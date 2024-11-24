IND Vs AUS, BGT 2024 1st Test Live Cricket Score and Updates: India In Commanding Position In Perth

India vs Australia, BGT 2024 1st Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: India are in a commanding position in the ongoing first Test against Australia in Perth.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, who are unbeaten at the crease, will look to extend India's lead on Day 3. India are leading Australia by 218 runs.

Playing XIs:

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj