IND: 367-8 (89) | IND Vs BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st Test Day 2: Eyes On R Ashwin, India 8 Down
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates From M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 195-run partnership took India to 339/6 on Day 1 of the Chennai Test against Bangladesh.
IND Vs BAN Live Cricket Score - Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 195-run partnership helped India recover from early setbacks on Day 1 of the Chennai Test against Bangladesh. Ashwin's century (102*) and Jadeja's 86* steadied the team after they were reduced to 176/6 by tea. The pair took India to 339/6 by stumps, dominating the final session as Bangladesh struggled to make further breakthroughs. Hasan Mahmud was Bangladesh's standout bowler, taking 4 wickets for 58 runs, but the duo's resilience gave India the upper hand at the end of the day
IND vs BAN Live Score: India 8 Down
Taskin Ahmed took the wicket of Akash Deep for 17 runs, with Deep caught by Shanto after slicing a fuller delivery into the air. The catch came as Shanto backpedaled from mid-off, marking a crucial breakthrough for the bowling side.
IND 371/8 (89) CRR: 4.17
Day 2: 1st Session
IND vs BAN Live Score: Another Partnership For India
Hasan Mahmud's over featured an edged four for Akash Deep, while Ashwin managed a couple of runs but also faced multiple deliveries that were either blocked or ignored.
Live Score IND 366/7 (88) CRR: 4.16
Day 2: 1st Session
IND vs BAN Live Score: Jadeja Departs
Taskin Ahmed breaks the 199-run partnership by dismissing Ravindra Jadeja for 86, who edges a short ball to keeper Litton Das. Jadeja's innings included 10 fours and 2 sixes, leaving him just short of a century.
Live Score IND 343/7 (82.2) CRR: 4.17
Day 2: 1st Session
IND vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh’s Early Control
The visiting side enjoyed control in the first two sessions, reducing India to 88/3 at lunch, but failed to capitalize later in the day.
IND vs BAN Live Score: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Struggle
Both captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were dismissed cheaply, managing just six runs each, leaving India in an early bind.
IND vs BAN Live Score: Jaiswal’s Gritty Knock
Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed a vital 56 runs at a crucial juncture, stabilizing the innings before the Ashwin-Jadeja partnership.
IND vs BAN Live Score: Hasan Mahmud Shines in Early Stages
Hasan Mahmud was the standout bowler, claiming 4 wickets for 58 runs, troubling India’s top order with his consistent movement.
IND vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh’s Bowling Falters in Final Session
Despite early breakthroughs, Bangladesh's bowling attack wilted, conceding 163 runs in the final session without taking a wicket.
IND vs BAN Live Score: India Overcomes Early Collapse
India found themselves in trouble at 176/6 before Ashwin and Jadeja's resilient partnership rescued the innings.
IND vs BAN Live Score: Jadeja’s Solid Support
Ravindra Jadeja’s crucial 86* complemented Ashwin’s ton, with the duo forging a 195-run stand that turned the momentum in India’s favor.
IND vs BAN Live Score: Ashwin’s Century Anchors India’s Innings
Ravichandran Ashwin scored an unbeaten 102*, his sixth Test century, leading India's recovery after early wickets fell, and putting the team in a commanding position.
LIVE India vs Bangladesh: Ashwin's wife shares special story
R Ashwin's wife shares special story after hubby hits sixth Test hundred for India.
R Ashwin's Wife Prithi Narayanan Shares Special Story After Hubby Hits Another Test Century For India
LIVE IND vs BAN: Gill Trolled
After scoring a duck in the first Test against Bangladesh, Shubman Gill was trolled brutally on social media. Checkout the reactions below in the link attached.
Ruturaj Gaikwad>Shubman Gill: Netizens Angry After Star Batter Departs For Duck In IND vs BAN 1st Test
LIVE IND vs BAN: Ashwin saves India
On a day where it looked difficult to bat for extreme talents like Kohli, Rohit and more, R Ashwin scored a hundred to save India from trouble. Jadeja and Ashwin will come out to bat fresh tomorrow.
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test: Stumps
India finish their day with 339 runs on the board with the loss of six wickets. Ashwin completed his sixth Test hundred for India with Jadeja enroute to his another at the moment.
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test: India on top
India in complete control of the situation at the moment with R Ashwin on 97 and Jadeja on 79. Bangladesh in a spot of worry now as they need to break this partnership down as quickly as possible.
