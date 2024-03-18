RCB Unbox 2024 Event Highlights Updates: New Logo, New Name, New Jersey
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Unbox Event, IPL 2024 Highlights Updates- Check everything you need to know through regular updates about the event
The RCB Unbox Event 2024 at Chinnaswamy Stadium features a new jersey and name, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, promising a fresh spirit thanks to the women's team's success, with Virat Kohli urging fans to ditch his 'King' title, while performances by Alan Walker and Raghu Dixit set the stage for the unveiling, amidst excitement over Kohli's return and possible induction into the RCB Hall of Fame, although disappointment looms over the absence of AB de Villiers, all leading to anticipation over potential surprises, including changes in luck, as the event unfolds, aiming to blend sports and entertainment ahead of the IPL season opener against Chennai Super Kings.
Check Latest Updates from RCB Unbox 2024 here.
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: That's It!
RCB's reinvigorated spirit, fueled by the addition of the women's team and marked by a new jersey and name, ignites hopes for fans, but only time will tell if their dreams translate into reality.
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: RCB 2024 Squad Photo
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: Its Royal Challengers Bengaluru
RCB has rebranded as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, aligning with the city's updated name, and will debut under this new identity in IPL 2024.
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: RCB's New Jersey Is Here!!!
Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana, and Faf du Plessis unveil RCB's official jersey for IPL 2024.
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: Wait For RCB's New Jersey
The official unveiling of RCB's new jersey reveals a shift from red and black to red and blue, anticipated to enhance the appearance of Bengaluru players, despite earlier glimpses of Virat Kohli in the attire.
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: Alan Walker Show On
The M Chinnaswamy Stadium crowd is energized as Alan Walker starts his performance, with RCB players joining in, creating a lively atmosphere in Bengaluru.
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: Virat Wants To Double It
"Hopefully we can double it up with the trophies. That'll be something truly special. I am always going to be here, try to be part of the group that wins it for the first time. I will try my best with my ability and experience to do it for the fans and the franchise. It is a dream of mine as well to know what it feels like to win the IPL," Virat Kohli said.
After Raghu Dixit's performance at Chinnaswamy Stadium, fans illuminated the arena with their mobile phone flashlights.
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: Alan Walker Up Next
Norwegian DJ Alan Walker, creator of an IPL 2024 theme track, is scheduled to perform at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: Raghu Dixit On The Stage
Renowned Indian singer Raghu Dixit captivates the audience with a mesmerizing musical performance at the RCB Unbox Event 2024.
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: Crowd Going Crazy
INSANE ATMOSPHERE AT THE CHINNASWAMY STADIUM...
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: ABD is here!!!
The RCB Unbox Event 2024 features musician Raghu Dixit performing live at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, with a squad picture taken by the women's team concluding the YouTube livestream.
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: Alan Walker In The House
Alan Walker at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: RCB's Men's Team Giving Guard Of Honour To Women's Team
RCB men's team gave guard of honour to the victorious women's team.
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: Where Is The Live Streaming?
Access to streaming on the RCB mobile app is now available, yet many encounter registration issues, potentially hindering access to the live stream of the event scheduled for 5:30 PM with no official confirmation.
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: Special Jersey For WPL Champions
The girls proudly wear special black t-shirts with "WPL CHAMPIONS 2024" in gold print.
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: RCB Women's Team Is Here
The RCB women's team arrives at the stadium by bus for an anticipated felicitation event.
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: New Jersey Almost Confirm
Videos on social media show Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis wearing the new RCB jersey indoors, closely resembling the leaked images, hinting at the jersey's authenticity.
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: New Jersey Leaked
Leaked images suggest RCB might replace black with blue in their jersey, drawing mixed reactions on social media, worsened by delayed live streaming link uploads, leading to fan dissatisfaction.
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: Team RCB doing warm-up
RCB stars engage in pre-event football while the franchise experiences delays in live stream setup on website and app.
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: RCB Crazy Fans
Excitement builds as fans fill Chinnaswamy Stadium, setting the stage for an anticipated event.
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: Virat Kohli Has Arrvied
The team will hold a full practice session today before the event, with the team bus greeted by hundreds of fans as it rolls by the gates.
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: 1 Hour To Go
The excitement mounts as anticipation builds for the grand event featuring Virat Kohli, the launch of new jerseys, dazzling music performances, and the celebration of RCB Women's team's success, set to captivate over 40,000 spectators in less than an hour.
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: WWE Like Set Up
The WWE-like setup featuring giant screens, speakers, and an open-roof stadium, complete with a king-sized image of Kohli, awaits the return of fans to the Chinnaswamy Stadium for the IPL in Bengaluru, promising a memorable homecoming after last year's successful event.
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: Check their full squad
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.
RCB Unbox 2024 Event Live: RCB Men Aim To Take Motivation From Women's Team
The women's team of RCB won the WPL 2024 in just its second year and provide a huge boost of motivation to the men's team who begin their campaign soon in IPL 2024. Some members of the WPL champion side should be there at the RCB Unbox Day event to speak about their campaign.
RCB Unbox 2024 Event Updates: Watch Event LIVE If You Don't Have Tickets
RCB dropped a happy news for the fans on Twitter, explaining how they can watch the event by spending Rs 99 on their app and website.
This is for all you folks who wanted to be at #RCBUnbox but couldn't get your hands on the tickets! We've got you covered. _
RCB Unbox Day LIVE: When does the event start today?
As per RCB's website, the RCB Unbox Day event starts at 4 pm IST at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
RCB Unbox Day Event LIVE Updates: How to buy tickets?
The RCB fans can watch the RCB Unbox LIVE at Chinnaswamy stadium. They can purchase tickets for the event ranging from Rs 800 to Rs 4000 on the RCB website and the RCB App. Each person can book up to 6 tickets with one login.
