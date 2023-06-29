Highlights | SL vs NED, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Scorecard: Sri Lanka Win By 21 Runs
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Sri Lanka win by 21 runs.
Sri Lanka won the contest by 21 runs. After winning the toss against in-form Netherlands on Friday (June 30) at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Sri Lanka decided to bat first. Sri Lanka are in dominant form in this tournament, so far they have won all 4 games played sitting on top of Group B with a staggering net run rate of +3.047.
On the other hand, the Netherlands have only lost one contest in the group stage and the famous victory against the West Indies when they almost chased down 375 runs will be a huge morale booster for them coming into this game.
Logan van Beek was the hero of the match for the Dutch as he smashed 30 runs from the Super Over bowled by Jason Holder. Later on, he defended the Super Over target set by himself single-handedly with the ball by conceding just 8 runs.
LIVE Netherlands vs Sri Lanka score: SL win by 21 runs
Sri Lanka won the contest by 21 runs, what a contest! Netherlands have been destroyed by this tremendous bowling performance from the Sri Lanka side. Scott Edwards remains not out on 67 off 68 but he could find a partnership today who could guide his team over the line.
SL: 213 (47.4 Overs)
LIVE NED vs SL Score: Edwards last hope
Scott Edwards is the last hope for Netherlands, he is batting on 66 off 66 deliveries keeping his team in the contest but Sri Lanka only need one wicket to steal the game.
NED: 188/9 (39 Overs)
LIVE NED vs SL Score: Netherlands 9 down
Ryan Klein 5 (14) out bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga. Netherlands are 9 down now with Aryan Dutt and Scott Edwards in the middle. Sri Lanka just one wicket away from victory.
NED: 177/9 (35 Overs)
LIVE NED vs SL Score: Scott Edwards to carry
Captain Scott Edwards is in the middle for the Netherlands batting on 58 off 50 balls with three fours and 2 maximums. He is the last hope of his team 40 runs still required.
NED: 174/8 (32.2 Overs)
LIVE NED vs SL Score & Updates: Another one
Another wicket for Sri Lanka, now they just need two wickets to win this contest as Shariz Ahmad is run out by Kusal Mendis on 2 off 18 balls. This contest is going right down to the wire!
NED: 155/8 (29.5 Overs)
LIVE NED vs SL Score & Updates: Netherlands need 65
Netherlands now need 65 runs with Shariz Ahmad and Scott Edwards in the middle. Sri Lanka just 3 wickets away from a win against Netherlands.
NED: 149/7 (27.5 Overs)
LIVE NED vs SL Score & Updates: Out!
Logan van Beek 0 (4) out bowled by Maheesh Theekshana, third wicket for the off-spinner, he is on fire at the moment.
NED: 137/7 (25.3 Overs)
LIVE NED vs SL Score & Updates: Bas de Leede departs
Bas de Leede 41 (53) out bowled by Maheesh Theekshana. Sri Lanka have got another wicket and it is the dangerous De Leede who walks back to the pavilion now.
NED: 133/5 (23 Overs)
LIVE NED vs SL Score & Updates: Bas de Leede close to fifty
Bas de Leede is inches close from completing is half-century, he is batting on 41 off 52 balls at the moment with 3 fours.
NED: 126/4 (21.1 Overs)
LIVE NED vs SL Score & Updates: Netherlands on top
Netherlands with Scott Edwards and Bas de Leede in the middle. Sri Lanka attack with Dilshan Madushanka and Dhananjaya de Silva at the moment.
NED: 118/4 (19.2 Overs)
LIVE NED vs SL Score & Updates: NED 4 down
Teja Nidamanuru 0 (2) out bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga. Sri Lanka on a roll at the moment as Netherlands go 4 down in their chase of 214 runs.
NED: 103/4 (16.5 Overs)
LIVE NED vs SL Score & Updates: Another one
Wesley Barresi 52 (50) runout by Kusal Mendis. Sri Lanka get the wicket they were looking for as the dangerous Barresi departs.
NED: 88/3 (14.2 Overs)
LIVE NED vs SL Score & Updates: Sri Lanka hunting for wickets
Sri Lanka hunting for wickets at the moment with Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka. Wesley Barresi is batting brilliantly at the moment.
NED: 79/2 (12.5 Overs)
LIVE NED vs SL Score & Updates: Sri Lanka look for wickets
Sri Lanka are looking for wickets and they have brought the big gun (Wanindu Hasaranga) to get things under their control. Netherlands are keen on staying in this contest until the end.
