Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2817586https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/ind-vs-sa-live-cricket-score-and-updates-1st-t20-match-india-vs-south-africa-scorecard-from-kingsmead-stadium-durban-suryakumar-yadav-aiden-markram-2817586.html
NewsCricket
IND VS SA

LIVE | IND Vs SA, 1st T20 Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND Faces Off SA

India vs South Africa, 1st T20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Indian team will play against South Africa in the first T20I at the Kingsmead in Durban.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ashish Satyam|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2024, 03:50 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score
LIVE Blog

IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score: The Indian team under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav will lock horns with South Africa in the first of three games on Friday at the Kingsmead in Durban. This game will be a repeat of the T20 World Cup 2024 final where the Men in Blue under the leadership of Rohit Sharma outplayed South Africa by five runs. Since India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir is busy with the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the BCCI has sent National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman with the Men in Blue to South Africa.

 

Follow IND Vs SA, 1st T20 Live Cricket Score And Updates Here

 

08 November 2024
15:48 IST

IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first T2O between India and South Africa. Stay Tuned for all the match-related updates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Upholds Validity of UP Madrasa Act
DNA Video
DNA: US Presidential Elections and its Global Implications
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Winning Formula for Upcoming Elections!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK