BAN: 158/4 (37) | IND vs BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st Test Day 3 Stumps: India 6 Wickets Away From Victory
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Indian team declared their innings at 287/4, setting a target of 515 runs for Bangladesh. The Bangla Tigers struggled to 158/4 on Day 3 before early stumps were called due to bad light.
IND Vs BAN Live Cricket Score: The Indian team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma have declared their innings at 287/4, giving them a lead of 514 runs. Shubman Gill (119) and KL Rahul (22*) were not out at the declaration, while Rishabh Pant contributed with a score of 109. The Indian batters batted brilliantly throughout day 3, dominating the Bangladesh bowlers. Chasing a daunting target of 515, Bangladesh struggled to 158/4 on Day 3 of the 1st Test against India before early stumps were called due to bad light. Play was halted despite Rohit Sharma's request to continue with spin bowling. However, the umpires directed the players off the field and later confirmed that play couldn't resume. To make up for lost time, the game will start at 9:20 AM IST on Sunday, instead of the usual 9:30 AM.
IND vs BAN Test LIVE: Bangladesh’s Uphill Battle Continues
With 357 runs still required and only six wickets in hand, Bangladesh faces a herculean task on Day 4. India’s spin-heavy attack will be eager to wrap up the Test and secure an early lead in the series.
IND vs BAN Test LIVE: Jasprit Bumrah's Early Breakthrough
Bumrah struck early in Bangladesh’s second innings, removing Zakir Hasan for 33 with a brilliant delivery. This early wicket set the tone for India's disciplined bowling effort on Day 3.
IND vs BAN Test LIVE: Shanto’s Gritty Half-Century
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto displayed immense resilience, scoring an unbeaten 51. His efforts to anchor the innings were vital, but with little support, the challenge of the massive target loomed large.
IND vs BAN Test LIVE: India Likely To Wrap Up The Match Tomorrow
With two days remaining in this Test, Bangladesh needs 357 runs while India needs just 6 wickets to win. The pitch is expected to offer more help to the spinners, making India the clear favorites to finish the game tomorrow.
IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3 Live: Early Stumps For Day 3
Play has been called off due to bad light. Tomorrow's play will start 10 minutes early at 9:20 AM instead of 9:30. The umpires discussed before deciding it wasn’t possible to continue today.
BAN: 158/4 (37)
India vs Bangladesh Live: Play Halted Due to Bad Light
Play has been stopped due to poor light. The umpires have brought out the light meter, and after a discussion, the players are heading off the field. However, the groundsmen have not been asked to cover the pitch.
BAN: 158/4 (37)
IND vs BAN: Ashwin Picks Up Another
Ravichandran Ashwin strikes again, dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim for 13. Mushfiqur tried to attack Ashwin, stepping down the pitch for a big drive, but couldn't keep the ball down. KL Rahul made a superb forward dive at mid-on, taking a clean catch with his fingers under the ball, as confirmed by the third umpire. A second failure in the match for Mushfiqur.
BAN: 148/4 (34)
IND vs BAN Cricket Score LIVE: FOUR
BAN skipper Shanto has been batting well as he hits a terrific boundary against Jadeja. This shot will give him a lot of confidence.
BAN: 123/2 (29)
IND vs BAN Cricket Score LIVE: WICKET
Ashwin gives the Indian team their second breakthrough, taking the wicket of Shadman Islam, and Shubman Gill's catch at the end does the rest. BAN looks in trouble now.
BAN: 86/2 (21.3)
IND vs BAN Cricket Score LIVE: WICKET
Bumrah strikes for India as he takes the wicket of Zakir Hasan. Bumrah bowls a good length delivery, and in an attempt to drive the ball, Zakir edges it, and Jaiswal YOU BEAUTY!! What a catch by Jaiswal.
BAN: 63/1 (17)
IND vs BAN Cricket Score LIVE: Tea
Bangladesh have been batting well with openers Shadman Islam And Zakir Hasan putting on an unbeaten 50-run stand at Tea on Day 3.
BAN: 56/0 (13)
IND vs BAN Cricket Score LIVE: Zakir On Fire
Zakir Hasan has been playing aggressive cricket against Siraj. He smashes Siraj for two boundaries and a maximum in an over. What a batting!! Siraj looks under a bit of pressure.
BAN: 33/0 (6.3)
IND vs BAN Cricket Score LIVE: India Declared The Innings
India has declared their innings at 287/4, giving them a lead of 514 runs. Bangladesh now needs a massive 515 runs to win the first Test of the two-match series. Shubman Gill (119) and KL Rahul (22*) were not out at the declaration, while Rishabh Pant contributed with a score of 109.
