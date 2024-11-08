LIVE | IND Vs SA, 1st T20 Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND Faces Off SA

IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score: The Indian team under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav will lock horns with South Africa in the first of three games on Friday at the Kingsmead in Durban. This game will be a repeat of the T20 World Cup 2024 final where the Men in Blue under the leadership of Rohit Sharma outplayed South Africa by five runs. Since India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir is busy with the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the BCCI has sent National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman with the Men in Blue to South Africa.

Follow IND Vs SA, 1st T20 Live Cricket Score And Updates Here