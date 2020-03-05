ICC Women's T20 World Cup Semi-final, India vs England: Live updates

India will look to book their place in the summit showdown of the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup when they lock horns with England in the first semi-final clash of the showpiece event at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will head into the last-four clash unbeaten, having clinched back-to-back wins against Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka to end the group stage on the top.

England, on the other hand, slumped to a six-wicket defeat against South Africa in the opener before they bounced back to clinch back-to-back wins against Thailand, Pakistan and West Indies.

In previous ICC tournaments, England have a clean record against India, registering win in both 2017 50-over final and the 2018 Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final - but this Indian side will not be easy to beat as the players are in superb form and India are the only side to win all their group matches.

It is expected that the match will be an exciting affair and there will be few players from both sides who will decide the outcome of the match.

However, there is a high chance of match being washed out due to rain.

Tune in to Zee News for live updates on ICC Women's T20 World Cup India vs England: