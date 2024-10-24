Advertisement
IND VS NZ 2ND TEST

LIVE | IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Team India Aim To Bounce Back

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates - IND Vs NZ Live Cricket Score From Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Pune - Rohit Sharma - IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test at Pune: New Zealand Won The First Test At Bengaluru

LIVE Blog

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: India faces a significant challenge as they aim to level the Test series against New Zealand after a rare 1-0 deficit at home. Historically strong in such situations, India has fought back from similar setbacks but now has just two Tests left to turn things around. New Zealand’s surprise victory in Bengaluru was aided by weather and pitch conditions, but India is preparing a more spin-friendly pitch in Pune to regain their home advantage. Shubman Gill is set to return, strengthening India’s batting lineup, while New Zealand may adjust their bowling attack by adding a spinner. India remains the favorite, but recent home losses suggest their dominance is waning. Glenn Phillips, a key player for New Zealand, could make an impact with both bat and ball. The second Test will be a crucial test for India’s adaptability and resilience under pressure.

24 October 2024
07:00 IST

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Home Advantage Restored for India

Unlike Bengaluru, where the conditions suited New Zealand, Pune is expected to offer a traditional spin-friendly pitch, restoring India's typical home advantage in crucial Test matches.

06:45 IST

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates:  New Zealand’s Spin Puzzle

New Zealand may have to adjust their strategy by adding a spinner for the Pune Test. The slow, turning pitch won’t favor their usual pace attack, putting them in a tricky position.

06:30 IST

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Shubman Gill’s Crucial Return

Shubman Gill, after missing the first Test, is set to return, strengthening. India's batting lineup at No. 3. His performance will be critical to stabilizing India’s top order.

06:00 IST

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: India’s Strong Comeback Hopes

India, trailing 1-0 at home, is looking to make a comeback in the two-Test series after their rare defeat in Bengaluru. The team has reworked their strategies for Pune's turning pitch.

