India vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Advantage India On Difficult Pitches

LIVE Score IND vs IRE In T20 World Cup 2024: India's T20 World Cup campaign saw them win on a difficult pitch and lose on an easier one, highlighting their preference for tricky surfaces. This bodes well for India, who have previously been outplayed by better six-hitting teams. Ireland also benefits from challenging conditions, with Josh Little aiming to disrupt India's top-order batters. Discipline over power appears key in this World Cup, with Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav focusing on containment and precision. Rishabh Pant’s return after a car accident is a significant emotional boost for India. Harry Tector, having performed well against India and Afghanistan recently, stands out for Ireland with his power and composure. India’s lineup, featuring Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav, is strong, with probable inclusion of Shivam Dube in the middle order. Ireland's team is balanced with power hitters and adaptable players, and they will rely on George Dockrell’s spin against India's orthodox batters.

