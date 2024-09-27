Advertisement
IND VS BAN

LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma's Team India Eye Win

"India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma's Team India to take Bangladesh in the 2nd Test at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 02:53 AM IST|Source:
LIVE Blog

Bangladesh entered the series on a high after a 2-0 win in Pakistan, and their confidence soared when they had India struggling at 144 for 6 in the first innings in Chennai. However, India once again demonstrated why they are considered one of the strongest Test teams at home, ultimately crushing Bangladesh by 280 runs.

India's depth in both batting and bowling was on full display. Despite Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli contributing just 34 runs between them across four innings, the team still produced three centuries and two half-centuries. On the bowling front, India's seamers claimed eight wickets in Bangladesh's first innings, while the spinners took nine in the second.

The challenge for Bangladesh only intensifies in Kanpur, where New Zealand managed a hard-fought draw during the last Test held there. Adding to the uncertainty is the pitch preparation—two surfaces are being readied, and by noon on the eve of the match, it was still unclear which one would be used.

27 September 2024
02:54 IST

LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 1 Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Day 1 for the second Test between India and Bangladesh taking place in Kanpur, We will take you through all the key updates of the fixture.