NED: 59/2 (10.4 Overs)
LIVE NED vs SL Score & Updates: Barresi in fine rhythm
Wesley Barresi is batting on 26 off 26 deliveries with five boundaries so far in the middle. Sri Lanka bring in Theekshana in search of wickets.
NED: 49/2 (8.2 Overs)
LIVE NED vs SL Score & Updates: Netherlands 2 down
Bas de Leede and Wesley Barresi in the middle for the Netherlands keeping the run-rate afloat. Sri Lanka attack with Dilshan Madushanka and Maheesh Theekshana.
NED: 37/2 (5.5 Overs)
LIVE NED vs SL Score & Updates: Out!
Max ODowd 0 (1) LBW by Dilshan Madushanka. Sri Lanka get another wicket as Netherlands lose both their openers in the start of their chase.
NED: 24/2 (3.2 Overs)
LIVE NED vs SL Score & Updates: Chase begins
Wesley Barresi and Max ODowd in the middle. Vikramjit Singh 0 (2) caught by Wanindu Hasaranga bowled by Lahiru Kumara. Sri Lanka off to a dream start in their chase.
NED: 5/1 (0.3 Overs)
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: Mid-innings
Netherlands restricted Sri Lanka to 212 runs, but DDS's 93 kept Sri Lanka in the game. Van Beek's three-wicket burst was crucial. Facing Hasaranga and Theekshana's spin, Netherlands will chase 213 for victory.
Live Score SL 213 (47.4) CRR: 4.47
Innings Break
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka All Out
Kumara faced Bas de Leede and was given out lbw, resulting in Sri Lanka being bowled out for 212. It was an impressive first session for the Netherlands team. De Leede bowled another slower short ball, and Kumara attempted to play it on the leg side while hopping across. However, the ball stayed low and struck him in front of middle and leg, with the possibility of clipping the leg stump. The replays confirmed that the ball was indeed hitting a significant part of the leg stump. Kumara couldn't have used a review, even if he desired one. His innings concluded at 2 runs off 5 balls, with the wicket credited to Bas de Leede.
Live Score SL 213 (47.4) CRR: 4.47
Innings Break
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: Dhananjaya Misses Out On Century
Dhananjaya faced Aryan Dutt and was caught by Bas de Leede, resulting in a concerning situation for Sri Lanka as they risked being dismissed within 50 overs. The delivery was nicely tossed up on the leg-stump line. Dhananjaya moved away from the stumps and attempted to hit it forcefully over mid-wicket. Although he made clean contact, the shot lacked the required elevation. The ball traveled flat and hard, directly into the safe hands of de Leede at deep mid-wicket. Dhananjaya's innings concluded at 93 runs off 111 balls, including eight boundaries and two sixes. The wicket was credited to Aryan Dutt.
Live Score SL 210/9 (47.1) CRR: 4.45
Sri Lanka opt to bat
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: Theekshana Deparsts
Theekshana, facing Bas de Leede, was caught by Barresi, resulting in a disappointing dismissal. The delivery was a slower cutter outside off, and Theekshana attempted to steer it behind square on the off-side. However, lacking pace, he ended up easily providing a catch to Barresi at backward point. Theekshana's innings concluded at 28 runs off 47 balls, including one boundary. He seemed disappointed but had fulfilled his role. Bas de Leede was credited with the wicket.
Live Score SL 208/8 (45.5) CRR: 4.54
Sri Lanka opt to bat
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: Dhananjaya Takes Center Stage
In the 43rd over, Ryan Klein bowled to Theekshana, who hit a single to cover. Theekshana then hit two runs behind square on the off-side. The score after 43 overs was 188-7, with Theekshana on 21 and Dhananjaya on 80. Aryan Dutt bowled the next over, conceding a single to Theekshana.
Live Score SL 194/7 (44.1) CRR: 4.39
Sri Lanka opt to bat
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: Dhananjaya Near Century
In the 39th over, Shariz Ahmad conceded 16 runs. Dhananjaya hit a four and a six, showcasing impressive batting. Theekshana and Dhananjaya continued to score singles in the 38th over, adding 2 runs. The score after 38 overs was 150-7 for Sri Lanka.
Live Score SL 186/7 (42) CRR: 4.43
Sri Lanka opt to bat
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: Shariz Ahmad leak 16 runs
In the 39th over, Shariz Ahmad conceded 16 runs. Dhananjaya hit a four and a six, showcasing impressive batting. Theekshana and Dhananjaya continued to score singles in the 38th over, adding 2 runs. The score after 38 overs was 150-7 for Sri Lanka.
Live Score SL 172/7 (40.1) CRR: 4.28
Sri Lanka opt to bat
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: Netherlands Search For Wickets
Theekshana squeezes van Beek's yorker for no run. Van Beek shortens the length, defended to the off-side. Theekshana ducks a short delivery. Van Beek beats Theekshana's outside edge. Theekshana ducks another short ball. Theekshana pushes a good-length delivery to cover. After 36 overs, SL is 148-7. Dhananjaya hits a six off Zulfiqar, who spins past his edge. Theekshana gets a single and hits a fine sweep for four. Theekshana defends a wrong 'un onto his pad.
Live Score SL 148/7 (37) CRR: 4
Sri Lanka opt to bat
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka 7 Down
Bas de Leede bowls a few deliveries to Theekshana and Dhananjaya. Theekshana manages to score a single, while Dhananjaya defends most of the balls. Saqib Zulfiqar also bowls, giving away a single run to Dhananjaya and Theekshana. Theekshana and Dhananjaya's partnership contributes to the Sri Lanka team's score of 134-7 after 34 overs. Dhananjaya is batting at 52 runs off 81 balls, and Theekshana has scored 1 run off 5 balls. Saqib Zulfiqar has taken 2 wickets for 37 runs in 9 overs.
Live Score SL 141/7 (35.2) CRR: 3.99
Sri Lanka opt to bat
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: Hasaranga Departs
Hasaranga, facing Bas de Leede, has been dismissed LBW. He initially asked for a review, but UltraEdge confirmed there was no bat involved. Ball-tracking showed that the impact was in front of the middle stump, hitting the leg stump, resulting in three reds. Hasaranga is out, scoring 20 runs with 1 four and 1 six.
Live Score SL 131/7 (33) CRR: 3.97
Sri Lanka opt to bat
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: Saqib Zulfiqar On Attack
In the 31st over, Saqib Zulfiqar bowled a couple of runs and a single to Dhananjaya and Hasaranga respectively. Hasaranga hit a six with a slog-sweep. Sri Lanka's score is 120-6, and the Dutch are close to getting into their tail. Bas de Leede bowled the remaining deliveries.
Live Score SL 130/6 (32) CRR: 4.06
Sri Lanka opt to bat
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: Dhananjaya and Hasaranga build partnership
Saqib Zulfiqar delivers several balls without much impact. Dhananjaya and Hasaranga score singles and defend the ball. The score after 29 overs is 111-6 with Dhananjaya at 46 and Hasaranga at 4. Bas de Leede bowls some balls, and Dhananjaya and Hasaranga add more singles to the score.
Live Score SL 119/6 (30.3) CRR: 3.9
Sri Lanka opt to bat
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: All eyes on Dhananjaya
Saqib Zulfiqar bowls to Hasaranga and Dhananjaya. Hasaranga scores no run, while Dhananjaya hits a single and then fails to connect with a googly, resulting in four byes. The score after 27 overs is SL 101-6. Logan van Beek bowls to Hasaranga and Dhananjaya, with Hasaranga scoring a single and Dhananjaya hitting a run through square leg.
Live Score SL 109/6 (28.1) CRR: 3.87
Sri Lanka opt to bat
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka 6 Down
Shanaka, facing Saqib Zulfiqar, is out LBW! A tossed up delivery, Shanaka attempts a slogsweep but falls victim to a googly. The ball hits him on the back thigh, no bat involved. Ball tracking confirms three reds: pitching outside off, impact in line, crashing into leg stump. Shanaka departs, adding to Sri Lanka's disappointment. LBW by Saqib Zulfiqar, scoring 5 off 20 balls.
Live Score SL 98/6 (25.3) CRR: 3.84
Sri Lanka opt to bat
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: Shanaka shines as SL struggles
Saqib Zulfiqar and Ryan Klein deliver tight spells as Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka and Dhananjaya de Silva fight to stabilize the innings. Shanaka's crucial contributions aim to lead the team to victory amidst criticism.
Live Score SL 93/5 (24.2) CRR: 3.82
Sri Lanka opt to bat
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: Spin attack by Netherlands
Sri Lanka's batting lineup faces difficulties against Netherlands' spinners as they struggle to score runs. Dhananjaya de Silva and Dasun Shanaka try to stabilize the innings but find it challenging against the spin attack.
Live Score SL 84/5 (21.4) CRR: 3.88
Sri Lanka opt to bat
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: SL 5 Down
Karunaratne, caught by Edwards off Saqib Zulfiqar! Sri Lanka's batting lineup takes a major blow as they lose their fifth wicket. Saqib Zulfiqar strikes in his very first over, leaving the Lankan team concerned. Saqib Zulfiqar cleverly floats the ball outside off, enticing Karunaratne to play at it. Unfortunately for Karunaratne, he manages only to edge the ball, leading to a brilliant catch by Edwards. Karunaratne's innings comes to an end, scoring 33 runs off 51 balls, including two boundaries.
Live Score SL 67/5 (18.1) CRR: 3.69
Sri Lanka opt to bat
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: SL Look To Bounce
Sri Lanka is in trouble, losing four wickets against the Netherlands. Despite some close calls, the experienced batters aim to stabilize the innings. Dutch team holds the upper hand, but the game remains unpredictable.
Live Score SL 53/4 (15.2) CRR: 3.46
Sri Lanka opt to bat
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: Dhananjaya and Karunaratne struggle
Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva and Dimuth Karunaratne face difficulties against the bowling attack, scoring only 40 runs for the loss of four wickets in the first 11 overs.
Live Score SL 45/4 (12) CRR: 3.75
Sri Lanka opt to bat
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: Dutch Bowlers Dominate, SL Struggles
Dutch bowlers Ryan Klein and Logan van Beek showcase impressive skills, keeping Sri Lanka's score at a mere 35-4 after 9 overs. SL's Dimuth Karunaratne and Dhananjaya de Silva fight to stabilize the innings.
Live Score SL 39/4 (10.3) CRR: 3.71
Sri Lanka opt to bat
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: Netherlands Bowlers On Top
Asalanka departs to van Beek, caught by Nidamanuru! Van Beek claims his third wicket, putting Sri Lanka in a difficult position. It was a shortish delivery, tempting Asalanka into a half-hearted pull shot. Unfortunately, he doesn't connect well, resulting in the ball striking high on the bat. Nidamanuru stationed nearby takes a comfortable catch. Asalanka's innings comes to an end as he is caught by Nidamanuru off the bowling of van Beek, scoring 2 runs from 8 deliveries.
Live Score SL 34/4 (7) CRR: 4.86
Sri Lanka opt to bat
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka 3 Down
Samarawickrama falls to van Beek, caught by Edwards! An edge and a successful grab! Van Beek delivers a full-length ball outside off, which seams away. Samarawickrama attempts a drive, reaching away from his body. Unfortunately, he only manages to get a straightforward outside edge, and the wicketkeeper confidently completes the catch. Samarawickrama's innings concludes as he is caught by Edwards off the bowling of van Beek, scoring 1 run from 3 deliveries.
Live Score SL 29/3 (5) CRR: 5.8
Sri Lanka opt to bat
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: Netherlands Strikes Again
In a strong opening for the Netherlands, Ryan Klein dismisses Kusal Mendis with an lbw. The delivery had a low bounce, catching Mendis off guard. With no bat involved, he was struck on the pads. Mendis departs after scoring 10 runs from 14 balls, including one boundary.
Live Score SL 22/2 (3.5) CRR: 5.74
Sri Lanka opt to bat
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: SL Look To Steady Things
Kusal Mendis scores 9 runs in 2 overs, with a couple of well-placed shots and some solid defensive plays. Karunaratne adds boundaries with a lovely drive and a flick.
Live Score SL 16/1 (3) CRR: 5.33
Sri Lanka opt to bat
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: 1st Ball 1st Wicket
Nissanka falls to van Beek, caught by Saqib Zulfiqar! A thrilling start to the match as van Beek claims a wicket on the very first ball. Nissanka departs without troubling the scorers, registering a golden duck. The delivery was pitched on a good length outside off, tempting Nissanka to attempt an aerial shot. Unfortunately, he only managed to slice it towards point, where the stationed fielder showcased excellent athleticism, leaping in the air to secure a commendable catch. The Netherlands team is ecstatic, enjoying a dream beginning to the game. Nissanka's dismissal: caught by Saqib Zulfiqar off the bowling of van Beek for a score of 0 from 1 ball.
