LIVE | IND vs SA, 4th T20 Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND Take On SA

India vs South Africa, 4th T20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Indian team will lock horns with South Africa in the fourth and final T20I on Friday at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The Men in Blue has taken a 2-1 lead after securing a win in the third match on the back of a brilliant century by Tilak Varma and fifty by Abhishek Sharma. In bowling, star pacer Arshdeep Singh dominated the South African batters and will look to do the same when he steps out on the field in the fourth T20I.

Squads :

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Lutho Sipamla

