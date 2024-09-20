IND: 81-3(23) | IND Vs BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st Test Day 3: India Eye Massive Lead

IND Vs BAN Live Cricket Score: Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team will start their innings from 81/3 in 23 overs on day 3 in Chennai. Team India has a lead of 308 runs which they took on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match vs Bangladesh in Chennai. The likes of Shubman Gill (33*) and Rishabh Pant (12*) stayed unbeaten for India in the second innings and will start batting on Day 3 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Earlier, star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) departed off Nahid Rana, and Rohit Sharma (5) lost his wicket to Taskin Ahmed. Also, Virat Kohli (17) got out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

