rd Session - Vidarbha need 328 runs
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Fifty For Karun Nair
Karun Nair reaches fifty with a resilient innings, showcasing determination and skill as he guides the ball to the leg-side for two runs.
Live Score 182/4 (74.4) CRR: 2.44
Day 4: 3rd Session - Vidarbha need 356 runs
Mumbai Vs Vidarbha LIVE Updates: Vidarbha Lose Four Wickets In Chase
Vidarbha loses fourth wicket in the chase. Tanush Kotian gets rid of Yash Rathod as Vidarbha now in all sorts of trouble. The off-spinner has been in top form so far. Karun Nair, now the only hope for Vidarbha as Mumbai tighten grip on the match.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 143/4 (59.5)
Day 4: 2nd Session - Vidarbha need 395 runs
Ranji Trophy Final LIVE: Karun Nair, Mokhade Keep Vidarbha In Fight
In the 43rd over, Shams Mulani showcased his varied bowling skills against the batsmen. Aman Mokhade faced most of the deliveries, displaying a mix of defensive and attacking shots. Mulani's deliveries ranged from flighted ones close to off-stump to ones drifting into the pads. Mokhade managed to score runs with flicks and drives, despite facing some challenging deliveries that spun sharply past his bat. Karun Nair also contributed with a flick off the pads for a single. Overall, Mulani's over presented a blend of skillful bowling and determined batting, showcasing the intense battle between bat and ball on the cricket field.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 117/2 (44.1)
CRR: 2.65
Day 4: 2nd Session - Vidarbha need 421 runs
Mumbai vs Vidarbha LIVE Ranji Trophy Final: 100 Up For Vidarbha
Karun Nair elegantly drives Deshpande's delivery to breach the boundary rope, marking Vidarbha's accumulation of 100 runs. He secures a single on the last ball of the over.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 101/2 (35)
CRR: 2.75
Day 4: 1st Session - Vidarbha need 437 runs
Mumbai vs Vidarbha LIVE Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha Lose 2 Wickets
Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani provide breakthroughs for Mumbai finally as they remove both the openers - Taide and Shorey. Karun Nair has walked to the crease and joined Aman Mokhade as Vidarbha now look to rebuild innings.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 66/2 (21.1)
CRR: 3.12
Day 4: 1st Session - Vidarbha need 472 runs
MUM vs VID LIVE: Taide, Shorey going well
In the sixth over, D Kulkarni delivered a series of balls to Shorey. The first delivery, clocking in at 127.6 kilometers per hour, was fuller and aimed close to the off stump. Shorey, displaying a solid defensive technique, confidently blocked it with a forward stride. The subsequent ball mirrored the same outcome—a well-executed forward block, demonstrating Shorey's sound technique with his head positioned perfectly over the ball.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 31/0 (7.2)
Day 4: 1st Session - Vidarbha need 507 runs
Ranji Trophy Final LIVE: Taide, Shorey Resume Chase
Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey resume the chase for Vidarbha. They collect five off the first over bowled by Dhawal Kulkarni. Mumbai eye early wickets on Day 4.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 15/0 (3.2)
Day 4: 1st Session - Vidarbha need 523 runs
MUM vs VID LIVE Final: Big day for Vidarbha
Not an easy task to chase down a target over 500 that too against a bowling lineup like Mumbai. Vidarbha played just two overs yestersday and made 10 runs without losing wicket. It will be interesting to see their approach today.
LIVE MUM vs VID: Mumbai batters shine
Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Musheer Khan were the batters of Mumbai who played some sensational knocks to get their team in the driving seat of this contest on Day 3.
LIVE Ranji Trophy Final: Karun Nair Key For Vidarbha
Karun Nair will be key for Vidarbha tomorrow when they will continue chase of 538 runs. Mumbai bowlers will come in hard for wickets early.
LIVE Ranji Trophy Finale: What to expect on Day 4
Day 4 is expected to be an intense day of Test cricket as both teams will look to get grip on the contest by some tremendous performances. Will Mumbai stun the Vidarbha batters or something opposite will happen?
LIVE Ranji Trophy 2024 Final: Vidarbha Left With A Mountain To Climb
Vidarbha have a huge target to chase tomorrow and on day 5 if they survive the wave of attacks from the Mumbai bowlers on Day 4 of this test match.
LIVE Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Final: Tendulkar reacts on Day 3 of finale
Young batter Musheer Khan lit up the Ranji final with a sensational hundred on Day 3 and the great Sachin Tendulkar who was sitting in the stands reacted to it. Checkout the reaction below.
