IND 164-5 (46) | IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score and Updates, 4th Test Day 3 BGT: Australia On Top, India 5 Down

India vs Australia, BGT 2024 4th Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Welcome to Day 3 of the India vs. Australia Test match, often referred to as the "moving day" in Test cricket. India will aim to fight back, while Australia will look to wrap up the game.

Day 2 proved challenging for India in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, as they ended the day at 164/5, trailing by a significant 310 runs. The Indian innings suffered a major setback in the final session, losing three quick wickets and undoing the progress made by a solid third-wicket stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli.

Jaiswal, looking well set for a big score, was run out on 82 after a mix-up with Kohli. The 102-run partnership, which had provided stability, ended abruptly, leaving India in trouble. Shortly after, Kohli nicked a delivery from Scott Boland and departed for 36. Boland, in a fiery spell, continued to dominate, removing nightwatchman Akash Deep for a duck.