IND 32-2 (12) | IND Vs AUS 5th Test Live Cricket Score and Updates: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill Steady India

IND Vs AUS 5th Test Live Cricket Score - India, led by Jasprit Bumrah, won the toss and chose to bat in the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia at Sydney. Rohit Sharma was "rested," showing "team-first leadership," while Prasidh Krishna replaced the injured Akash Deep. Australia leads the series 2-1, aiming for a clinching win, while India seeks to level the score and retain the trophy. Australia's Pat Cummins confirmed one change: Beau Webster debuted, replacing Mitch Marsh. Key players for Australia include Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, backed by Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland. India, meanwhile, banks on Yashasvi Jaiswal's consistent batting and Bumrah's bowling prowess. The SCG pitch, with a grassy yet balanced surface, promises a thrilling contest. With pride, history, and a potential World Test Championship spot at stake, the stage is set for an exciting conclusion.