Highlights Namibia vs Netherlands, LIVE Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands beat Namibia by 5 wickets to move to TOP

Giant-killers Namibia will look to continue their winning run on Tuesday (October 18) when they face off against the Netherlands in the second Group A match in Geelong. Namibia stunned Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka in their opening game on Sunday while the Dutch defeated UAE in their first match as well.

Captain Gerhard Erasmus credited the win to coach De Bruyn’s efforts over four years. De Bruyn said he wanted like-minded people to help him with his coaching and found Albie Morkel an ideal ally. “Yeah, when I started in 2019 there was one priority for me, and that was to get the right person next to me, and I approached Albie (Morkel) then. He had just retired, and we used to be teammates for many years, and that’s a person that I’ve identified that I knew that would complement my style and also live by the standards that I believe in. So Albie has been with me in this journey, on this journey, and he’s played a massive role in assisting me from -- he`s not full-time, either. Then this year I identified Morne (Morkel), and I believe the fact that Morne lives in Australia and the experience that he’s got as a fast bowler, I wanted him to work with my bowling unit, and that started in May in Zimbabwe, that T20 series, and he`s made a massive impact as a bowling coach. Then also Justin Kemp; he’s not here with us, but he was more full-time in Namibia with me as an assistant coach,” added De Bruyn.

