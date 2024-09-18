IND Vs BAN Live Cricket Score - India faces Bangladesh in a two-Test series starting in Chennai, with spin challenges looming large for the hosts. While India has an impressive 40-4 home record over the past decade, cracks in their batting against spin have surfaced, especially for stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, whose averages have dipped since 2021. Bangladesh’s potent spin trio of Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will pose a significant threat. Rishabh Pant’s return after his car accident brings optimism, while Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja form a formidable bowling attack. New head coach Gautam Gambhir aims for a winning start in his first Test series.

