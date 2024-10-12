LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Hardik Pandya Key For India
India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: The third and final match of the series will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from 7 pm today.
The Indian team under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, will eye whitewash after securing wins in both the T20 matches in Gwalior and Delhi. The third and final match of the series will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from 7pm today.
All the young guns who got a chance in India’s playing XI have managed to prove their worth by putting up some brilliant performances. In the upcoming third T20I, openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma will have to show their finesse as the duo have failed to do the same so far.
Hardik Pandya brings balance to the team like no other player. He is in fine form and he will be key for India in the second T20I agianst Bangladesh tonight.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third and final T20I between India and Bangladesh. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates.
