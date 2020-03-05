ICC Women's T20 World Cup Semi-final, India vs England: Live updates

5 March 2020, 10:08 AM
The covers are still on at the Sydney Cricket Ground as an official announcement on the start of play is yet to be made.
5 March 2020, 09:26 AM
In order to have a 10-over per side match, the toss must take place by 11:06 a.m and play must commence by 11:21 a.m.
To complete a 10 over a side match, the toss must be held by 4.36pm local time, and play must commence by 4.51pm local time.
5 March 2020, 09:11 AM
The toss for the clash has been delayed due to rain.
11:06 IST is the cut-off time for the toss.
5 March 2020, 09:03 AM
England have always remained a tough team to beat for India especially in ICC events and T20Is.
5 March 2020, 09:03 AM
India are set to clash with England in the first semi-final of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Thursday.