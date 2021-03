India will take on ODI world champions England in a three-match series, beginning with the first one-dayer at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune on Tuesday (March 23). Indian skipper Virat Kohli is just one century away from going past Ricky Ponting's record of scoring most centuries as a captain across all formats.

If Kohli scores a century in the first ODI, he will also equal the secord of Sachin Tendulkar for scoring the most centuries at home. On the team front, Shikhar Dhawan is sure to open the batting along side Rohit Sharma for the first ODI, while KL Rahul will probably miss out with Rishabh Pant taking back the wicketkeepers' gloves.

England will miss the services of Test skipper Joe Root, who has elected to take a break from the ODI series after spending the last few months in a bio-bubble.