IND: 327/6 (77 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test: Jadeja hits Fifty
Fifty up for Ravindra Jadeja and it is fifty number 21 for the Indian all-rounder again coming at an important time for his team yet again. Bangladesh need a special one to break this partnership between Ashwin and Jadeja.
IND: 273/6 (67.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test: Fifty up for Ashwin
R Ashwin has completed his fifty and is batting on 63 off 66 balls with 8 fours and a maximum. Jadeja on the other end is also reaching the half century mark, he is on 43 at the moment.
IND: 255/6 (62.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test: Ashwin batting nicely
R Ashwin is batting brilliantly in the middle along side Ravindra Jadeja. Nahid trying to test the batters with his pace but the hosts are smart with their approach at the moment.
IND: 228/6 (57.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test: Shakib joins attack
Shakib Al Hasan joins the attack with Hasan Mahmud. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in the middle looking for a solid partnership.
IND: 208/6 (53.2 Overs)
IND vs BAN Live Score: Session Review
In another slow session, India lost three wickets: Pant to a loose cut, Jaiswal after being worked over by Nahid Rana, and KL Rahul to a good catch at short-leg. The scoring rate has been sluggish due to Bangladesh's disciplined bowling and the presence of a deep fielder protecting the boundaries. Shakib is still to bowl, with the other four bowlers handling the bulk of the work. Ashwin has been active in his brief stint, and India will need him and the remaining batsmen to push the total to around 250-270. With only 48 overs bowled, a lengthy final session awaits.
IND vs BAN Live Score: RAHUL DEPARTS
Mehidy Hasan Miraz takes the big FISH. Yes, It's KL Rahul who walks back to the pavilion. Rahul's poor form continues as he departs for 16 runs. A huge round of applause by fans for the local boy Ashwin who walks down in the middle. All eyes are on him now.
IND vs BAN Live Score: WICKET
Nahid Rana takes the crucial wicket of Jaiswal. Rana forces Jaiswal to edge the ball and an easy catch by Shadman Islam does the rest. India in deep trouble. Jaiswal departs after a well made 56(118).
IND vs BAN Live Score: Drinks Break
India has struggled to break free as Bangladesh has maintained tight control. Despite this, Jaiswal has adapted well and kept his wicket intact. With the reliable KL Rahul alongside him, this partnership is crucial for India to set a strong first innings total. Shakib is yet to bowl and will likely be introduced soon.
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1 Live: Jaiswal Hits Fifty
Yashasvi Jaiswal reaches a well-deserved fifty off Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s delivery, driving a full ball to long-off for a single. Despite a challenging innings, Jaiswal has maintained his composure and not given his wicket away.
LIVE Score IND 132/4 (35) CRR: 3.77
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1 Live: Jaiswal On Counter Attack
Hasan Mahmud struggles with consistency, delivering several poor balls down the leg side, with Jaiswal benefitting from two boundary extras, while Litton Das failed to capitalize on run-out chances.
IND 116/4 (30.1) CRR: 3.85
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1 Live: Rishabh Pant Departs
Rishabh Pant falls for 39, edging a short ball from Hasan Mahmud to Litton Das while attempting a cut. Coach Gambhir looked disappointed as Pant walked off, frustrated with his dismissal.
LIVE Score IND 97/4 (26.4) CRR: 3.64
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs BAN Live Score: Lunch Time
It's lunchtime for both teams. It's a dream start for the Bangla Tigers as their star pacer Hasan Mahmud took three wickets as he got rid of Rohit, Gill, and Kohli. The Indian team was in a state of bother but then Jaiswal and Pant are still going strong. The duo have already built a 50-run stand.
IND vs BAN Live Score: Back To Back Fours
Jaiswal looks in great touch as he hits a fantastic boundary against off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz towards a sweeper cover. This shot will give him a lot of confidence. Now that's a back-to-back boundaries for Jaiswal. He sweeps it this time to fetch a boundary.
IND vs BAN Live Score: Four
Pant smashes a boundary against Nahid Rana after he bowls a half-volley. What a timing!! Pant drives it to perfection and it races away towards the boundary rope.
