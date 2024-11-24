Advertisement
IND VS AUS

IND Vs AUS, BGT 2024 1st Test Live Cricket Score and Updates: India In Commanding Position In Perth

India vs Australia, BGT 2024 1st Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: India are in a commanding position in the ongoing first Test against Australia in Perth, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul unbeaten at the crease. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2024, 12:29 AM IST
LIVE Blog

India vs Australia, BGT 2024 1st Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: India are in a commanding position in the ongoing first Test against Australia in Perth. 

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, who are unbeaten at the crease, will look to extend India's lead on Day 3. India are leading Australia by 218 runs.  

Playing XIs: 

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj

24 November 2024
00:13 IST

India vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test: Road Ahead For India 

After troubling Australian bowlers on Day 2, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul will look to continue their good work on Day 3 of the first Test in Perth and extend India's lead even further. 

 

 

00:06 IST

India vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test: Hello 

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Day 3 of the first Test match between India and Australia of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates.

 

 

