Highlights WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 and Scorecard: West Indies win by 31 runs, collect first points

Two-time World Champions West Indies will take on Zimbabwe in a do-or-die Group B match of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday (October 19). West Indies must win the match if they hope to qualify for the Super 12 stage after they lost their opening game to Scotland on Monday by a massive margin of 42 runs.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, won their first match over Ireland thanks to all-round show by Sikandar Raza. Ireland have, however, bounced back from that loss on Wednesday and defeated Scotland by six wickets to remain in hunt for a qualification berth to the Super 12 stage.

A win for both sides will keep them in the hunt heading into the final round of qualification matches on Friday with West Indies taking on Ireland and Zimbabwe set to face Scotland in the final game. A loss for West Indies will almost certainly mean an early exit for the former champions.

Check LIVE Score and Updates from T20 World Cup 2022 Group B match between West Indies and Zimbabwe here.