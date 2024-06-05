Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2755324
NewsCricket
T20 WORLD CUP 2024

India vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Advantage India On Difficult Pitches

India vs Ireland T20 WC 2024 ( IND vs IRE LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: India is likely to open the batting with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 08:50 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

LIVE Score IND vs IRE In T20 World Cup 2024: India's T20 World Cup campaign saw them win on a difficult pitch and lose on an easier one, highlighting their preference for tricky surfaces. This bodes well for India, who have previously been outplayed by better six-hitting teams. Ireland also benefits from challenging conditions, with Josh Little aiming to disrupt India's top-order batters. Discipline over power appears key in this World Cup, with Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav focusing on containment and precision. Rishabh Pant’s return after a car accident is a significant emotional boost for India. Harry Tector, having performed well against India and Afghanistan recently, stands out for Ireland with his power and composure. India’s lineup, featuring Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav, is strong, with probable inclusion of Shivam Dube in the middle order. Ireland's team is balanced with power hitters and adaptable players, and they will rely on George Dockrell’s spin against India's orthodox batters.

Follow LIVE Updates From India vs Ireland in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match Here.

05 June 2024
08:49 IST

IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: India’s Advantage on Difficult Pitches

India’s success on challenging pitches could be crucial as the T20 World Cup unfolds, potentially giving them an edge over six-hitting rivals.

08:41 IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of T20 World Cup 2024 match India vs Ireland. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar become Union Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China waiting for Modi?
DNA Video
DNA: EC Calls Out 'Fake Narratives'
DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts