BAN: 158/4 (37) | IND vs BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st Test Day 3 Stumps: India 6 Wickets Away From Victory

IND Vs BAN Live Cricket Score: The Indian team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma have declared their innings at 287/4, giving them a lead of 514 runs. Shubman Gill (119) and KL Rahul (22*) were not out at the declaration, while Rishabh Pant contributed with a score of 109. The Indian batters batted brilliantly throughout day 3, dominating the Bangladesh bowlers. Chasing a daunting target of 515, Bangladesh struggled to 158/4 on Day 3 of the 1st Test against India before early stumps were called due to bad light. Play was halted despite Rohit Sharma's request to continue with spin bowling. However, the umpires directed the players off the field and later confirmed that play couldn't resume. To make up for lost time, the game will start at 9:20 AM IST on Sunday, instead of the usual 9:30 AM.

