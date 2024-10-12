LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Hardik Pandya Key For India

The Indian team under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, will eye whitewash after securing wins in both the T20 matches in Gwalior and Delhi. The third and final match of the series will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from 7pm today.

All the young guns who got a chance in India’s playing XI have managed to prove their worth by putting up some brilliant performances. In the upcoming third T20I, openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma will have to show their finesse as the duo have failed to do the same so far.

Follow all the live updates of IND vs BAN 3rd T20I Here