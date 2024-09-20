Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2796229https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/ind-vs-ban-live-cricket-score-and-updates-1st-test-match-day-3-scorecard-india-vs-bangladesh-ma-chidambaram-stadium-chennai-rohit-sharma-najmul-hossain-shanto-2796229.html
NewsCricket
IND VS BAN

IND: 81-3(23) | IND Vs BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st Test Day 3: India Eye Massive Lead

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Indian team will start their innings with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant batting in the middle.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 10:28 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IND Vs BAN Live Cricket Score Day 3
LIVE Blog

IND Vs BAN Live Cricket Score: Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team will start their innings from 81/3 in 23 overs on day 3 in Chennai. Team India has a lead of 308 runs which they took on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match vs Bangladesh in Chennai. The likes of Shubman Gill (33*) and Rishabh Pant (12*) stayed unbeaten for India in the second innings and will start batting on Day 3 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Earlier, star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) departed off Nahid Rana, and Rohit Sharma (5) lost his wicket to Taskin Ahmed. Also, Virat Kohli (17) got out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Follow IND Vs BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates Of Day 3 Here

20 September 2024
22:23 IST

LIVE IND vs BAN: IND In Commanding Position

On Day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh, the host nation posted 81/3 in 23 overs at Stumps, and therefore they managed to take a lead of 308 runs against the visitors.

22:20 IST

LIVE IND vs BAN: Hello

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the first Test between India and Bangladesh which is undergoing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Follow all the live updates of Day 3's play here.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Animal Fat in Sacred Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict
DNA Video
DNA: Noida Encounter: Police Shoot Robbery Suspect
DNA Video
DNA: Will you be beaten if you don't become a BJP member? But why?
DNA Video
DNA: Congress Holds Protest Over Controversial Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi
DNA Video
DNA: Massive Turnout in Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections
DNA Video
DNA Report on Rajgarh Daughters' Market Causes Major Impact
DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed