NewsCricket
IND VS BAN

LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma's Team India Aim To Tackle Bangladesh's Spin Threat

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates From M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: Rohit Sharma's Team India are ranked 2nd in ICC Test rankings while Bangladesh is placed 9th.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 09:04 PM IST
LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1
LIVE Blog

IND Vs BAN Live Cricket Score - India faces Bangladesh in a two-Test series starting in Chennai, with spin challenges looming large for the hosts. While India has an impressive 40-4 home record over the past decade, cracks in their batting against spin have surfaced, especially for stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, whose averages have dipped since 2021. Bangladesh’s potent spin trio of Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will pose a significant threat. Rishabh Pant’s return after his car accident brings optimism, while Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja form a formidable bowling attack. New head coach Gautam Gambhir aims for a winning start in his first Test series.

Follow LIVE Updates And Score From IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1 Here.

18 September 2024
21:04 IST

LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test. We will take you through all the key updates of this game's 1st Day at Chepauk, stay tuned.

