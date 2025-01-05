LIVE | IND Vs AUS 5th Test Live Cricket Score and Updates: All Eyes On Jasprit Bumrah As India Aim For Victory In Sydney
India vs Australia, BGT 2024 5th Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: All eyes will be on the skipper Jasprit Bumrah on the third day of the fifth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy as India aim to win against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to level the series.
Bumrah had left the field for scans during the second day's post-lunch session after bowling just one over, having experienced some discomfort. However, he returned to the dressing room after undergoing precautionary scans for an unspecified niggle. India pacer Prasidh Krishna later said his India skipper Bumrah had suffered back spasm.
Playing XIs:
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
Australia: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
IND Vs AUS 5th Test Live: Gavaskar On Bumrah
Sunil Gavaskar feels India will struggle to defend even 200 in case Jasprit Bumrah is unable to bowl at full throttle on the third day of the fifth and final Test against Australia at SCG.
"Look, if India scores 40 more runs or they put 185 on the board then they have a great chance but it all depends on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness. If Jasprit Bumrah is fit then 145-150 might be enough. But if Bumrah is not fit then a score of around 200 also might not be enough," says Gavaskar on Star Sports
IND Vs AUS 5th Test Live: All Eyes On Bumrah
India have been hit with an injury scare in the fifth Test with Jasprit Bumrah leaving the Sydney Cricket Ground during the second session of play. So, it will be interesting to see how things pan out with Bumrah on Day 3 at SCG.
IND Vs AUS 5th Test Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third day of the fifth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia from the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