IND vs BAN Live Score: Fifty UP
The Indian team is in deep trouble. Looking clueless against Bangladesh's bowlers. Their top three batters are out, all eyes on Pant who is returning to Test cricket after a massive 632-day break as he sustained a life-threatening accident in 2022. Jaiswal is batting well from the other end and the duo need to stand still at this point in time. Meanwhile, 50 up for India.
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1 Live: Drinks Break
Hasan Mahmud's three wickets in overcast, seam-friendly conditions give Bangladesh the upper hand in the first hour of the Test match as drinks are taken.
IND 36/3 (11) CRR: 3.27
Day 1: 1st Session
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1 Live: Virat Kohli Departs, India In Deep Trouble
Virat Kohli is caught behind by Litton Das off Hasan Mahmud's delivery, departing for 6 runs as Mahmud claims his third wicket.
IND 34/3 (9.2) CRR: 3.64
Day 1: 1st Session
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1 Live: Gill Departs
Hasan Mahmud takes yet another wicket and this time, it's Shubman Gill. Unfortunate dismissal for Gill as he looks to guide the delivery that was going down the leg side and in an attempt got caught Litton Das. Gill walks back to the pavilion for a duck.
IND 29/2 (8.1) CRR: 3.8
Day 1: 1st Session
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1 Live: Big Blow For India, Rohit Out
Hasan Mahmud dismisses Rohit Sharma, who edges a well-pitched delivery to Shanto, departing for 6 runs off 19 balls.
IND 14/1 (5.1) CRR: 2.71
Day 1: 1st Session
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1 Live: Rohit Sharma Survives DRS Call
Hasan Mahmud's lbw appeal against Rohit Sharma is reviewed and found to be "umpire's call" with the ball clipping the top of middle stump, allowing Rohit to survive.
LIVE Score IND 4/0 (3.4) CRR: 1.09
Day 1: 1st Session
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1 Live: India Need Strong Start
Taskin Ahmed starts his spell with a mix of short-pitched deliveries and good bounce, beating Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal but allowing Jaiswal to get off the mark with a single.
IND 1/0 (1) CRR: 1
Day 1: 1st Session
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1 Live: Playing XIs
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1 Live: Both Team Captains
Rohit: We would have done the same. It's going to be challenging conditions. We have prepared well. Looking at the 10 Test matches, every match is important. But we want to focus on what's in front of us. We had a good prep. Three seamers and two spinners - Bumrah, Akash Deep, Siraj, Ashwin and Jadeja.
Najmul Hossain Shanto: I'll like to bowl first. There's moisture and we want to make use of it. Pitch looks hard. The first session will be very good for the seamers. This is a new series. It's a good mixture of experience and youth. We go with three seamers
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1 Live: Toss Report
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first against India in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Thursday.
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1 Live: Rohit Sharma Ahead Of Big Test
"It's not easy when you do not play [Tests] for a period of six to eight months. The good thing is, a lot of guys in the squad are quite experienced with that. It has happened previously as well, which is why it was important for us to have this little camp over here in Chennai. And guys who have not played a lot of Test cricket obviously went on to play the Duleep Trophy, which was good. So in terms of preparation, in terms of readiness, I feel we are quite ready for this game and what lies ahead of us."
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1 Live: Full Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep
Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1 Live: Miraz - Key For Bangladesh
Mehidy Hasan Miraz holds the highest run total (380 at an average of 47.5) and the most wickets (23 at an average of 28.0) for Bangladesh in this World Test Championship cycle.
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1 Live: All Eyes On Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal is just seven sixes away from surpassing Brendon McCullum's record of hitting the most sixes (33) in a calendar year in Test matches.
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1 Live: Chennai's Record
A victory for India in the Chennai Test would mark the first time in their history that they have more wins than losses in Test cricket.
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1: What to expect?
Bangladesh have a quality side which has some brilliant spinners and India will rely more on their batters in this game. With a series of Test assignments up their sleeves in the future, Team India will look to start positive.
LIVE IND vs BAN: How can India lineup?
Rishabh Pant can make a comeback in the playing eleven of India's Test team after over 600 days break from red-ball cricket. Dhruv Jurel performed brilliantly in his previous games for India in the series against England.
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Gambhir's first Test assignment
It is Gautam Gambhir's first Test assignment as India head coach and it is against a quality Bangladesh cricket team who just came back from a series where they defeated Pakistan.
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test. We will take you through all the key updates of this game's 1st Day at Chepauk, stay tuned.