RCB Unbox LIVE: What is this event all about?
RCB have been organising this Unbox Day event prior to the IPL season every year. It is a fan engagement program where the RCB fans come close with their heroies. There are questions and answers sessions with the fans and the press followed by music performances. In a nutshell, this event is purely for the fans. There are tickets available for the fans to book their seats at the event. Find out about ticket details in the next update.
RCB Unbox Event LIVE Updates: Kohli To Be Present At Chinnaswamy Today?
Former RCB captain and the heartbeat of the franchise Virat Kohli's presence will add stars to the RCB Unbox Event today. As per reports, he has already arrived in Bengaluru and may join the event today at the Chinnaswamy stadium.
RCB Unbox 2024 Event Live: How Virat Kohli Celebrated With RCB Women
Virat Kohli video called RCB women's team after their title clinch and RCB have shared a fresh video of the same. Watch below.
RCB Unbox 2024 Event Live Updates: How To Watch The Event LIVE?
The RCB Unbox Day event can be watched exclusively on the RCB website and the app. But the fans have to pay a one-time fee of Rs 99 to watch it.
RCB Unbox Day LIVE: Who Are The Celebrities Performing At The Event?
The upcoming event is set to be graced by numerous renowned celebrities who will dazzle the audience with their performances. Among those confirmed to light up the stage are DJ Alan Walker, Raghu Dixit, Brodha V, Jordindian, Neeti Mohan, Barfi, and Katcheri, as reported.
As mentioned on the RCB website, the RCB Unbox Day event starts at 4 pm IST.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: Legacy of Resilience
Despite challenges, RCB's journey embodies resilience and determination, setting the stage for a captivating and memorable IPL 2024 season.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: Anticipated Announcement
The unveiling of RCB's potential name change symbolizes a new era for the franchise, captivating fans and pundits alike.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: Jofra Archer's Attendance
England's pace sensation, Jofra Archer, is expected to grace the event, adding international allure to RCB's festivities.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: Cultural Integration
Alongside cricketing excitement, the Unbox event embraces local culture with performances by Kannada cine stars, enhancing its regional appeal.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: Historic Opportunity
With a fresh approach and potential name change, RCB aims to rewrite history by clinching their maiden IPL title this season.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: Rejuvenated Hopes
Despite past disappointments, RCB enters IPL 2024 with renewed vigour, fueled by the success of their women's team and star-studded lineup.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: Name Change Teasers
Clips featuring prominent figures like Shiva Rajkumar and Rishab Shetty tease the potential name change, adding intrigue to the event.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: Fan Engagement
RCB's Unbox event aims to connect with fans, with engaging activities, and surprises, enhancing the franchise's bond with its supporters.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: Women's Team Participation
Following their WPL victory, the RCB Women's team will grace the Unbox event, continuing the celebration of their historic win.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: Virat Kohli's Return
After a hiatus, Virat Kohli is set to make a comeback to competitive cricket, adding anticipation to RCB's campaign this season.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: IPL Campaign Kickoff
RCB will commence their IPL 2024 journey against Chennai Super Kings on March 22 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, aiming to break their title drought.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: Celebrity Attendees
A star-studded guest list includes cricketing icons like Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Dinesh Karthik, among others.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: Star-Studded Performances
The event boasts performances by renowned artists like Alan Walker, Raghu Dixit, and Neeti Mohan, promising an electrifying atmosphere.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: Event Details
The Unbox event starts at 7:30 PM on March 19, offering tickets ranging from INR 800 to INR 4000, available for purchase on the RCB website and app.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: Potential Name Change
Speculation abounds that RCB might rename itself to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, hinting at a major announcement during the Unbox event.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: Unboxing Ceremony
Ahead of IPL 2024, RCB will host an unboxing event on March 19 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, featuring cricketing legend Virat Kohli.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: RCB Women's Triumph
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women clinched the WPL trophy at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, signaling a promising start for the franchise in the upcoming IPL 2024 season.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE: Kohli Rejoins RCB Squad
RCB tweeted a video of Kohli taking flight and reaching Bengaluru aheas of Unbox event. Watch the video below.
Too much happening too quickly and we’re not slowing down.
RCB Unbox Day LIVE: Live streaming details
There is no TV coverage for the event. But you can still watch the RCB Unbox event on the team's YouTube channel which will live stream the event.
RCB Unbox LIVE Updates: Has Kohli Joined The RCB Men's Squad?
Virat Kohli flew from Mumbai to Bengaluru, two days ago and was also there virtually in Delhi to celebrate the WPL 2024 win with the RCB women team. He is almost certain to make a return to the RCB camp after a hiatus of over 2 months due to birth of his second child Akaay.
RCB Unbox Day LIVE: Which celebs are attending event
DJ Alan Walker is reportedly going to perform at RCB Unbox Day event along with Raghu Dixit, Brodha V, Jordindian, Neeti Mohan, Barfi and Katcheri. It is being reported that Kannada cine stars are also set to attend the event. Not to forget, the RCB men's and women's team should be there at the event as well.
RCB Unbox Event 2024: How to buy tickets? What are the prices
Cricket fans can buy the tickets from the RCB website and the RCB App. It is important to note that a cricket fan can book up to 6 tickets in a single login. The ticket prices range between Rs 800 to Rs 4000.
LIVE Updates RCB Unbox Day: When Does The Event Start?
As per RCB's official website, The RCB Unbox Event 2024 event will start at 4 pm IST. There will be many performers at the event to be held at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE Updates: Hello All!
Hello and a warm welcome to all readers on this live blog as we start the coverage of the hugely-awaited RCB Unbox Event that is set to bring the fans closer to their heroes amid lots of fun, music and performances. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the game.