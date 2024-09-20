IND: 367-8 (89) | IND Vs BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st Test Day 2: Eyes On R Ashwin, India 8 Down

IND Vs BAN Live Cricket Score - Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 195-run partnership helped India recover from early setbacks on Day 1 of the Chennai Test against Bangladesh. Ashwin's century (102*) and Jadeja's 86* steadied the team after they were reduced to 176/6 by tea. The pair took India to 339/6 by stumps, dominating the final session as Bangladesh struggled to make further breakthroughs. Hasan Mahmud was Bangladesh's standout bowler, taking 4 wickets for 58 runs, but the duo's resilience gave India the upper hand at the end of the day​

