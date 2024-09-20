IND: 81-3(23) | IND Vs BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st Test Day 3: India Eye Massive Lead
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Indian team will start their innings with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant batting in the middle.
IND Vs BAN Live Cricket Score: Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team will start their innings from 81/3 in 23 overs on day 3 in Chennai. Team India has a lead of 308 runs which they took on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match vs Bangladesh in Chennai. The likes of Shubman Gill (33*) and Rishabh Pant (12*) stayed unbeaten for India in the second innings and will start batting on Day 3 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Earlier, star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) departed off Nahid Rana, and Rohit Sharma (5) lost his wicket to Taskin Ahmed. Also, Virat Kohli (17) got out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
LIVE IND vs BAN: IND In Commanding Position
On Day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh, the host nation posted 81/3 in 23 overs at Stumps, and therefore they managed to take a lead of 308 runs against the visitors.
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the first Test between India and Bangladesh which is undergoing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Follow all the live updates of Day 3's play here.
