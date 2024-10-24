LIVE | IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Team India Aim To Bounce Back

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: India faces a significant challenge as they aim to level the Test series against New Zealand after a rare 1-0 deficit at home. Historically strong in such situations, India has fought back from similar setbacks but now has just two Tests left to turn things around. New Zealand’s surprise victory in Bengaluru was aided by weather and pitch conditions, but India is preparing a more spin-friendly pitch in Pune to regain their home advantage. Shubman Gill is set to return, strengthening India’s batting lineup, while New Zealand may adjust their bowling attack by adding a spinner. India remains the favorite, but recent home losses suggest their dominance is waning. Glenn Phillips, a key player for New Zealand, could make an impact with both bat and ball. The second Test will be a crucial test for India’s adaptability and resilience under pressure.