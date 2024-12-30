LIVE | IND Vs AUS, BGT 2024 4th Test Live Cricket Score and Updates: Will India Go For Win?

LIVE SCORE IND VS AUS 4th Test - On Day 4 of the 4th Border-Gavaskar Test in Melbourne, Australia's tailenders, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland, frustrated India's bowlers, extending Australia's lead to 333 runs with a crucial 55-run partnership. Australia finished the day at 228/9 after being reduced to 91/6 earlier in the innings. Lyon remained unbeaten on 41, while Boland was on 10*. Despite Jasprit Bumrah’s near miss for a fifth wicket and Mohammed Siraj's dropped chances, the Aussies kept India at bay. Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with 70, while Pat Cummins contributed 41 before being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. Bumrah claimed 4/56, including a milestone 200th Test wicket. India, trailing by 105 runs, will aim to dismiss the remaining Australian batters quickly on the final day and decide whether to chase the target or go for a draw. With the match still in the balance, all three results remain possible.