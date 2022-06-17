IND vs SA, 4th T20I Highlights: India won by 82 runs
Follow Live score and updates of India vs South Africa 4th T20I being played at Rajkot on Friday.
Under pressure India skipper Rishabh Pant will be hoping to tide over his struggles with the bat and help the hosts improve their middle overs play when they take on South Africa in the fourth T20 International in Rajkot on Friday (June 17). Save Pant’s problems, India were able to plug the gaps in Vizag to open their account in the series with a comprehensive win. They will need another near-perfect game to take the five-match series into the decider.
IND win by 82 runs
India beat South Africa by 84 runs as the Proteas batting lineup collapsed badly. South Africa were in need of a miracle after losing David Miller and India were all over them. Proteas were clueless infront of India's bowling lineup as they finished on 87/9 after 16.5 overs.
Two wickets in ONE OVER!
India on a roll today as South Africa lose two wickets in one over of Avesh Khan. First Marcos Jansen and then Keshav Maharaj walks back to the pavilion. India on top as Proteas batting lineup bundles out.
RSA- 74/6 (14 Overs)
GONE!
van der Dussen 20 (20) caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad bowled by Avesh Khan. Proteas lose a key wicket of Dussen as the pressure of the required rate was mounting on the right-hander. India on top with South Africa losing half their side.
RSA- 74/5 (13.3 Overs), Jansen 12 (16)
Jansen ATTACKS Axar
Marco Jansen takes the charge agianst Axar Patel with a maximum and boundary in the 11th over. South Africa get a much needed good-run over after losing wickets quickly.
RSA- 66/4 (11.4 Overs), van der Dussen 19 (18) & Jansen 10 (9)
Avesh removes Pretorius for duck
Pretorius was looking to break the shackles after playing five dot balls, he goes for a pull shot the Rajkot pitch offers less bounce as the South African batter gets thin inside-edge. Pant takes a simple catch behind the wicket.
Quinton de Kock gets run out
Big blow for South Africa as Quinton de Kock gets run out for 14. Miscommunication between de Kock and Dwaine Pretorius results in South Africa's first wicket. Momentum shifts in India's favour.
Bavuma walks OFF
Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma walks off retired hurt after as he was looking in pain. The right-hander was holding his left-elbow as the physio can in to check but decides that he cannot continue anymore. India are keeping it tight at the moment giving away just 22 runs in 4 overs.
RSA- 22/0 (4 Overs), de Kock 13 (9)
SA off to STEADY START
South Africa to a steady start with skipper Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock in the middle. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya attack with the new ball.
RSA- 13/0 (2.3 Overs), Bavuma 1 (7) & de Kock 12 (8)
Oldest players to score a fifty for India in T20Is:
37y 16d : Dinesh Karthik (v SA, Rajkot, 2022)*
36y 229d : MS Dhoni (v SA, Centurion, 2018)#INDvSA
— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 17, 2022
India- 169/6 (20 Overs)
India finish at 169 runs as Dinesh Karthik hits fifty. India were in a dicey situation but Dinesh Karthik fired 55 off 27 balls along with Hardik Pandya who scored 46 off 31 balls. Ishan Kishan scored 27 off 26 but the others batters along with Pant failed to make an impact.
Karthik departs after fiery fifty
Dinesh Karthik hits his fifty in just 26 balls as he rescues India from a critical situation. Karthik caught by van der Dussen bowled by Pretorius in the last over with 4 balls left.
IND- 159/6 (19.2 Overs)
GONE!
Hardik Pandya 46 (31) caught by Shamsi bowled by Ngidi. Proteas finally get the danger-man Hardik Pandya out after a fiery knock alongside Dinesh Karthik. Well played by the right-hander, he has done the damage but misses out on his fifty.
IND- 146/5 (18.2 Overs), Karthik 43 (22)
DK on FIRE
Dinesh Karthik joins the party with Hardik Pandya as both the batters rescue India from a dicey situation. Partnership of 43 off just 25 balls between both right handers as they eye a competitive total against the Proteas.
IND- 124/4 (17 Overs), Karthik 28 (17) & Pandya 39 (28)
GONE!
Rishabh Pant's bad run of form continues as he departs for 17 off 23 balls. India lose another one just as the momentum was building up for them.
IND- 81/4 (12.5 Overs), Pandya 25 (20)
Pandya FIRES!
Hardik Pandya smacks Shamsi for 2 maximums to release some pressure off himself and skipper Rishabh Pant on the other end. India finally build up a partnership.
IND- 78/3 (12 Overs), Pant 16 (20) & Pandya 22 (17)
Pressure on Pant and Pandya
Pressure on Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya as India lose 3 wickets cheaply. India are in a must win situation with SA leading the series 2-1 and skipper Pant is in the middle with Hardik Pandya, they need to build up a partnership with the flow of runs coming quickly.
IND- 56/3 (10 Overs), Pant 9 (14) & Pandya 8 (12)
GONE!
Ishan Kishan 27 (26) caught behind by Quinton De Kock bowled by Anrich Nortje. India lose another wicket as the in-form batter Kishan departs, his struggle against Nortje and his short balls continue. India need to save wickets now as it's getting ugly for them now.
IND- 40/3 (6.1 Overs), Pant 1 (3)
ANOTHER!
South Africa STRIKE AGAIN as Shreyas Iyer 4 (2) LBW Marco Jansen. It was close call by the umpire but skipper Temba Bavuma and Quinton De Kock took the DRS to challenge the original decision of not out. India in trouble now as they two wickets inside 3 overs.
IND- 24/2 (3 Overs), Kishan 13 (9)
GONE!
BIG BLOW! Ruturaj Gaikwad edges it back to the keeper as Ngidi STRIKES. India lose their first wicket early in the match as Gaikwad departs for 5 off 7. South Africa off to a good start.
IND- 13/1 (2 Overs), kishan 6 (5)
A look at #TeamIndia's and South Africa's Playing XIs
Follow the match https://t.co/9Mx4DQmACq #INDvSA | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/0tYfy2SWjA
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 17, 2022
IND vs SA 4TH T20I Playing XI:
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje
TOSS UPDATE!
SA win toss and elect to bowl first.
ALL SET!
Preps done
Preps done
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 17, 2022
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs South Africa 4th T20I taking place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. India need to win this fixture to stay alive in the series as they trail to 2-1 lead from South Africa coming into the 4th T20I of the five-match series.
