LIVE | IND vs SA, 4th T20 Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND Take On SA
India vs South Africa, 4th T20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: The fourth T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 8:30 PM IST.
Trending Photos
India vs South Africa, 4th T20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Indian team will lock horns with South Africa in the fourth and final T20I on Friday at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The Men in Blue has taken a 2-1 lead after securing a win in the third match on the back of a brilliant century by Tilak Varma and fifty by Abhishek Sharma. In bowling, star pacer Arshdeep Singh dominated the South African batters and will look to do the same when he steps out on the field in the fourth T20I.
Squads :
India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Lutho Sipamla
Follow India vs South Africa, 4th T20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates here
IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score: Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Lutho Sipamla.
IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth and final T20I between India and South Africa. Stay tuned for all the match related updates.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.