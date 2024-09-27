Bangladesh entered the series on a high after a 2-0 win in Pakistan, and their confidence soared when they had India struggling at 144 for 6 in the first innings in Chennai. However, India once again demonstrated why they are considered one of the strongest Test teams at home, ultimately crushing Bangladesh by 280 runs.

India's depth in both batting and bowling was on full display. Despite Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli contributing just 34 runs between them across four innings, the team still produced three centuries and two half-centuries. On the bowling front, India's seamers claimed eight wickets in Bangladesh's first innings, while the spinners took nine in the second.

The challenge for Bangladesh only intensifies in Kanpur, where New Zealand managed a hard-fought draw during the last Test held there. Adding to the uncertainty is the pitch preparation—two surfaces are being readied, and by noon on the eve of the match, it was still unclear which one would be used.