Sachin Tendulkar Leads Reactions To Musheer Khan's Sparkling Century Against Vidarbha
LIVE Mumbai vs Vidharbha: Musheer shines
Musheer Khan shined on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy as he scored a sensational hundred for Mumbai against Vidharbha. Mumbai batters displayed brilliant performances today.
LIVE Ranji Trophy Final: Day 3 stumps
That is it for Day 3. Mumbai have posted a heavy target on the board and it will take something special from the Vidarbha batters to chase this huge target. Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani and more will look to take early wickets on Day 4.
VID: 10/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE Ranji Trophy Final: Chase begins
Mumbai have a lead of 537 runs at the moment. Shams Mulani scored a fifty in 85 balls in the end with 6 fours. Harsh Dubey took a five wicket haul for Vidarbha.
VID: 1/0 (0.1 Overs)
LIVE MUM vs VID Ranji Trophy: Fifty for Mulani
Shams Mulani has completed his fifty in just 85 balls with 6 fours so far. Dhawal Kulkarni has joined him in the middle after Deshpande's wicket.
MUM: 418/9 (130 Overs)
LIVE MUM vs VID Ranji Trophy: Mumbai cross 400
Mumbai have crossed the 400 runs mark against Vidarbha in this Ranji Trophy final. Let's see what the opposition will do with the bat now.
MUM: 402/8 (126 Overs)
LIVE Ranji Trophy Final: Mulani key for Mumbai
Shams Mulani key for Mumbai batting on 35 off 59 balls with 4 fours. Aditya Thakare and Aman Mokhade into the attack for Vidarbha.
MUM: 397/8 (123.5 Overs)
LIVE Ranji Trophy: Gone!
Tanush Kotian 13 (33) out bowled by Harsh Dubey. Vidarbha finally break the partnership of 34 runs between Kotian and Mulani.
MUM: 391/8 (121.5 Overs)
LIVE Ranji Trophy Final: Mumbai lead by 491 runs
Mumbai lead this contest by 491 runs, what is their gameplan now? When will Rahane decide to declare? Will it be today or they will look to play full 22 overs left for the day.
MUM: 372/7 (118 Overs)
LIVE MUM vs VID Ranji Final: Mumbai in control
Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani are in control of this contest as Mumbai lead by 485 runs now. Umesh Yadav brought into the attack by Vidarbha.
MUM: 366/7 (115.3 Overs)
LIVE MUM vs VID Ranji Final: Dubey on a hattrick
Harsh Dubey on a hattrick bowls to Shams Mulani and it is a dot ball. Mumbai have three wickets in hand now with a lead of 477 runs.
MUM: 359/7 (111.4 Overs)
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Tea Break
Mumbai dominates with a significant lead nearing 500 despite losing three wickets, setting themselves up for a potential declaration and asserting their advantage over Vidarbha in the ongoing game.
Live Score MUM 357/6 (109.5) CRR: 3.25
Day 3: Tea Break - Mumbai lead by 476 runs
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Musheer Khan Departs
Musheer Khan's remarkable innings concludes as he's trapped lbw by Harsh Dubey after attempting to turn a full delivery into the leg-side, acknowledging his dismissal without opting for a review.
Live Score MUM 357/6 (109.5) CRR: 3.25
Day 3: Tea Break - Mumbai lead by 476 runs
Ranji Trophy Final Live: MUM 5 Down
Yash Thakur delivers a dream ball, angling in and straightening off the pitch to dismiss Hardik Tamore's off-stump, leaving the batsman with little chance to defend effectively.
Live Score MUM 345/5 (106.3) CRR: 3.24
Day 3: 2nd Session - Mumbai lead by 464 runs
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Huge Lead For MUM
Musheer Khan showcases a mix of solid defense and controlled aggression, punctuated by a well-placed boundary, against Aditya Thakare's bowling.
Live Score 341/4 (105) CRR: 3.25
Day 3: 2nd Session - Mumbai lead by 460 runs
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Iyer Misses Century
Shreyas Iyer falls for 95 while attempting a big shot to reach his century, losing his wicket and his bat in the process, to a catch by Aman Mokhade off Aditya Thakare.
Live Score MUM 332/4 (102.2) CRR: 3.24
Day 3: 2nd Session - Mumbai lead by 451 runs
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Khan Survives
Musheer Khan's dismissal is reviewed, but the UltraEdge confirms no contact with the bat, leading to a 'Not Out' decision.
Live Score 321/3 (98) CRR: 3.28
Day 3: 2nd Session - Mumbai lead by 440 runs
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Iyer in 90s
Shreyas Iyer hits a fortunate boundary off Umesh Yadav, as the fielder's sliding stop touches the rope.
