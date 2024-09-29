Advertisement
IND VS BAN

IND:107-3(35) | IND Vs BAN Live Cricket Score And Updates, 2nd Test Day 3: Kanpur Weather Update For Day 3

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Follow LIVE action from Day 3 of IND vs BAN Test taking place at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 12:07 AM IST
The entire Day 2 of second Test between India and Bangladesh was washed out due to rain in Kanpur on Saturday (September 28). Last time an entire day's play washed out in India was in Bengaluru back in 2015. On Day 1, after 35 overs of play, the play was called off due to bad light. Both teams would be hoping to get some action on Day 3. It will be an intense battle between Indian bowlers and the Bangladesh middle-order. Rohit Sharma and his troops will look to seal the series with a win in the second and final Test.

Follow LIVE Updates From India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 3 Here.

29 September 2024
00:07 IST

LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 3 Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 3. We will take you all the key updates of the day's play from Kanpur. Rain washed out the second day of the match.