IND 287/4 (64)
IND vs BAN Live: Pant's Stunning Comeback
Rishabh Pant reaches his hundred with a double off Shakib Al Hasan. This is Pant's sixth Test century, coming off 124 balls. A remarkable moment for the wicketkeeper-batter, who has made a stunning comeback after a serious road accident. Pant’s superb knock is pushing India towards a massive total—truly a moment to remember for all cricket fans.
IND: 223/3 (54)
IND vs BAN Score Live: India Lead Extends To 400
India completely dominated Bangladesh in this session, scoring 124 runs in 28 overs without losing a wicket. Bangladesh looks demoralized, and things aren't looking good for the visitors. Rishabh Pant is looking to accelerate as he approaches his century.
IND: 205-3 (51)
IND vs BAN Live: Pant, Gill Attack Mode On
Shubman Gill has picked up the pace, hitting a few attacking shots, including a boundary. On the other end, Rishabh Pant attempted a big hit but mistimed it; however, Najmul Hossain Shanto dropped a simple catch.
IND: 193-3 (49)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant's Solid Comeback
Rishabh Pant brings up his half-century with a comfortable single. A brilliant knock on his comeback Test, displaying controlled aggression and solid defense. India’s score also crosses 150 and lead croses 380.
IND: 151-3 (44)
LIVE IND vs BAN: India's Lead Surpasses 350
India’s lead has now crossed the 350 mark. Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill bring up a solid 50-run partnership as India continues to dominate. Both batters are well set and cruising along smoothly.
IND: 121-3 (36)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Gill's Fifty
Shubman Gil reaches his fifty in style. He smashes a huge six off Mehidy Hasan Miraz. What a clean HIT!! Superb batting from the Punjab-based batter.
IND: 116-3(31)
LIVE IND vs BAN: FOUR
Pant starts off with a first boundary on the third day of the first Test in Chennai. He times that delivery with perfection against Mehidy Hasan Miraz to fetch a boundary.
IND: 90-3(26)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Action Begins
Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant begin the third-day action of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
“There is something in the wicket for the fast bowler and for the spinner also. The odd ball is spinning or keeping low. So I think all five (India) bowlers will be in the play,” Jadeja said.
LIVE IND vs BAN: Taskin In Dismay
After BAN batters were bundled out for just 149 runs, their pacer Taskin said, "Overall our batting was disappointing and we could have done much better than that. India bowled well but we lost too many wickets in the first 10 overs, which cost us in the batting".
LIVE IND vs BAN: Ashwin's Class
India's veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin batted brilliantly in the first innings as he made 113 in a marathon 199-run seventh-wicket stand with Ravindra Jadeja. He thinks the team of Bangladesh has travelled a long way.
"I think this Bangladesh team is one team that has really come a long way," Ashwin said to reporters.
"So, we need to keep the foot on the accelerator and keep going."
LIVE IND vs BAN: Playing XIs
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.
Bangladesh Playing XI: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (Wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.
LIVE IND vs BAN: GILL's Batting
India's star batter Shubman Gill did not bat well in the first innings but then ever since he stepped out to bat in the second innings, he seemed solid. Fans get to witness some brilliant drives and jabs off the front foot from the willow of the Punjab-based player. Gill will look to make it big this time when he comes to bat on Day 3.
LIVE IND vs BAN: Pant's Batting
After 632 days of hiatus, star batter/wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant returned to Test cricket for the Indian team. As of now, he has faced 13 balls, hitting a huge six and a boundary. Pant will look to play a big knock here in Chennai on Day 3.
LIVE IND vs BAN: Shakib's Knock
Bangladesh were restricted for just 149 runs in their first innings on Day 2 with former skipper Shakib Al Hasan top-scoring with 32 in response to India's first-innings total of 376.
LIVE IND vs BAN: Bumrah, Akash Shine
Earlier, while bowling in the first innings, the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep wreaked havoc with the ball against the Bangladesh batters. Bumrah scalped four wickets while Akash took two.
LIVE IND vs BAN: IND In Commanding Position
On Day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh, the host nation posted 81/3 in 23 overs at Stumps, and therefore they managed to take a lead of 308 runs against the visitors.
LIVE IND vs BAN: Hello
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the first Test between India and Bangladesh which is undergoing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Follow all the live updates of Day 3's play here.
