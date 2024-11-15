Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2820703https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/ind-vs-sa-4th-t20-match-live-cricket-score-and-updates-india-vs-south-africa-scorecard-from-wanderers-stadium-johannesburg-suryakumar-yadav-aiden-markram-2820703.html
NewsCricket
IND VS SA

LIVE | IND vs SA, 4th T20 Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND Take On SA

India vs South Africa, 4th T20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: The fourth T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ashish Satyam|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2024, 06:45 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IND Vs SA, 4th T20 Live Cricket Score and Updates
LIVE Blog

India vs South Africa, 4th T20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Indian team will lock horns with South Africa in the fourth and final T20I on Friday at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The Men in Blue has taken a 2-1 lead after securing a win in the third match on the back of a brilliant century by Tilak Varma and fifty by Abhishek Sharma. In bowling, star pacer Arshdeep Singh dominated the South African batters and will look to do the same when he steps out on the field in the fourth T20I.

Squads :

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Lutho Sipamla

Follow India vs South Africa, 4th T20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates here

 

 

15 November 2024
18:41 IST

IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score: Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Lutho Sipamla.

18:39 IST

IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth and final T20I between India and South Africa. Stay tuned for all the match related updates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Muslim Politics in Maharashtra Election
DNA Video
DNA: UPPSC Exam Controversy: Why Are UP Students Protesting?
DNA Video
DNA: How Are Indian Muslims Responding to Mohammad Adeeb 'Pak Remark'?
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK