Ind vs NZ 1st Test Highlights: Match ends in a thrilling draw in Kanpur

29 November 2021, 16:27 PM Kanpur Test ends in a thrilling draw India was just one wicket away from the victory but the light didn't allow the 12-13 minutes of play left in the day. Also, Rachin Ravindra did a brilliant job holding fort for his side on debut as New Zealand eked out a draw.

29 November 2021, 15:50 PM Jadeja strikes again! Jadeja dismisses Southee by trapping him in front of stumps. India now need only one wicket to win. Southee lbw b Jadeja 4(8) [4s-1]

29 November 2021, 15:23 PM Jadeja removes Jamieson Taking a new ball worked for India as Jadeja trapped Jamieson in front of the stumps to put the hosts on the cusp of a victory. Jamieson lbw b Jadeja 5(30)

29 November 2021, 15:07 PM Ashwin dismisses Blundell An unlucky dismissal for Blundell, who defended it softly into the crease, however, bowl suddenly veers off the pitch and hits the top of leg stump. Blundell b Ashwin 2(38)

29 November 2021, 14:50 PM Ravindra Jadeja bags HUGE wicket of Kane Williamson Ravindra Jadeja traps Kane Williamson in front, plumb leg-before for 24. NZ are 128/6, need 156 to win.

29 November 2021, 14:48 PM Axar Patel gets 5th for India Axar Patel sends back Henry Nichols leg-before for 1. NZ are 128/5, still needing 156 runs to win with Kane Williamson on 24 and Tom Blundell on 2.

29 November 2021, 13:38 PM Ravindra Jadeja packs off Ross Taylor Ravindra Jadeja dismisses Ross Taylor for 2 on the stroke of tea. NZ are 125/4 and still need 159 runs to win.

29 November 2021, 13:36 PM Ravichandran Ashwin goes past Harbhajan Singh Ravichandran Ashwin becomes India's third-highest wicket-taker, going past Harbhajan Singh. Ashwin now has 418 wickets in 80 Tests

29 November 2021, 13:23 PM Ravichandran Ashwin sends back Tom Latham Ravichandran Ashwin got the big wicket of half-centurion Tom Latham, who drags on the ball to the wicket for 52. NZ are 118/3 with 166 more runs to win.

29 November 2021, 13:21 PM Tom Latham completes 2nd fifty of the match Opener Tom Latham reached his 2nd fifty for the Test match, off 138 balls with a push through mid-wicket off Ravichandran Ashwin. NZ are 111/2 and need 173 more to win.

29 November 2021, 12:38 PM Williamson dispatches Ishant Sharma for four Kane Williamson beautifully drives Ishant Sharma for his second four to move to 14. NZ are 107/2 and require 177 more runs to win.

29 November 2021, 12:37 PM Kane Williamson gets his first boundary NZ skipper Kane Williamson skips down the track to Axar Patel and hits him straight down the ground for four. NZ reach 95/2 and need 189 more runs to win.

29 November 2021, 11:32 AM Umesh Yadav breaks through immediately after lunch India finally got a wicket on Day 5 after Umesh Yadav ended Will Somerville's defiant knock first ball after lunch with Shubman Gill taking a tumbling catch. NZ are 79/2, needing 205 to win.

29 November 2021, 11:25 AM Wicketless first session for India on Day 5 New Zealand have gone to lunch at 79/1 on Day 5. The visitors need another 205 runs to win with Tom Latham on 35 and Will Somerville on 36.

29 November 2021, 10:53 AM Somerville moves to 32 Will Somerville got his fifth four of the innings off Ravichandran Ashwin to move to 32 off 104 balls. NZ reach 70/1 and need another 214 runs to win.

29 November 2021, 10:50 AM Latham-Somerville bring up 50 partnership Opener Tom Latham and nightwatchman Will Somerville continued to frustrate Indian bowlers, bringing up their 50-run partnership for the 2nd wicket. NZ are 57/1 with 227 more runs to win.

29 November 2021, 10:09 AM New Zealand survive first hour on Day 5 New Zealand managed to survive first hour's play on Day 5 without any loss. Kiwis have reached 48/1 needing another 236 runs to win with Will Somerville on 23 and Tom Latham on 20.

29 November 2021, 10:01 AM Will Somerville gets 4th boundary Nightwatchman Will Someville got his fourth four of the innings, edging Ishant Sharma through slips. Kiwis reach 32/1 needing another 252 runs to win.

29 November 2021, 09:46 AM Nightwatchman Will Somerville gets couple of fours India were frustrated by NZ nightwatchman Will Somerville, who moved along to to 14 with a couple of fours off Umesh Yadav. NZ are 28/1 needed 256 more runs to win.

29 November 2021, 09:24 AM Watchful start for Black Caps New Zealand have added just eight runs in the first three overs with opener Tom Latham taking a pain blow on the finger first ball of Day 5. NZ are 12/1 in 7 overs.

29 November 2021, 09:22 AM Ravichandran Ashwin eyes Harbhajan Singh's record Ravichandran Ashwin has already sent back Will Young early and will look for a rich haul on the final day now. Huddle talk Hello & good morning from Kanpur for the fifth & final day of the Test. #TeamIndia #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/syBazie0Rn — BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2021