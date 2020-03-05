हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Semi-final, India vs England: Live updates

In previous ICC tournaments, England have a clean record against India, registering win in both 2017 50-over final and the 2018 Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final - but this Indian side will not be easy to beat as the players are in superb form and India are the only side to win all their group matches. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, March 5, 2020 - 10:44
Comments |

India will look to book their place in the summit showdown of the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup when they lock horns with England in the first semi-final clash of the showpiece event at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will head into the last-four clash unbeaten, having clinched back-to-back wins against Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka to end the group stage on the top.

England, on the other hand, slumped to a six-wicket defeat against South Africa in the opener before they bounced back to clinch back-to-back wins against Thailand, Pakistan and West Indies.

In previous ICC tournaments, England have a clean record against India, registering win in both 2017 50-over final and the 2018 Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final - but this Indian side will not be easy to beat as the players are in superb form and India are the only side to win all their group matches. 

It is expected that the match will be an exciting affair and there will be few players from both sides who will decide the outcome of the match.

However, there is a high chance of match being washed out due to rain. 

Tune in to Zee News for live updates on ICC Women's T20 World Cup India vs England: 

5 March 2020, 10:08 AM

The covers are still on at the Sydney Cricket Ground as an official announcement on the start of play is yet to be made.

 

 

5 March 2020, 09:26 AM

In order to have a 10-over per side match, the toss must take place by 11:06 a.m and play must commence by 11:21 a.m. 

 

5 March 2020, 09:11 AM

The toss for the clash has been delayed due to rain. 

 

5 March 2020, 09:03 AM

England have always remained a tough team to beat for India especially in ICC events and T20Is.

5 March 2020, 09:03 AM

India are set to clash with England in the first semi-final of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Thursday.

Must Watch

PT8M35S

Women Empowerment: End of Teen Talaq is a real freedom for women