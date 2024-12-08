IND: 128/5 (24) | IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score and Updates, BGT 2024 2nd Test Match Day 3: Rishabh Pant, Nitish Reddy Last Hope For India

AUS vs IND 2nd Test: India will step out on Day 3 of the Pink-Ball Test at the Adelaide Oval, hoping to deny Australia an innings victory after being left reeling at 128/5 in their second innings. The visitors still trail by 29 runs, with Rishabh Pant (28) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (15) tasked with rescuing the side from a precarious position.

The second day was dominated by Australia, thanks to Travis Head’s scintillating 140 off 141 balls on his home ground. His eighth Test century and third in day-night Tests featured 17 boundaries and four sixes, propelling Australia to 337 and a commanding 152-run lead. Marnus Labuschagne’s composed 64 and Nathan McSweeney’s solid 39 provided crucial support to Head’s onslaught.

India’s second innings started poorly as Australian pacers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Scott Boland wreaked havoc. Key batters KL Rahul (7), Yashasvi Jaiswal (12), Virat Kohli (8), and Rohit Sharma (11) fell cheaply, leaving India in dire straits.

Rishabh Pant’s aggressive counter-attack, including audacious boundaries, provided some respite, while Nitish Kumar Reddy endured a stern test against Australia’s relentless pace attack. The pair must now deliver on Day 3 to extend India’s fight and avert a looming defeat.