LIVE | IND Vs AUS 5th Test Live Cricket Score and Updates: All Eyes On Jasprit Bumrah As India Aim For Victory In Sydney

India vs Australia, BGT 2024 5th Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: All eyes will be on the skipper Jasprit Bumrah on third day of the fifth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy as India aim to win against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to level the series.

Bumrah had left the field for scans during the second day's post-lunch session after bowling just one over, having experienced some discomfort. However, he returned to the dressing room after undergoing precautionary scans for an unspecified niggle. India pacer Prasidh Krishna later said his India skipper Bumrah had suffered back spasm.

Playing XIs:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