Live Score 318/3 (96.1) CRR: 3.31
Day 3: 2nd Session - Mumbai lead by 437 runs
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Century For Musheer Khan
Musheer Khan completes a century after an outstanding run, including impressive performances in the U19 World Cup, displaying exceptional temperament and resilience.
Live Score MUM 307/3 (93.4) CRR: 3.28
Day 3: 2nd Session - Mumbai lead by 426 runs
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Musheer Khan Near Century
Harsh Dubey bowls a probing over to Shreyas Iyer, who defends diligently, survives an LBW appeal, while Musheer Khan manages to score a single, with Iyer receiving a brief physio treatment for a stretched right leg before resuming play.
Live Score MUM 288/3 (90) CRR: 3.2
Day 3: 2nd Session - Mumbai lead by 407 runs
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Shreyas Iyer On Attack After Lunch
Musheer Khan capitalizes on a short delivery to hit a boundary, while Shreyas Iyer also contributes with a six off the first ball after the break, showcasing aggressive batting against Harsh Dubey.
Live Score MUM 274/3 (86.2) CRR: 3.17
Day 3: 2nd Session - Mumbai lead by 393 runs
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Lunch Break
Karun Nair bowls a mixed over to Musheer Khan and Shreyas Iyer, with both batsmen rotating the strike and hitting a couple of runs each through deft strokes and solid defense.
Live Score MUM 224 & 262/3 (85) CRR: 3.08
Day 3: Lunch Break - Mumbai lead by 381 runs
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Shreyas Iyer Hits Fifty
Shreyas Iyer reaches fifty with a stroke of luck as his defensive shot edges past slip for a boundary off Harsh Dubey's delivery.
Live Score MUM 257/3 (83.3) CRR: 3.08
Day 3: 1st Session - Mumbai lead by 376 runs
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Vidarbha Search For Wickets
Atharva Taide bowls a varied over with Shreyas Iyer and Musheer Khan rotating the strike and hitting a boundary with a fine paddle shot, showcasing good shot selection and placement.
Live Score MUM 233/3 (78) CRR: 2.99
Day 3: 1st Session - Mumbai lead by 352 runs
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Shreyas Iyer Near Fifty
Harsh Dubey's oversees Shreyas Iyer hitting a boundary off a slightly misplaced delivery, while the rest are either defended or knocked for singles, showcasing a mix of attacking and cautious play from the batsmen.
Live Score MUM 219/3 (74.2) CRR: 2.95
Day 3: 1st Session - Mumbai lead by 338 runs
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Mumbai On Top
Yash Thakur bowls a mixed over to Shreyas Iyer and Musheer Khan, with Iyer hitting two boundaries - a lofted shot over mid-off for four and a powerful pull through mid-wicket, while the others are knocked into the off-side or driven for singles.
Live Score MUM 204/3 (72.1) CRR: 2.83
Day 3: 1st Session - Mumbai lead by 323 runs
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Shreyas Iyer In The Middle
Aditya Thakare bowls a varied over to Shreyas Iyer, who defends a few deliveries before launching the next one for a six with a powerful lofted shot.
Live Score MUM 173/3 (63) CRR: 2.75
Day 3: 1st Session - Mumbai lead by 292 runs
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Rahane Departs
Harsh Dubey claims the crucial wicket of Rahane as he edges a turning delivery to the wicketkeeper, with Rahane walking off even before the umpire's decision, ending his innings on 73 runs.
Live Score MUM 164/3 (61) CRR: 2.69
Day 3: 1st Session - Mumbai lead by 283 runs
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Rahane Survives
Yash Thakur's delivery to Rahane results in a missed run-out opportunity as confusion between the batsmen leaves Rahane stranded, but a throw at the stumps misses its mark, allowing Rahane to survive.
Live Score MUM 154/2 (56) CRR: 2.75
Day 3: 1st Session - Mumbai lead by 273 runs
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Umesh Yadav Start The Day For Vidarbha
Umesh Yadav bowls a varied over to Rahane, who defends a couple outside off, flicks one for a boundary through mid-wicket, and leaves others, showcasing his batting prowess.
Live Score MUM 145/2 (52.2) CRR: 2.77
Day 3: 1st Session - Mumbai lead by 264 runs
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Musheer Khan's Emergence
Youngster Musheer Khan stood tall alongside Rahane, contributing significantly with a gritty unbeaten partnership of 107 runs, highlighting Mumbai's depth in talent.
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Rahane's Resurgence
Captain Ajinkya Rahane led from the front, steering Mumbai out of trouble with a resilient unbeaten 58, displaying his class and experience under pressure.
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Mumbai's Dominance
Mumbai showcased their prowess in the Ranji Trophy final, seizing a commanding lead against Vidarbha, signaling a potential end to their 7-year drought with a 260-run advantage.