Live Score SL 3/1 (0.5) CRR: 3.6
Sri Lanka opt to bat
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Scott Edwards - We're happy to bowl first, confident that we can chase down totals. That was a great game, but we need to move on fast in tournaments like these. We see ourselves as a good team - two changes for us.
Dasun Shanaka - We will bat first. Used wicket and we're happy to bat. It's not a big deal to bat or bowl first. It does help playing in these conditions, but we'll need to respect it. We want to win all the games. One change, Dilshan Madhushanka comes in for Kasun Rajitha
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: Playing 11s
Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka
SL vs NED LIVE Updates: Toss News
Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and Sri Lanka will be batting first. This is the first time that a captain has won the toss in this tournament and opted to bat first.
SL vs NED LIVE: Toss Coming Up Soon
The Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ODI will start at 12.30 pm IST and the toss for this all-important clash will be at 12 pm IST. Less than 15 mins to go for the toss. Watch this space for the updates.
LIVE Score Sri Lanka vs Netherlands: SL aim to give Jayasuriya a birthday gift
Sanath Jayasuriya turns 54 today and on this special day, Sri Lanka play the Super Six clash vs Netherlands. No better birthday gift for Jayasuriya on his birthday.
SL vs NED: Toss To Take Place At 12 PM IST
The Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match will start at 12.30 pm IST. The toss for this match will take place at 12pm IST. The playing 11s will be announced at the same time.
SL vs NED LIVE: Netherlands Key Players To Watch Out For
Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, and Logan van Beek will be the key players to watch out for Netherlands cricket team.
CWC Qualifiers LIVE: Sri Lanka's Key Players To Watch Out For
Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne will be required to give a good start to the team in this crucial tie while Lankans will hope Shanaka gets the big runs. In the bowling department, watch out for Matheesha Pathirana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshan.
SL vs NED LIVE Updates: Squads
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha
Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes
SL vs NED, ODI WC Qualifiers: Take A Look At Super Sixes Standings
Zimbabwe got off to a good start in Super Sixes with win over Oman. Take a look at Super Sixes standings below.
SL vs Netherlands Qualifiers Super Sixes: Watch Out For Dimuth Karunaratne
Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne has been in good form in this tournament, stroking 223 runs in 4 matches so far. SL will pin hopes on him for a good start. Hopefully, his opening partner Pathum Nissanka also has a good game, looking from SL's points of view.
SL vs NED LIVE: Who Are Leading Run-Scorers In Tournament?
Zimbabwe's Sean Williams is leading the batting charts at the Qualifiers with a total of 532 runs in 5 matches. Nicholas Pooran is next best at 296 runs in 4 matches. Shai Hope has accumulated 263 runs in 4 games while Sikandar Raza ranks 4th with 260 runs in 5 matches. Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine occupies the fifth spot with 243 runs in 4 matches.
LIVE Score CWC Qualifiers SL vs NED: All Eyes On Logan van Beek
Logan van Beek caught the attention of the world when he smashed 30 runs in the Super Over off Jason Holder and won the game for the Netherlands. All eyes will certainly be on him in this crucial tie vs Sri Lanka today.
SL vs NED LIVE Updates: Netherlands are super confident
Netherlands are coming into this match after that superb win over West Indies in the Group match. Their confidence is at an all-time high and Sri Lanka must not take them lightly. This is going to be some match at this Super 6 stage.
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Netherlands: LIVE Streaming Details
The Sri Lanka vs Netherlands clash in Super 6 stage will start at 12.30 pm IST at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The match will be available to watch on Star Sports Network with live streaming on Hotstar.
SL vs NED Head to Head Record
Sri Lanka and Netherlands have played three times against each other in the past and Lanka have won all the three games so far. Netherlands will surely look to change the history when they face Sri Lanka on Friday.
SL vs NED: Probable XIs
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (captain & wicketkeeper), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma, Aryan Dutt
LIVE SL vs NED: Pitch Report
The pitch at the Queens Sport Club is known for its advantage of the batters. It is a batters paradise and the contest between Sri Lanka and Netherlands can be expected to be a high-scoring thriller.
LIVE SL vs NED: Both Team Squads
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha.
Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes.
LIVE NED vs SL Score & updates: Tough test for the Dutch
It will be a difficult task for the Netherlands as Sri Lanka have not lost any game in this tournament so far. Netherlands pulled off an amazing win over the West Indies recently which will surely boost their morale.
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands super six clash of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. Dasun Shanaka's side are unbeaten in this tournament so far.