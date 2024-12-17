IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd Test BGT Day 5: Series On The Edge At Gabba

IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score: After a riveting day of Test cricket on the fourth day of the third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, both teams will have different targets on the last day of the match before moving to Melbourne.

While Pat Cummins's Australia will aim for a desperate victory, playing for the draw would definitely be the plan for the Rohit Sharma-led India.

The hosts will look to bowl out India first and then bat for at least an hour on Day 5. It will leave India with too many to try and win.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Follow all the live updates of IND vs AUS Third Test Here: