IND 32-2 (12) | IND Vs AUS 5th Test Live Cricket Score and Updates: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill Steady India
India vs Australia, BGT 2024 5th Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score - Sydney Cricket Ground - Pat Cummins, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah - Shubman Gill replaces captain Rohit Sharma in the playing XI.
IND Vs AUS 5th Test Live Cricket Score - India, led by Jasprit Bumrah, won the toss and chose to bat in the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia at Sydney. Rohit Sharma was "rested," showing "team-first leadership," while Prasidh Krishna replaced the injured Akash Deep. Australia leads the series 2-1, aiming for a clinching win, while India seeks to level the score and retain the trophy. Australia's Pat Cummins confirmed one change: Beau Webster debuted, replacing Mitch Marsh. Key players for Australia include Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, backed by Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland. India, meanwhile, banks on Yashasvi Jaiswal's consistent batting and Bumrah's bowling prowess. The SCG pitch, with a grassy yet balanced surface, promises a thrilling contest. With pride, history, and a potential World Test Championship spot at stake, the stage is set for an exciting conclusion.
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Australia Waste Review
Shubman Gill survived a big LBW appeal against Scott Boland, as the ball hit his pads outside the line. Despite a cover-point fielder claiming a catch, the review showed the ball was going over the stumps. Australia lost their review, and Gill remained at the crease.
Live Score IND 32/2 (12) CRR: 2.67
Day 1: 1st Session
IND Vs AUS Cricket Score: Virat Kohli Survives First Ball Duck
Virat Kohli survived a potential first-ball dismissal after a loose shot outside off. A claim of a catch at second slip was reviewed, with the third umpire determining the ball touched the ground before being scooped up by Steve Smith. Kohli remained at the crease after the review.
IND Vs AUS 5th Test Live: Jaiswal Fails THIS Time
Scott Boland dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 10, caught by Beau Webster at third slip. The ball, moving away at 128.6 kph, induced an edge as Jaiswal played at it. After Rahul's early departure, Jaiswal's exit left India in trouble, with Boland continuing to trouble the batters.
LIVE Score IND 17/2 (8) CRR: 2.12
Day 1: 1st Session
IND Vs AUS 5th Test Live Cricket Score: KL Rahul Departs
Mitchell Starc dismissed KL Rahul for 4, caught by Sam Konstas at square leg. A full delivery on the pads was clipped uppishly by Rahul, resulting in a soft dismissal. Starc's persistence paid off, providing Australia with a crucial early breakthrough.
LIVE SCORE IND 12/1 (5.3) CRR: 2.18
Day 1: 1st Session
IND Vs AUS Live Score: India Openers Looking Steady
Pat Cummins kept a disciplined line and length, generating movement and swing off the deck. Jaiswal showed patience, leaving deliveries and defending cautiously, while Rahul nudged a single to fine leg. Cummins consistently probed the batters with speeds around 135 kph, backed by an attacking field.
Live Score IND 11/0 (4) CRR: 2.75
Day 1: 1st Session
India vs Australia 5th Test Live: Jaiswal, Rahul Open
Mitchell Starc began with disciplined bowling, testing India's openers with pace and movement. Jaiswal struck a superbly timed four off a yorker-length delivery but otherwise played cautiously, while Rahul remained steady. Starc bowled with speeds over 140 kph, probing for the right lengths and angles throughout the over.
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Pitch Report By Sunil Gavaskar
The pitch has plenty of grass, with overcast conditions making batting with the new ball challenging. Konstas impressed at the MCG, but handling the new ball here won’t be easy. Ideally, the captain would prefer to bowl first.
IND Vs AUS Cricket Score: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Pat Cummins: We were looking to bat as well. But it is overcast and hopefully we will swing the ball early. Sell out in the first few days. Just kept replaying in our heads the last session. Feels like every summer gets bigger and bigger here in Australia. This week is always special. Just one change. Beau Webster is debuting in place of Mitchell Marsh.
Jasprit Bumrah: We are looking to bat first. We have played some good cricket. The last match was exciting. The grass doesn't look spicy. We always have learnt to digest defeats. We will look forward to this. Our skipper has opted to rest. It shows the unity we have. We have two changes. Rohit has opted out and Prasidh comes in for the injured Akash Deep.
IND Vs AUS 5th Test Live: Playing XIs
Australia (Playing XI): Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
IND Vs AUS 5th Test Live Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma Drops Himself
Rohit Sharma opted to rest for the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia in Sydney, showcasing team-first leadership. Jasprit Bumrah praised his decision as a display of unity. India aims to level the series, with Prasidh Krishna replacing the injured Akash Deep in the lineup for this high-stakes clash.
IND Vs AUS Live Score: Toss Report
In the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, India, led by Jasprit Bumrah, elected to bat, with Rohit Sharma resting and Prasidh Krishna replacing Akash Deep. Australia, leading 2-1, fields debutant Beau Webster. With high stakes at the SCG, both teams aim for a thrilling conclusion to the series.
